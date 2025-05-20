Which NFL players will compete in the Olympic flag football 2028? What is the next step after League approves participation

The NFL is unanimously approved for its players Participate in flag football in the 2028 Olympic Games In a vote on Tuesday during the competition meetings. Now comes the most difficult part.

The resolution, announced last week with the expected rubber stamp on Tuesday, suggests the competition to negotiate with the Players Union and other flag football drivers who will eventually see the current NFL players go for gold in Los Angeles in three years in three years.

“It is an incredible honor for every athlete to represent their country at the Olympic Games, the highlight of the worldwide sport,” said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in a statement. “I know from first-hand that the recording of flag football in the Olympic Games has led an enormous amount of excitement among NFL players who are interested in the chance of competing for their country on the world stage. We are delighted that they will have that opportunity now.”

As CBS Sports first reported in December, a whole series of decisions should be worked out before players made the Olympic Games. Those considerations still exist, where insurance policies and timing are the two most important obstacles with which NFL party participation is confronted.

The NFL stated in its resolution that “one or more League-wide insurance policies” would offer the correct protection of the injury, although details of such policy remain unclear or undecided. Moreover, a “schedule for flag football matches and related events that are not unreasonably contrary to the competition and club obligations of an NFL player” must also be taken into consideration.

And the biggest question in everyone's heads is: how many NFL players will play at the Olympic Games?

The answer is unclear. With the NFL, one player of each team can represent a country, so that a team can in theory allow three players to play for three different countries.

Would a team want to have three players – potentially crucial players – who participate in international competition during the training camp? Would they even want two? Teams will certainly say whether he allows a player to participate.

Team USA will have 10 players. Will it have 10 NFL players? There is no doubt that NFL players are the best football players in the world, but they may not be the bestFlags FootballPlayers in the world.

Flag football has a shorter field, with a different system for downs, different strategies for attack and defense and unique penalties that do not exist in what we see on Sunday.

For example, there can be several quarterbacks at some games. The shorter field means more emphasis on speed and agility in short areas. Routes do not develop in the same way in the field. And sorry, Derrick Henry, but you can't use a stiff arm in flag football.

Because there are only 10 players for a five-five-game, versatility will be a premium. A player who is mainly a recipient may also have to have the pork chops as a defender. That could perfectly fit for number 2 overall Pick Travis Hunter, who is planning to play both sides for the Jaguars. Would Jacksonville allow one of their most important pieces to play its fourth year to play? We will see.

Whether Team USA is divided over flag -lifers and NFL players can still be seen. If NFL players dominate the team, it is reasonable to assume that there is an attempt to have one or two flag lifers in the team. Such a compromise would be related to having Christian Laettner, Vers van Duke, in the 1992 dream team.

There will be six countries that are eligible to eventually compete at the Olympic Games. The United States is guaranteed to be a place, although it is unclear how other teams are eligible. If the qualifying process is completely based on the international federation of American football ranking, the top six for men would be the US, Austria, Mexico, Germany, France and Italy.

On the women's side it would be the US, Mexico, Japan, Austria, Great Britain and Canada.

With the announcement of Tuesday, the candidate -Pool of players could quickly change both in America and all over the world. There is now more awareness about flag football that is included in the 2028 Olympic Games, and that could attract more players who would otherwise not have tried to participate. “It looks cool now,” said a source.

Various NFL stars have raised their hand -identifying interest such as Tyreek Hill and Patrick Mahomes. Players with less Starpower, such as Isaiah McKenzie, who was last in the Dolphin -Proef team, have also shown great interest in participating.

There are also players with citizenship in other countries. Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has German citizenship. If Germany is eligible for 2028 and he chooses to play for that country, would Detroit allow him? What if, say, Jared Goff was also a Quarterback for Team USA?

Countries can also try to recruit NFL players to play for their own country. With a greater consciousness around the match in three years in three years, a player can try to get citizenship in another, competitive country to make that schedule eventually. Imagine your Tommy Devito as the Quarterback for Italy.

There should be a qualifying process for NFL players to participate, and that can begin more than a year before the 2028 Olympic Games. How much practice could or can be done depends on what has been negotiated with the NFL. That would certainly be contrary to the current NFL calendar out of season, but it is currently unclear what changes in the low season can be made in the coming three years.

Tuesday's announcement was essentially just an announcement. The whole world expects America to roll the competition in 2028, just like the basketball team for men in 1992.

But there are several important decisions that need to be made to ensure that this happens. The United States are such a overwhelming favorite that in many respects the risk of not getting this well outweighs the reward of winning gold.