Ball one: HH gets Kod

At the end of the day one Haseb Haseed had carried his bat for 206, his team had posted more than 400 and Nottinghamshires position at the top of division one was safe. At the end of day four, that was still true, but quite a bit had happened in between.

James Minto, Durham's 17-year-old left-arm seamer with a total of 40 runs in his previous four first-class competitions, recorded for the first time this season and made 67 as a nocturnal opener. Alex Read made 82 on the other side; Emilio Gay delivered a second century for his new province; Ollie Robinson made 141; And Graham Clark cashed in before coming to the fold at 402 for 5 with a ton of his own ton. Liam Patterson-Whites Five Wickets cost him 179 points, but no Bowler had figures to be proud of and a Shellshocked Hameed ran to the middle a second time a barely large 257 in arrears.

That shortage had been reduced to 190 for the loss of only one wicket by the start of day four and the death reports were drawn up for the field. The game still probably looked like a draw, even after a few fast wickets, while Ben Slater was dropped off and Joe Clark was on his way to the fifth ton of the game, but Kyle Verreynne got out for his second center of the game and the tail resistance was wiped out by Ben Raine.

Durhams -stroke people had 18 overs to get the 91 they needed in the last session of the competition and they would all fail. Colin Ackermanns 53 got the job done and left the visitors with a long drive to the south to lick their wounds. Nottinghamshire Stay Top of Division One, but they have to get up from the canvas at Headingley on Friday.

Ball two: Lawes gives rough justice

Surrey has woken up and looms up in Nottts Rear -view mirror. It was as if their sputtering start to the season had never happened as a Falanx from Zeegeerders (this time Nathan Smith, Matt Fisher, Tom Lawes and Jordan Clark) only experienced resistance from Yorkshires Old Pros, Adam Lyth and Jonny Bairstow. A mention must also go to Dan Lawrence, whose eccentric off-breaks have been demolished in a few wickets. He has now threw the second most overs for the champions, I bet they didn't tell him that when he signed up at the start of last season.

It was a well -known story. No seizure made three digits, but they all made two, because Kurtis Patterson introduced himself with 85 and the local population more than 500 piled up in the Sun of South Londs. George Hill was the choice of bowlers with 5 to 66, but only Bairstow could keep the inevitable in the Tykes Second Dig and 77 only delayed the defeat of the innings.

Surreys power to rotate players as impressively as Lawes (3-77, 3-47 and 37) does not show how strong they are from No. 1 to no. 22. Did they really tease us with those four draws?

Ball three: Waite inland vessels via Essex

Worcestershire, behind the four defeats, were invited to hit New Road and the story was well -known until Matthew Waite had the tail on the tail to add 166 points for the last three wickets. Late order runs count the same as everyone else, but they can pick up morally and frustrate opponents that they are worth more than they look.

Essex was suddenly 9 for 2 and on the way to 157 completely out, with the spirits of the home fans. Seven LBWS soon have the optimism that Jamie Porter, Shane Snater and Simon Harmer has not flattened in any mood for charity, but Ethan Brookes 38 had pushed the target to 336 and the pears looked ripe for a first success of the season.

Matthew Waite again played with 6 for 19 when Essex folded faster than a cheap lounger in a clacton Gale. The all -rounder born in Yorkshire finally gets a series of competitions without injury and his 296 runs on 29.6 and 23 wickets at 17.5 speak for themselves. Hell, however, needs some help to get his team off the table off the table, with local rivals Warwickshire up to complete the first tranche of the championships.

Ball Four: Lewis Never consciously underhanded

Somerset's second victory on the bounce she lifted them in seventh place, only nine points on Warwickshire in third place. Lewis Gregory and Josh Davey formed an unlikely few openers, but they gave a foundation for a first innings of 338, completely acceptable after being asked to turn. Archie Vaughan, an increasingly often resourceful Somerset-Cricket player, with 80.

Sussex never went against an extremely experienced home attack for the first time, but, as is often the case, they did quite better after they were asked to follow. Skipper John Simpson led the late order by adding 206 for the last four wickets while the Somerset -Bowlers, with the most important five in thirty, understandably tired. Not so Gregory, who led from the top with 89 out of 150 that his team needed for the victory.

Craig Overton and Lewis Gregory win against Sussex during Somersets. Photo: Harry Trump/Getty Images

Ball Five: Hollands are anything but flat

Ian Dutchy Holland has the season of his life, the bowler with the most wickets at the lowest average and lowest economy in division two with Leicestershire 30 points clearly at the top of the table.

Thirteen years after winning the Cricket -Superster Reality -TV program in Australia, the USA International in Grace Roads changes its own Harry styles (perhaps not, but I am infected by the T20 Blast Marketing -Hype that gets in full swing).

At Lords, his first fivefer of the Middlesex campaign rolled for 232 before Peter Handscomb for Leicestershire did what he could rarely do when playing for the Seaxes, a crucial score. His first innings 87, after he had had a blast, was the only half century of the game and looked even better when the home team from 65 for 1 to 143 collapsed in their second innings.

The Australian skipper of Foxes was at the fold when the winning run was scored and he would hardly have been human if he had not allowed himself a little grin in the long room because he thought about how life can turn around after his miserable time as a captain at Lords in 2020 and 2021.

Ball Six: Wells digs deeply while Lancashire improves

There are only two ways to win a first-class cricket match, the run that your team lifts above the opposition or breaks the Second-Innings 10th-Wicket partnership before they do that to you. But that is the gift from retrospect, there are many ways in which you cannot win a cricket match.

In the midst of the relief when stopping the rot with a decent version against Derbyshire, the new Lancashire captain Marcus Harris can think about where the game had been pulled and it certainly felt like a loss. After a traumatic week in which Keaton Jennings resigned as captain and public statements from the club that recognized the unacceptability of what has so far continued with the plates of members and fans, a first day scoreboard with 250 for 5 with 50 with Luke Wells, recovered to his opening slot that made 141, was perfectly accabel.

But a running speed of 2.6 for a whole day with a man to make ends meet a lack of trust, the prize of which was paid on the fourth afternoon when Jimmy Anderson and Co came across a nice rear -guard action of Anuj Dal (173 minutes), Ben Aitchison (34) and Jack Morley (45) with only the wounded Blair Tickner. Had they hit with more urgency on the first day, would they have made the difference an hour or so more on day four?

Lancashire, still without winning, are off the soil and undefeated Derbyshire are located in the second promotion slot.

This article is of The 99.94 Cricket blog.