



Steve Smith plays two games in MLC (photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images) Getty images Superstar Batter Steve Smith will press through the West -India in a short period in the upcoming Major League season between the World Test Championship Final and Australia Tour. In a tonic for the third edition of the well-to-do American T20 competition, 35-year-old Smith plays two games for Washington Freedom-de Franchise that he led to last year's title. He is probably available for Washingtons matches against La Knight Riders in Oakland on June 17 and Mi New York in Dallas on June 21. It is great to have Steve Smith with us again this season, although only for probably two games, Freedom General Manager Michael Klinger told me. “That continuity is really important to us. He was a fantastic leader for us last year, a big reason why we won. Hopefully he will be part of the Washington Freedom Setup for many more years. Steve Smith has a busy schedule (photo by Alex Davidson-ICC/ICC via Getty Images) ICC via Getty images There was uncertainty about Smith's status in these seasons MLC, which runs from 12 June July Juli, due to a tight test schedule from Australia. Australia plays South Africa in the WTC final of 11-15 June at Lords followed by three tests and five T20Is on the Caribbean Tour. The first test in Barbados starts on June 25. The availability of Smith is an important boost for MLC with high -profile players Pat Cummins, Josh Inglis, Travis Head, Marco Jansen and Ryan Rickelton to miss the entire season due to test obligations. ForbesMarco Jansen to Miss Americas Major League Cricket season due to test tasks It also underlines the passion of Smith, which is partly located in New York to help Develop cricket In the US and he stated that he wants to represent Australia at the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028. Smith withdrew from 50-over cricket in March, but remains available for selection in Test- and T2OI cricket. He has not played for Australia in the shortest size since February 2024, but will be determined to make the team for the T20 World Cup of the following years in India and Sri Lanka. Steve Smith remains available for test and T20i selection (photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty images) Getty images Although his MLC stint will be sandwiched between test tasks, Smith has had no problems changing gear. He struck memorable a century for Sydney Sixers against Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League, just a few days after the Australia victory of the Australia series on India in January. He (Smith) has a history of going from test to T20 cricket and really performing well, said Kinger. Hopefully he will release a few hundreds in the final of the World Test Championship, (before he comes to us a few games, leads us well and scores a number of runs. Washington has added the Australian all -rounder Mitchell Owen together with Quicks Jason Behrendorff and Ben Sears to their team. With Smith to miss most of the season, an announcement about Freedoms Captainincy is expected in the coming days. ForbesEmerging star Mitchell Owen draws with Washington in Major League Cricket The Freedom open the MLC season against San Francisco Unicorns in the Oakland Coliseum on 12 June in a rematch of last year's final. The iconic Coliseum, the former house of the NFLS Raiders and MLBS Athletics, will organize nine games from 12-18 June before the extensive 34-game tournament shifts to Dallas and Broward County in Florida.

