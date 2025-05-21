Sports
English coach Brendon McCullum urges Stars to be modest, England versus India Test Series, Ashes
England's head coach, Brendon McCullum, insisted on his side on Tuesday to show some humility while they are preparing to start a determining period in his reign.
McCullums team host Zimbabwe in a four-day test from Trent Bridge on Thursday for a blockbuster five-match series with India and an Ashes confrontation in Australia.
Fox Cricket, available on Kayo Sports, is the only place to view every match of the Indian Premier League from the 2025 excluding live | New at Kayo? Buy your first month for just $ 1. Limited time offer.
But McCullums men go in a fascinating year of test cricket struggling to find their peak shape and fight to resolve their own image problem.
Although England won 2-1 in the winter in New Zealand, they lost with the same score in Pakistan and have endured a miserable time in white ball action.
Responses made by England players in the media were also examined. Director of England of Cricket Rob Key said that the players had to stop talking about nonsense after a disappointing exit of the Champions Trophy earlier this year.
Last month, wounded England Fast Bowler Mark Wood admitted that they can be a bit stupid.
McCullum has taken note of the Jibes and wants his team to throw the brash statements away.
We want the English fans to feel that they are part of this trip with us as a team. There are some things we have to do to ensure that we take everyone with us for the ride, he told reporters on Tuesday.
If we look at it, there are some ways in which we probably let the opportunities slip, some ways that may not have been as smart as what we could possibly with our comments in the media.
During the Champions trophy, England was criticized because he did not train enough by former Captain Kevin Pietersen.
Pietersen also claimed that England was more focused on their love for golf after comments from Batsmen Ben Duckett and Harry Brook.
McCullum called on English players to learn from their public relationships and forge a new bond with supporters in the coming months.
There will be mistakes and there will be periods in which boys say things that they do not mean entirely or can be misinterpreted in any other way, he said.
It's not just about what you do on the cricket field. That's how you wear yourself. It's how you deal with the audience.
It is the ability to be humble and to show some humility and not to feel out of reach or outside of contact with the general population. That is something that ID likes to see us improve. England is fixed favorites to beat a Zimbabwe side with just one test win in the past four years.
The challenges of India and Australia will be many stars. But McCullum knows the beating of multi -year SuperPower India and the recovery of the axis in Australia would strengthen an inheritance for himself and the players.
To get where we are, number two in the world, is good and everyone happy with that. But at the same time there is a lot of meat on the bone for us, McCullum said.
When we assumed a project like this, it was not necessarily about the good.
I think it is now the time that works from a strong base, to be able to shoot some sort of for the stars and to say where we can take this team? What can we achieve?
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/cricket/be-humbe-brendon-mccullums-plea-to-england-stars-over-dumb-comments-as-bazball-reality-finally-sinks-in/news-story/113cc851d5ad0d96950b43b38ec1fcbd
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Applying new compounds to bednets targets malaria parasites rather than mosquitoes
- Greece Crete rock earthquake for the second time in May is it safe to travel now?
- PSI pattern Jokowi Diploma Reason
- Nvidia Jensen Huang, semiconductive experts think that the borders of American fleas have failed
- College Football Playoff goes to a new Straight Seeding Model
- The UK sea temperature has risen
- The house goes through a radical national policy package after Trump and President Johnson won the selected
- PM Modi inaugurates 103 railway stations as part of the AMRIT BHART station's scheme | Commercial news
- The UK's 101m-A contract to transfer the Chagas system and rent a military base
- Pre-Match Pack | Kent (H)
- Lawyers Trump accuses the deportment of South Sudan
- China, France should protect the international order, XI tells Macron