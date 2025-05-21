NFL owners inspect the player participation in Olympic flag football unanimously for 2028

Tags, children. (AP) NFL Players in the past three Pro Bowls have a taste of flag football under the new format for the All-Star game.

For a select number, the Olympic Games can be the following.

League owners have unanimously approved permission for players to participate Flags Football for the Olympic Games of 2028.

The vote on the spring meetings in Minnesota authorized the competition on Tuesday to negotiate security provisions and planning logistics with the NFL Players Association, the international administrative body and the relevant Olympic authorities before it becomes reality during the following summer games in Los Angeles.

The excitement in the entire competition and the momentum in the worldwide growth of the game have made this an apparently inevitable progress.

I think the world finally has the chance to see the greatest athletes in the world participate, said League Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent.

The Olympic schedules with 10 players are selected by the National Committee for each country, each with six teams in separate tournaments for men and women. Only one player per NFL club would be allowed for each country. The game itself is a 5-on-5 competition on a 50-meter field.

With the Olympic Games of 2028 planned from 14-30 July, the Gold medal game of the flag football could be practically performed before teams report to Training Camp, a provision that NFL Executive Vice President of Club Business and League Events has already received informal support. Tryout and training periods for the national teams would also fit in quiet periods for NFL clubs, Oreilly said.

At least seven athletes were published in an NFL game and an Olympic Games in the same year, including Safety Nate Ebner in 2016 (Rugby) when he was Patriots and Herschel Walker walked back in 1992 (Bobsleding) when he was at the Eagles. The others were in job and field.

I really believe that you will see your hands rising of those who are currently not playing alone, but those veterans, those individuals, who have not had the professional career they wanted or the professional experience, Vincent said.

Vikings Broad Receiver Justin Jefferson attended the press conference, together with teammate Brian Asamoah, a back -up Linebacker and special teams whose parents were born in Ghana and could possibly play for his country of heritage.

Although Jefferson would offer a serious star force, players of his shape may not be willing to risk injuries just before the season. He said that Hed should consider his participation, but as one of the global global ambassadors for sport, he is a real champion of flag football.

The Pro Bowl game was really much nicer, he said. We felt like children there.

The flag football voice was a fact. The most difficult for competition owners this week in the Omni Viking Lakes Hotel is determining the fate of the Tush -Push.

After set the problem Seven weeks ago, a vote was expected on Wednesday about the proposal from the Green Bay Packers to forbid the game that is popular by the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. To perform the ban, 24 of the 32 teams must approve.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said last month He believes that the owners will reach a consensus on the issue that means both competing integrity and the safety of players. The competition released a revised proposal on Monday by the packers who broadens the language to push, pull, lift or circling by forbidding an offensive player, not specifically for Quarterback assists. This would reduce the rule where it was 20 years ago, when a previous such prohibition was lifted due to the difficulty of enforcement.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie has led the defense of the piece that his team has developed with the coincidence of a strongly legged Quarterback Jalen Hurts in 2020.

The NFL has no convincing data to support a connection between the Tush -Push and an increase in an injury, as Lurie noticed during the previous league meetings in Florida. The Buffalo Bills are also a frequent user and prefer a ban on safety, as head coach Sean McDermott said after the mood was submitted.

The Tush-Push, which is also called the brotherly push in a catchy and smart turn to the Greek-Naar-English translation of Philadelphia, a player not only grants to push the back of the Quarterback for extra electricity behind a tight nine-man line, but sometimes a blocker of the Ballarrager.

However, health is only half of this debate. Entertainment is the other.

While the Eagles have Almost perfected the game for fourth and 1 or 1-yard line situations with Well -chosen staff and well -rehearsed precisionIt looks more like rugby than football.

The packers belong to various teams that express their aversion to the evolution of the traditional quarterback sneak in a total scrum. On the memo that will be distributed by the NFL on Monday, the reasons for the proposal for the proposal are the safety of players and the pace of the game.

It was controversial when the forward pass, Lurie said during the last competition meetings. I think aesthetics is very subjective. I have never assessed whether a piece looks good.

Global expansion of marketing rights

The NFL further increased its international presence by granting worldwide marketing rights to the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans and brings all 32 teams to the 21-country program that was launched three years ago.

The bills and Bengal received rights in Canada, where four other clubs have already made outreach efforts. The Titans received Ireland, where five other teams were previously given rights.

Stakes in the 49 people and browns

The clubs approved a few small changes of ownership, with a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Charles Woodson bought a piece from the Cleveland Browns As a limited partner and three families in the Bay Area Acquiring non-controlling minority shares van de San Francisco 49ers.

