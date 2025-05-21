Novak Djokovic reveals a new coaching setup in Geneva | ATP Tour





Geneva Djokovic reveals a new coaching set -up in Geneva Serbian was recently split with Andy Murray May 21, 2025 AFP/GETTY images Novak Djokovic is the second seed in Geneva

By ATP staff A week after Novak Djokovic announced his split with coach Andy Murray, the former number 1 player in the PIF ATP ranking revealed his new coaching setup. Djokovic explained on the Gonet Geneva open that he works with two familiar faces: Dusan Vemic and Boris Bosnjakovic. “Dusan Vemic, who actually is [the Serbian Billie Jean King] Cup captain-but he was part of my coaching team with Marian-Hij years ago, so he will be here in Geneva and Roland Garros, “said Djokovic at his press conference for tournament.” And Boris Bosnjakovic, who is also my assistant coach and analyst, who they both want to share for the next tournaments and then we will see. “ There was a lot of attention for the collaboration between Djokovic and Murray, which they announced last November. There were promising signs in January, when Djokovic Carlos Alcaraz beat the Australian Open. But the two former world no. 1 ultimately did not raise a trophy. Djokovic has made it clear in Switzerland that he currently does not have a certain long -term coaching wish in mind. “I am not in a hurry to choose if I will have someone or not, I don't know. I don't know at the moment,” said Djokovic. “I like it with these guys and I am happy as it is and we will see it after Paris.” The second seed of Geneva starts on Wednesday with his striving for his 100th title at tour level against Marton Fucsovics. Djokovic leads the Lexus ATP Head2head series of the couple 5-0.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/djokovic-geneva-2025-preview The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos