USC vs. Notre Dame Football Rivalry has to continue
The enormous changes that have been startled in recent years can be subdivided into two main categories:
The last category is the more corrosive, less just change. It has nothing to do with honesty and everything to do with grabbing larger piles of money. And the schools and conferences are not to blame for anyone, but for the subsequent attack on tradition, common sense and basic fellows of the sport.
The last category is also the reason why the USC Trojansnotre Dame Fighting Irish Seriesthe largest intersectional rivalry in university athletics, by a broad margin that is killed. It would be an unconscious loss for the sport and a further erosion of what university football makes special, without enough apologies. And yet it can happen.
The two athletic programs were planned to further discuss the future of the series on Monday. As it looks now, the game on October 18 in South Bend is the last planned meeting between the Bluebloods. USC offered an extension to the contract for a year and added a game in 2026 in Los Angeles, but Notre Dame rejected it when striving for another long -term agreement in a rivalry that dates from 1924.
The only things that interrupt it are the Second World War and the Covid-19 Pandemie. If greed with one side of cowardice now in the way, all parties involved should be ashamed of themselves.
Notre Dame Athletic director Pete Bevacqua made clear Sports illustrated On Monday attitude of his schools in the series: I think Southern Cal and Notre Dame should play every year as long as the university football is played, and SC knows that we feel. The Trojan horses were more guarded, with associated advertisement Cody Worsham, we want the USCNOTRE Dame rivement to continue, so we have offered an extension of our agreement. It is a special game for our fans and our institution. We will continue to work with Notre Dame to plan future games.
There is a considerable speculation that Trojan coach Lincoln Riley is very enthusiastic about continuing the series in his traditional size. The reluctance with regard to a long -term renewal of the series because the currently constructed series is rooted in the Trojan horses that move to the Big last year.
See, the journey can be a bit tough to go from Los Angeles to Michigan, Minnesota and Maryland in a period of five weeks. With the odd annual matches that have been played in South Bend since 1961 in October, those long -distance travel can be sustained. Who could have known that this would be a side effect to leave the PAC-12 to connect weapons with Rutgers, Maryland, Penn State and a set Midwestern schools?
Together with the increased journeys, there is this uncomfortable truth for USC: the Big Ten scheme is more difficult. And the Notre Dame runs high and has returned to the forefront of the sport. Losing six of the last seven to the Irish can be more daunting than long flight flights.
Sources tell AND That one of USCs suggested that changes in the Notre Dame series play it at the front of the schedule, possibly with some neutral locations sprinkled into each other's houses in games. That would still be a demolition of the football tradition led by Trojan. The school pays out its athletic identity, little by little.
At this point, USC might as well leave the La Coliseum for a new stadium in Orange County. Get rid of Tommy Trojan and traveler. Replace the iconic fighting song and the timeless uniforms.
USC has demonstrably done more than any other school to decimate the sport as we ever knew. Yes, the Texas Longhorns first waved the demolition ball in the final round of the repeat, agreement with bail on the BIG 12 for the SEC in 2021 and the Oklahoma Sooners. But the Big 12 was always an uncomfortable merger without deep history, met in the mid -1990s and different members lose in the decade before Texas and Oklahoma left.
When USC followed that stunner a year later with a Thunderbolt of himself, left the PAC-12 for the Big Ten and the cash-poor UCLA Bruins meshed with them, it meant the beginning of the end of a fundamental conference. Until that time it was the most drastic break of regional commonality. And it ended abruptly in rivalry states that goes back more than a century with the California Golden Bears and Stanford Cardinal.
By 2023, the weakened PAC-12 was finished by the departure of almost everyone else, leaving a gaping hole in the geography and social structure of university sports. No court had that happened. It was self-sabotage, a inside of the inside of the pursuit of TV money.
But even when USC started this strange new trip to unknown terrain, it still had football anchor matches against UCLA and Notre Dame. The battle for LA will (probably) never leave. The series against the Irish.
Consider what that rivalry has contributed to the sport: Knut Rockne vs. Howard Jones in the 1920s, because both programs became known and the popularity of university football was wore with them; ARA Parseghian vs. John McKay, when two coaching giants won a combined six national championships in a period of 13 seasons; Anthony Davis scored six touchdowns against Notre Dame in the Coliseum as a USC two -year -old student in 1972 and then added four as a senior in 74; The original Green Jersey game, which has lit the fuse on Notre Ladies 77 Championship Run; Tim Browns 254 All-PURPOSE YARDS to tinker a Last-Play transition victory in the Colosseum in 86; The Bush -Push game of 2005, when USC was at its peak under Pete Carroll; And so much more.
How much history bring USC and Notre Dame every time they play on the field?
No two programs that play each other every year have more than their combined 16 national championships since the AP survey was the recognized standard in 1936, or their combined 15 Heisman Trophy winners. Not Ohio Statemichigan. Not Oklahoma-Texas. Not Auburn-Alabama.
Throwing everything away for a simpler schedule would be a crime against football. Even changing the dates and locations to play on Labor Day Weekend, perhaps in Las Vegas or Arlington or Atlanta, would be a distance of responsibility for rivalry. Even in these tumultuous times, not everything should be disposable in university sports. Any protected list of traditions would be very USC vs. Notre Dame must contain.
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/college-football/usc-vs-notre-dame-football-rivalry-must-continue
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
