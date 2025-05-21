Images of the Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, in New Delhi, on Tuesday.

Image: Opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi hit a 33-ball 57 while Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings defeated in the IPL competition in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals closed their sad 2025 IPL season with a comfortable six-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings after Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi cleared the road with an adult 57-run knock in an insignificant game in New Delhi Tuesday.

The find of the season for Royals in an other forgetful season, the 14-year-old Suryavanshi again set up an fearless show during his 33-ball knock when his side with remarkable ease with remarkable convenience.

Image: Yashsvi Jaiswal hit a fast 36. Photo: BCCI

Yashasvi Jaiswal had set the tone for the chase with a fiery 36 and Suryavanshi carried out the good work with his impressive knock.

Jaiswal was, before he was celebrated by Anshul Kamboj, seriously on Khaleed Ahmed, slamming 18 points of the second of the Pacer while creating a rolling start from his side.

Suryavanshi was initially vigilant, but never allowed the balls in his zone to stay unpunished, and even a seasoned campaigner such as Ravindra Jadeja could not restrain him.

Image: Vaibhav Suryavanshi celebrates its half century. Photo: BCCI

He sent the ball twice in the stands of Jadeja and completed his fourth sixth century, who came from spinner Noor Ahmad.

With skipper Sanju Samon (41) he raised a match-winning 98-run standard for the second Wicket. The skipper happily played the second violin to play the teenager.

Image: Ansul Kamboj celebrates the Wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photo: BCCI

It was only the fourth victory of the season for the Royals, who can avoid a last place with Tuesday's victory.

After the resignation of Samson, Suryavanshi and Riyan Parag (3) also came to their skipper, and it seemed that Royals could again beat the defeat of the jaws of the victory.

The comparison Las 30 from 26 balls, but Dhurv Jurget (31) and Shimron Heymyer (12) wore the side along the finish line.

Image: Ayush Mhatre scored a sparkling 43 out of 20 balls. Photo: BCCI

The young Ayush Mhatre reminded everyone again that he is one for the future with a 20-ball 43 that helped Chennai Super Kings Huff and for eight a modest 187.

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni team could have been deep in trouble if Dewald Brevis (42) and Shivam Dube (39) had not prevented the innings from fell apart. Dhoni himself could only manage a Sedate 16 of 17, so he could not give late flowering.

There was no end to the misery of the struggling middle order of his team.

Image: Yudhvir Singh Charak celebrates the Wicket of Ravindra Jadeja. Photo: BCCI

The promising start was towed away with Devin Conway (10), Urvil Patel (0) struggled to get started and they had lost half of the team within eight overs.

Pacers Yudhvir Singh (3/47) and Akash Madhwal (3/29) shared six wickets between them.

Image: Kwena Maphaka takes the catch to dismiss Urvil Patel. Photo: BCCI

Conway played his fifth game of the season and started with a smooth drive from Tushar Deshpande, which kept his length apart and defeated the bat of the New Zealander a number of times.

Conway did not last long and offered Riyan Parag halfway through a simple catch to Yudhvir Singh. He stormed on the wicket, but just managed to chip the good length ball.

Yudhvir struck again and sent the talented Patel back, who went for a big shot but failed to connect, and Kwena Maphaka took a sharp catch on the edge of the circle.

Image: Tushar Dshpande celebrates the Wicket of Ayush Mhatre. Photo: BCCI

Mhatre moved the scoreboard by finding two boundaries of Deshpande, which hit the deck hard.

R Ashwin's surprise promotion to number four, the fans made it delight when the spin-allrounder broke the buoys with a huge six on the leg side of Yudhvir. Mhatre also found successive boundaries when CSK had milked 24 runs.

Image: Shivam Dube bats. Photo: BCCI

The young person continued to beat in an aggressive way and finding a hat trick from borders of Dshpande, but the pacer had the last smile.

Soon Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja could also have no impact that could drop his legs to Dhruv Jurget, to give Yudhvir his third wicket of the game.

Image: Dewald Brevis scored a Quickfire 25-ball 42. Photo: BCCI

The running speed was no problem, because CSK went with nearly 10 and more than 10, but half of the batters were back in the dug well before the half way.

Brevis and the South African came in another impact knock, his 25-ball 42 prevented the CSKinings from falling apart.

Image: Mahendra Singh Dhoni scored 16 out of 17 balls. Photo: BCCI

Brevis's compelling knock that had three sixes and two four was ended by Madhwal. But for that, Brevis and Shivam Dube added 59 runs for the sixth Wicket to keep CSK in hunting for a total of 200 plus.

The spectators were on the move when 'Thala' Dhoni arrived at the fall of the Proteas batter. The CSK skipper punished a complete ball from Riyan Parag for a six, to the great joy of fans such as the hymns of 'Dhoni' 'Dhoni' echoed over the stadium.

Runs continued to flow from the bat of Dube while the long left-handy of Wanindu Hasaranga sent in the stands. However, the late push never came.