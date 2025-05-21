Sports
Buford's $ 62 million stadium unveiled in video
It is not only Texas High School football teams that get new excavations this season.
Count the state of Georgia as another who sees a number of important new additions when it comes to football stadiums in high school.
Former Murray County High School Chief Coach Kurt Napier posted a video of the brand new $ 62 million stadium of Buford High School on Monday.
Together with the new stadium there is extensive training areas such as Per brobible.comBuford will have a separate field for Junior Varsity and six extra practice fields.
The construction of the new Buford location lasted about eight months and includes other facilities such as a huge video board, full press box, several luxury suites and a hall that displays all trophies that have been won by the wolves.
When it comes to football stadiums in high school in the south, dwarf Georgia and Texas some of the adjacent states. 2024 Class 7A State Champion Venice gave high school in SI a taste of the new stadium that is being built, which is estimated at around $ 12 million.
Follow High School at Sithroughhout the 2025 football season for live updates, most of dataschedules and scores and full coverage of the preseason by the State Championships!
Make sure you have a bookmarkhigh school in Sifor all the newest football news in high school.
To get live updates on your phone – and follow your favorite teams and top games – you can download the SBLIVE Sports app:Download iPhone -App|Download Android -app
– Andy Villamarzo | [email protected] | @Highschoolonsi
