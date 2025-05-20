Sports
Vs. Czech Republic Hockey Score, Summary: IIHF World Championship 2025
In an exciting matchup that ended in an eruption of four score in the third period, the US Czech Republic handed its first loss of the IIHF world championship with a 5-2 victory on Tuesday.
The Czech Republic came to the matchup after he had surpassed and remained unbeaten 33-9, while the US had admitted one match so far.
The tension of the game was thick from the start and described how both teams would finish the provisional rounds with a victory.
VS did not hesitate to get on the board first, because Josh Doan scored the only goal for both teams in the first period. The Czech Republic immediately answered at the top of the second period with a goal from David Pastrnak and eventually pushed himself into the leadership thanks to Martin Necas.
In the event of a 2-1 shortage on the way to the last period, USA found a wave of energy triggered by 21-year-old Frank Nazar. The Young Chicago Blackhawks Center closed two consecutive goals and teammates Logan Cooley and Andrew Peeke followed the example, each with a score.
The chance of the Czech Republic at a comeback was far out of reach with Peeke's ultimate goal with three minutes in the game, and USA will now look ahead to the IIHF World Championship Quarterfinals from Thursday 22 May.
Below is a repeat of the US versus Czech Republic Hockey Live Blog:
US versus Czech Republic Hockey score, live updates
Renew regularly to see the latest updates below. The latest updates are at the top.
End of the 3rd – US wins!
Vs 5, Czech Republic 2
USA is officially the first team of the tournament that the Czech Republic beats with an increase in the third period to push it to a 5-2 victory. Now it is at the quarterfinals.
US still unanswered by the Czech Republic – 3rd, 2 '
Vs 5, Czech Republic 2
Forward Andrew Peeke took a long shot without the Czech Republic Karel Vejmelka there to defend it, and the Puck drove in the open net, causing the US lead again.
US continues to roll – 3rd, 7 '
Vs 4, Czech Republic 2
After he had resolved his swollen lip from earlier, Logan Cooley takes his own shot and gives the US an advantage of two goals.
Frank Nazar returns – 3rd, 13 '
US 3, Czech Republic 2
Frank Nazar makes his second consecutive objective of the third period and takes the US back to the management.
Tied again – 3rd, 18 '
Czech Republic 2, US 2
Forward Frank Nazar hits the US draw to start the third period in an electric way.
Nazar gets a piece of it #Mensworlds pic.twitter.com/bclmjdxqp3
USA Hockey (@usahockey) May 20, 2025
End of the 2nd
Czech Republic 2, US 1
Seven penalties later, and there is no action to show for the constant physicality by both teams. The Czech Republic remains ahead, because the US continues to seize every chance that it can get to bind things again.
US makes shots and making hits – 2nd, 2 '
Czech Republic 2, US 1
Although neither teams have scored more than eight minutes, the US has currently surpassed the Czech Republic 36-16 in this matchup. Blood comes from Logan Cooley in the US after a fight with Jakub Krejcik, and he will be sent to the penalty box.
Through the back door – 2nd, 10 '
Czech Republic 2, US 1
Forward Martin Necas glides inside with a back door shot for the Czech Republic to put his team in front, in which David Pastrnak dive in with the assist.
The Czech Republic has an answer – 2nd, 19 '
Vs 1, the Czech Republic 1
The Czech Republic does not waste time in the beginning of the second period, and Vooruit David Pastrnak takes a turnover and drives to the US goal for a straight shot in the net.
End of the 1st
Vs 1, the Czech Republic 0
The Czech Republic has built up four penalties, while the US claimed three for a total of seven penalties in the first period. But things have just begun between the two, because the Czech Republic has not chased a game since the first provisional match against Switzerland and will certainly look to erase the US's lead.
Czech Republic slowly to start – 1st, 2 '
Vs 1, the Czech Republic 0
With less than two minutes to go in the first period, the Czech Republic still has to drive in the net. Goalkeeper Jeremy Swayman of the US has blocked several attempts, but the US as a whole seems determined to defend the zone.
US on the board – 1st, 9 '
Vs 1, the Czech Republic 0
USA Strikes first thanks to Forward Josh Doan with a backhand score. Doan has just completed its first year in the NHL with the Utah Mammoth.
Doan Puttin 'at work #Mensworlds pic.twitter.com/vmgvtffinh
USA Hockey (@usahockey) May 20, 2025
Vs. Czech Republic Hockey Gametime – 1st, 15 '
US 0, Czech Republic 0
The physicality is already common in this game, with Conor Garland and Michael McCarron from USA things on heating. Mikey Eyssimont from the US and Daniel Vousilek from the Czech Republic were both sent to the penalty box for roughness.
NHL players on Team USA
- Matty Beniers (Seattle Kraken)
- Logan Cooley (Utah Mammoth)
- Clayton Keller (Utah Mammoth)
- Josh Doan (Utah Mammoth)
- Tagus Thompson (Buffalo Sabres)
- Conor Garland (Vancouver Canucks)
- Michael McCarron (Nashville Predators)
- Drew O'Connor (Vancouver Canucks)
- Cutter Gauthier (Anaheim Ducks)
- Frank Nazar (Chicago Blackhawks)
- Will Smith (San Jose Sharks)
NHL players on Team Czech Republic
- Karel Vejmelka (Utah Mammoth)
Czech Republic Selection versus VS
Ahead
- #10 Roman Cervenka
- #23 Lukas Sedlak
- #88 David Pastrnak
- #8 Ondrej Bernanek
- # 98 Martin Necas
- #19 Jakob Flek
- #94 Jakub Lauko
- #86 Petr Kodytek
- #44 Matej Stransky
- #96 Daniel Vozenilek
- #43 Michael Spacek
- #24 Adam Flap
- #18 Filip Zadina
Defenders
- #36 Jakub Krejcik
- #17 Filip HRONEK
- #55 Libor Hips
- #84 Tomas Kundratek
- #77 Filip Pyrochta
- #7 David Spacek
- #6 Use Ticacek
Goalkeepers
- #50 Karel Vejmelka
- #80 Daniel Vladar
Vs. Czech Republic on deck #Mensworlds pic.twitter.com/5FCPTF2P1E
USA Hockey (@usahockey) May 20, 2025
USA Roster vs. Czech Republic
Ahead
- #9 Clayton Keller
- #18 Drew O'Connor
- #23 Mikey Eyssimont
- #19 Cutter Gauthier
- #81 Josh Doan
- #92 Logan Cooley
- #10 Matty Beniers
- #47 Mike McCarron
- #12 Shane Pinto
- #83 Conor Garland
- #72 Take Thompson
- #91 Frank Nazar
- #43 Will Smith
Defenders
- #8 Zach Werenski
- #76 Brady skjei
- #73 Alex Vlasic
- #28 Zeev Buium
- #2 Jackson Lacombe
- # 20 Andrew Bank
- #7 Michael Kesselring
Goalkeepers
- #1 Jeremy Swayman
- #35 Joey Daccord
USA IIHF World Championship scores
- Friday 9 May
- Sunday 11 May
- Monday 12 May
- US lost from Switzerland 3-0
- Wednesday 14 May
- VS defeated Norway 6-5 in the extension
- Saturday 17 May
- Sunday, May 18
- VS defeated Kazakhstan 6-1
Czech Republic IIHF World Championshipscores
- Friday 9 May
- The Czech Republic defeated Switzerland 5-4 in the extension
- Sunday 11 May
- The Czech Republic defeated Norway 2-1
- Monday 12 May
- The Czech Republic defeated Denmark 7-2
- Thursday 15 May
- The Czech Republic defeated Hungary 6-1
- Saturday 17 May
- The Czech Republic defeated Kazakhstan 8-1
- Monday, May 19
- The Czech Republic defeated Germany 5-0
IIHF World Championship teams
There are a total of 16 teams participating in the IIHF World Championship, which are split into two groups, group A and group B. Group A plays in Stockholm, Sweden in the Avicii Arena and Group B treasure pieces in Herning, Jyske Bank Boxen van Denmark.
Group A
- Austria
- Canada
- Finland
- France
- Latvia
- Slovakia
- Sweden
- Slovenia
Group b
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Germany
- Hungary
- Kazakhstan
- Norway
- Switzerland
- US
IIHF World Championship 2025 schedule
Tuesday 20 May – Provisional round
- 6:20 AM ET – Austria versus Latvia
- 6:20 AM ET – Kazakhstan vs Switzerland
- 10:20 AM ET – Finland versus Slovakia
- 10:20 AM ET – United States versus Czech Republic
- 2:20 pm et – Canada vs Sweden
- 2:20 pm et – Denmark versus Germany
Thursday 22 May – Quarterfinals round
- 10:20 AM ET – TDB VS TBD
- 10:20 AM ET – TDB VS TBD
- 2:20 pm et – TDB vs TBD
- 2:20 pm et – TDB vs TBD
Saturday 24 May – Semi -final round
- 8:20 AM ET – TDB vs TBD
- 12:20 pm ET – TDB vs TBD
Sunday 25 May – Championship
- 9:20 AM ET – TDB VS TBD
- 2:20 pm et – TDB vs TBD
When is IIHF World Championship USA versus the Czech Republic?
Vs. The Czech Republic will be confronted on Tuesday 20 May at 10:20 am.
Where is IIHF World Championship USA versus the Czech Republic?
Vs versus the Czech Republic is set in Herning, Denmark at the Jyske Bank Boxen.
How to look at IIHF World Championship 2025 USA versus Czech Republic Hockey
Fans can find all the action for the IIHF world championship here on Flohockey and on the Flosports app.
View the AHL, Echl, Ushl and more on Flohockey
Flohockey is the streaming of some of the best hockey competitions in North America, including the Echl and more. View the broadcast schedule to view more hockey.
NHL Prospect Coverage on Flohockey
The best and most complete coverage of the NHL Minor League Hockey and NHL Draft can be found on Flohockey. Don't miss the newest new prospectgids, rankings and more of Chris Peters and the Flohockey staff.
Become a member of the hockey interview at Flohockey Social
