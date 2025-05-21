



The UAE School Games 2025 officially started on Tuesday and attracted widespread participation in 2,686 students who represent 875 schools. On 24 May, this event at national level will contain 12 important sports categories, including football, swimming, athletics, judo, taekwondo, jiu-jitsu, archery, screens, badminton, laser shooting, table tennis and chess. The event started at 10 am, with the table tennis matches and the girls' football matches that took place in Dubai Sports City. Swimming events are planned for Wednesday in the main pool of Hamdan Sports Complex in Dubai, starting at 9 am. These events include a short distance, mid-distance and relay races to determine the champions of this year edition. Athletic competitions will take place on May 22 on the track and field facility of James Modern Academy in Dubai, with various short, middle and long-distance races, together with jumping and throwing events. The finals for the remaining nine sports categories will take place on 24 May in the North Halls of the Dubai Exhibition Center, Expo City. The closing ceremony and prices are held on the same day at 6 pm, attended by prominent sports figures, representatives of partners and student parents. Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum, assistant – Air distribution for sport development and competitive capacity at the Ministry of Sport and Chairman of the VAE Sports Federation for School and University Institutions, emphasized the remarkable success of the latest edition of the Uae School Games Championship, illustrated by the Wide Shampionship. A total of 4,696 students, including 3,036 boys and 1,660 girls from 875 schools in the Emirates, participated in the event, with the strong dedication of the UAEs to improve the school sports sector through early talent identification and training. He further explained: the school games play a crucial role in feeding future champions and enable Emirati athletes to shine on the world stage, to achieve great success at the Olympic Games, as well as various continental and international levels. Such tournaments also help to promote a culture of sport within the community by inspiring young people to lead a healthy and active lifestyle. Especially this year, edition has really met our expectations, due to impressive participation and the strong spirit of competition that the students showed. While the final begins, the most talented young athletes of the nations will compete for the top spots and an opportunity to win gold, silver and bronze medals. The annual school game championship is organized by the VAE Sports Federation for schools and university institutions in collaboration with the Ministry of Sport, the Ministry of Education, the National Olympic Committee and various sports federations and educational authorities. This strategic cooperation reflects the continuous cooperation between the sports and education sectors to support emerging athletic talents and to achieve the goals of the National Sports Strategy 2031, which aims for the number of Emirati athletes that qualify for successive Olympic Games, with an ambitious OLPS that are for the 2032 athletes.

