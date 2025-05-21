Former youth tennis coach sentenced to 15 years for making 'upskirt' videos





Green Bay (NBC 26) A former youth tennis coach was sentenced on Tuesday to 15 years in prison after he had previously not argued for inappropriate photos and videos of minor girls during tennis practices in the Four Seasons Tennis Club in Allouez. The 41-year-old Joshua Denault argued earlier in March in March to four counts of sexual exploitation of children and two counts of children's relief. Another ten counts were rejected as part of a plea, but were read in the record in the conviction of Denault. Denault also received 20 years of long -term supervision and was instructed not to have contact with the Four Seasons Tennis Club in Allouez and Western Racquet and Fitness Club in Ashwaubenon. Moreover, he may not have contact with someone under the age of 18 and she is not allowed to coach. Before the punishment was pronounced, parents of the victims addressed the court with emotional statements about the impact of Denault's actions on their children. “It is frightening and disturbing to know that this will always be part of her. That her internal compass can always be one of uncertainty and distrust. The suspect has taken her innocent, carefree mentality and replacing it with the worst human emotion,” a parent said. “You were supposed to be an adult that we could trust. You were supposed to be someone who offers stability and safety. Instead, you cared for (the victim). You manipulated a child for your own satisfaction. This was not a mistake,” said another parent who had also registered in adult tennis lessons who were coached by Denault. According to a criminal complaint, researchers said he took videos in their shirts and skirts. Researchers said they thought about 36 videos, and that Denault may have taken them for several years. Denault also spoke before he received his sentence. “I want to apologize to the victims and their families for breaking the confidence you had in me,” said Denault. Family members and a victim in the case emphasized the importance of parents who regularly check the mental health of their children and with whom they often communicate. They noted that something like a phone can lead to years of damage to children.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbc26.com/news/local-news/former-youth-tennis-coach-sentenced-to-15-years-in-prison-for-taking-upskirt-videos The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos