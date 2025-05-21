



Hilary Knight, the face of American ladies' hockey, is preparing to make the Milan Winter Games from 2026 her fifth and last Olympic Games, she told USA Today on Tuesday. “It's time,” said Knight. “I grew up in this program and it just gave me so much. I have peace. I just feel it's time,” she added. “And I am grateful that – hopefully I can stay healthy and so – I can go out when I would be ready. That is such a privilege that only a handful of competitors get.” The decision comes when Knight 36 becomes in July, while she has entered the national team with her 20th year since she made her debut in the 2006 Four Nations Cup tournament as a 17-year-old. At that time, Knight became one of the most decorated and dominant players of her sport, including the winner of the IIHF's inaugural Female Player of the Year Award in 2023. Hilary Knight played at four Olympic Games and won a gold medal and three Silvers with the US Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire Last month she led the US with nine points when winning her 10th gold medal at the world championships, a tournament in which Knight has the career record for most goals, assists and points. At the Olympic Games, Knight won gold during the 2018 matches in South Korea together with three Silvers. And she comes from a PWHL season in which the captain of Boston Fleet finished bound for the League lead with 29 points (15 goals, 14 assists) in 30 games. Although she retires international play, Knight said she is planning to continue her PWHL career in a competition, she played a role in helping launching in the summer of 2023. The private competition with six team surpassed the 1 million attendance figure last season and announced last month that the expansion teams added to Seattle and Vancouver, Canada, before the start of the third season. The impact of Knight on Hockey also included that she was at the forefront of the threat of the American players to boycott the 2017 world championships on a home floor, successfully reaching their bid on better wages and fair treatment of USA Hockey. “I understood what the sport gave me and I wanted to give that to other people. I wanted other people the same opportunities I had,” said Knight. “It is clear that there is a lot of work that should always be done, but I think we now have a career path.”

