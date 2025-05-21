Prosecutors investigate inconsistencies in teammates testimony in Hockey Canada Trial

London, Ont. Justice officers in the process of sexual violence of Hockey Canada are a challenge for what they say are inconsistencies in the testimony of Brett Howden, a member of the Canadian World Juniors team 2018.

Howden, who is now a member of the Las Vegas Golden Knights, was called a witness as a crown on Tuesday and appeared via an external video crew from Las Vegas.

Howden, who is not accused of a misconduct, repeatedly told the Meaghan Cunningham public prosecutor that he could not remember details from the evening of 18 June and early morning hours of 19 June 2018, despite the opportunity to assess transcriptions of previous explanations.

I can't remember it because it was seven years ago, Howden said in one of the many trade fairs with Cunningham when he was pressed for details of the night in question.

The court ended early on Tuesday afternoon when Cunningham Justice Maria Carroccia told that the Crown will submit an application for proof material in Canada to enable howhes about inconsistencies between his current testimony and his statements from the past.

There are a number of areas that I want to explore as part of this application. I think we are more than 15 at the moment, Cunningham said, before Howden was rejected. He returns to the witness box on Wednesday morning.

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Dillon Dub, Alex Forenton and Cal Foote are confronted with charges for sexual violence as a result of the alleged incident, while players were in the city for a Hockey Canada event that celebrated their World Junior Championship 2018. All five players do not argue guilty.

The trial took a turn last week when a second jury was dismissed after a jury member accused two of the lawyers of the defense Daniel Brown and Hilary Dudding, who represent forenton of inappropriate behavior. The process went on, where Carroccia heard the remaining witness and the evidence.

The complainant in the business has testified that after an evening of drinking and dancing in Jacks Bar she went to a hotel with McLeod and was busy with consensual sex. Then, she said, men showed up in the hotel room without her permission and that she was scared. EM, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, said that she was asked to lie on a sheet on the floor, and did this because she felt she had no choice. In the coming hours she said she was persuading in sexual acts, laughed at, beaten and spit. When she tried to leave several times, EM says she was put under pressure by the men to stay.

On Tuesday Howden had difficulty remembering details from that night.

Several times Cunningham asked how to renew his memory by referring to statements from the past that he had made to the police and during the Hockey Canada investigation in 2018 and 2022. Cunningham also asked how to refer to a series of text messages that he exchanged with Taylor Raddysh, who was his roommate at the hotel and was called as a crown -witness in the first weeks of the test.

Howden repeatedly told Cunningham that the transcriptions did not renew his memory.

The court heard that howden she met and started dancing with her at the bar before she introduced her to McLeod. When Howden it was shown that security video brought from himself McLeod to meet them, he said he could not remember anything about the interaction other than he was taken at the time.

McLeod and EM left the bar together and had consensual sex in the hotel, where members of the World Junior Team 2018 stayed during the Hockey Canada Gala and Golf Tournament.

Shortly after 2 hours SMS'te McLeod a team group treasure that wants to be in 3 -way quickly. Howden said he did not see any messages on the group chat because HED recently changed his telephone number. He returned to the hotel with various other players shortly after 2:40 am

In the hotel room of MCleods, Howden said he was surprised to see how the woman met hed at the bar. He was just looking to hang around with his teammates and order food, he said.

Howden said he could not remember whether the woman was dressed or not. He described casual conversations with his teammates until things started to escalate quickly.

Howden said that em flirterig, but could not specifically remember what she said he was thinking. The woman taunted and tipped the men in the room, Howden said, because they would not make her request to perform sexual acts with her.

I remember that she called boys pussies because she wasn't busy with her, he said. I remember that she just didn't stop when nobody hired her.

De Kroon says that McLeod, Hart and Dub have all obtained oral sex from EM without her permission, and that forenton had vaginal sex with EM without her permission. The crown also told the jury that Dub Ems hit naked buttocks while she was working on a sexual act with another person, and that Foote did the splits and grazed his genitals over her face while she lay on the floor.

Howden told the court that he saw em that Furenton led in the bathroom, but could not remember the details. He said that forenton asked: should I do this? While he followed her to the bathroom, but did not remember that he told him something.

Howden said EM did not try to touch him.

Later Cunningham asked how about a text exchange with Raddysh in which he mentioned Dub on the buttocks. After revising the texts, Howden said he did not remember that he saw the incident perform, but that he believed that he heard the sound of it.

Howden said he could not remember whether the woman was dressed or not dressed, or what she did the moment she was beaten. He could not remember how she responded afterwards.

When Cunningham pressed how he felt when that happened when that happened, he said he couldn't remember.

I just remember that I wanted to leave and leave there. I just felt uncomfortable with the situation with her that the boys asked to do all these things, Howden said. It was just more uncomfortable than anything. I don't remember exactly when I left. I remember it was just because I felt uncomfortable.

In the morning of June 19, Howden said that McLeod showed him a video that he had made hours earlier, which was previously shown in court, in which EM says it was all consensual.

Cunningham also asked how about phone calls he had with both DUB and Foote in which they told him to discuss either with Hockey Canada researchers. In both cases Howden said he only remembered that he was being asked not to mention DUB and Foote.

Tyler Steenbergen testified last week that he was also called by DUB and Foote, who both asked him not to tell researchers what he saw them do because they wanted to explain the researchers themselves.

Cunningham later asked how the players exchanged the players a few days after the incident when they heard that Hockey Canada was launching an investigation. Howden tells the group that the woman beg you to beg for sex and that nobody would do it, but that she eventually gave three boys oral sex and that things started to get out of hand.

Nobody forced her to do anything, the group of the group. If there is something, we must impose a statement.

Cunningham pressed Howden to explain what he meant of that text.

During all this I think there was some anger that happened to because in that situation I felt that she was the one who initiating everything, Howden said. She is the one who has placed us in that situation.

