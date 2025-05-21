



Fredrik Sandberg/TT via AP



Team Canada defeated the Sweden guest team 5-3 to close the provisional Tour of the IIHF World Championship 2025. It was the 70th meeting of the two nations at the world championships. The Canadians bounced back on Monday from their first loss of the tournament, a 2-1 shootout loss for Finland. The game meant a special milestone for Team Canada Forward Ryan Oreilly, who passed Ryan Smyth for most games played by a Canadian at the world championship, with 62 performances. Canada and Sweden are both powerhouse teams at these world championships. After Team Canada, Team Sweden has the most active NHL players in their selection (21). The Sweden were newly reinforced by the addition of Rasmus Sandin and William Karlsson, who both came to the team in Stockholm after the outputs of the second round of the Stanley Cup play-offs. The match started with a goal with a goal from Team Canadas Travis Sanheim for only 18 seconds, and poked a past Swedish goalkeeper Jacob Markstrom. Sanheim was assisted by Nathan Mackinnon and Travis Konecny. The Sweden kept their calmness, despite the fact that Marcus Johanson took a fine for stumbling. The Sweden tied things 1-1 with a short goal of a solo effort by Elias Lindholm at 3:47. Minutes later Tyson Foerster pulled the Canadians again and took the puck hard to the net, assisted by Jared Spurgeon and Sidney Crosby. Then Ryan Oreilly ensured that his name was on the score sheet for his record -breaking game. Oreilly was assisted by a nice feed from Travis Konecny ​​and Nathan Mackinnon. At 13:01 Until the first period, the Canadas Team were three goals on Sweden equal to the total number that Sweden had allowed in all six of their previous provisional matches. The first period ended with a score of 3-1, Schoten 11-10 in favor of Sweden. It was a difficult start of the second period for the Canadians, because back-to-back fines by Will Cuylle and Brayden Schenn gave the Sweden a five-on-three advantage that Marcus Johansson could get a past Jordan Binnington. Johansson was assisted by Filip Forsberg and Lucas Raymond. But the Canadians were the following to stop, in which the 18-year-old Macklin Celebrini exceeds Markstrom for a wonderful goal of a pass from his youth hero, Canadas captain, Sidney Crosby. The second period was closed with the Canadians who lead 4-2, with shots the Canadians who lead the shots 11-7. It was a penalty-heavy period, in which Sweden took four and the Canadians five names. Nathan Mackinnon got things going for Team Canada in the third period and took the Canadians 5-2. Mackinnon was assisted by Travis Konecny ​​and Ryker Evans. With just under five minutes of leftover, the Sweden Markstrom pulled for the extra attacker, a strategy that is bearing fruit, while Rasmus Andersson noted a beyond Binnington to bring the score 5-3. Canada ends the tournament at the top of Group A. Next his quarterfinals against Denmark, which take place on May 22 at 4:20 et.

