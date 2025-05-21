English coach Brendon McCullum urges Stars to be modest, England versus India Test Series, Ashes

England's head coach, Brendon McCullum, insisted on his side on Tuesday to show some humility while they are preparing to start a determining period in his reign.

McCullums team host Zimbabwe in a four-day test from Trent Bridge on Thursday for a blockbuster five-match series with India and an Ashes confrontation in Australia.

Fox Cricket, available on Kayo Sports, is the only place to view every match of the Indian Premier League from the 2025 excluding live | New at Kayo? Buy your first month for just $ 1. Limited time offer.

But McCullums men go in a fascinating year of test cricket struggling to find their peak shape and fight to resolve their own image problem.

Although England won 2-1 in the winter in New Zealand, they lost with the same score in Pakistan and have endured a miserable time in white ball action.

Responses made by England players in the media were also examined. Director of England of Cricket Rob Key said that the players had to stop talking about nonsense after a disappointing exit of the Champions Trophy earlier this year.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/>

Last month, wounded England Fast Bowler Mark Wood admitted that they can be a bit stupid.

McCullum has taken note of the Jibes and wants his team to throw the brash statements away.

We want the English fans to feel that they are part of this trip with us as a team. There are some things we have to do to ensure that we take everyone with us for the ride, he told reporters on Tuesday.

If we look at it, there are some ways in which we probably let the opportunities slip, some ways that may not have been as smart as what we could possibly with our comments in the media.

During the Champions trophy, England was criticized because he did not train enough by former Captain Kevin Pietersen.

Pietersen also claimed that England was more focused on their love for golf after comments from Batsmen Ben Duckett and Harry Brook.

McCullum called on English players to learn from their public relationships and forge a new bond with supporters in the coming months.

< style="display:block;padding-top:133.3333%"/> Nagpur, India – February 05: England Head Coach, Brendon McCullum has insisted on his players to be humble Source: Getty images

There will be mistakes and there will be periods in which boys say things that they do not mean entirely or can be misinterpreted in any other way, he said.

It's not just about what you do on the cricket field. That's how you wear yourself. It's how you deal with the audience.

It is the ability to be humble and to show some humility and not to feel out of reach or outside of contact with the general population. That is something that ID likes to see us improve. England is fixed favorites to beat a Zimbabwe side with just one test win in the past four years.

The challenges of India and Australia will be many stars. But McCullum knows the beating of multi -year SuperPower India and the recovery of the axis in Australia would strengthen an inheritance for himself and the players.

To get where we are, number two in the world, is good and everyone happy with that. But at the same time there is a lot of meat on the bone for us, McCullum said.

When we assumed a project like this, it was not necessarily about the good.

I think it is now the time that works from a strong base, to be able to shoot some sort of for the stars and to say where we can take this team? What can we achieve?