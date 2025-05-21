Collegeville, Minn. – One of the most remarkable tennis careers in the university history of Saint John came down 70 years ago this week.

Johnnie Senior Lou Adderley defeated Jack Roach from Macalester 6-0, 6-4 in the Singles title match at the MIAC championships in St. Paul and closed his third Straight Conference Crown.

“I was always so impressed with his work ethics,” Patrick Wangen '58 reminded a tennis teammate during the Senior season of Adderley in 1955 on the eve of his induction in the Sju J-Club Hall of Honor two years ago.

“At that time we only had outdoor courts, but in the winter he always practiced on the handball fields at Saint John. He changed himself into the top player in the conference. He was very good. I think he could compete against many players today.”

Indeed, Adderley who came to Sju from the Bahamas had an immediate impact on arrival in Collegeville, and finally finished as a first -year student in the spring of 1952.

From there he continued to dominate and not just on the tennis court.

As a wrestler, he was the MIAC champion of 1953-54 on 130 pounds and had repeated the following year as a senior if he was not dealing with a back injury.

“When you were seeing Lou Adderley fainting or late sleepers woke up on the second floor of St. Benet's Hall, you would hardly expect him to be a kind of athlete,” wrote the future American senator Dave Durenberger in a play story about Adderley in The record After his last conference championship in 1955. “Standing 5-foot-6, he only weighs around 130 pounds.

“But in the sports world he was assessed A-plus by the many competitors who were affected by both his calm personable and his ability to take advantage of their mistakes.”

Adderley who died in 2003 returned to the Bahamas after graduating from Sju and continued to make athletic impact as an old coach, director and director of athletics at St. Augustine's College, a secondary school for ranks 7-12.

“Some educators come into the lives of children and leave such an impact on them that they will never be forgotten,” Felicity Darville wrote in an article from May 2002 Tribune media In the Bahamas. “Deacon Leviticus Louis Joseph Adderley was one of them.

“Als de geliefde directeur van het St. Augustine's College vele jaren, had hij invloed op het leven van talloze SAC -studenten, leiders van het vormen van natie en wereldwijde beïnvloeders. Deacon Adderley werd liefdevol 'vader' '' oom Lou, '' Uncle 'en' DEAC 'en' DEAC 'en' DEAC 'en' DEAC 'en' DEAC 'en' DEAC 'en' DEAC 'en' DEAC 'en' DEAC 'en' DEAC 'en' DEAC 'en' DEAC 'en' DEAC 'en' DEAC 'en' DEAC 'en' DEAC 'en' DEAC 'en' DEAC 'en' DEAC 'en' DEAC 'en' DEAC 'en' DEAC 'en' DEAC 'en' DEAC 'en' DEAC 'en' DEAC 'en' DEAC 'en' DEAC 'en' Deac 'en' Deac 'en' Deac “And called” Deac. “

In an interview in 2023, Adderley's daughter Daria said that her father's time at Sju helped shape his future work.

“He and his family thought it was an extreme privilege for him to be with Saint John and he never accepted that for granted,” she said. “The Benedictines inspired him. They showed him that he had the value. They supported him and supported him in everything he wanted to do. And I think he really wanted to help offer part of the support he received to others.”

10 years ago (2015)

Former Sju-head basketball coach Jim Smith and former CSB athletic director and volleyball coach Carol Howe-Veenstra who each had announced their retirement earlier in the 2014-15 school year received Distinguished Service Awards from the MIAC.

30 years ago (1995)

Dan Besemann won the Javelin on his way to the seventh in the Decathlon and earning all-America subjessions on the NCAA Division III Track and Field Outdoor National Meet on 25 May in Carleton in Northfield.