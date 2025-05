Scranton received five bids for a proposed project to build a cricket -pack on Chic Feldman Field in Pine Brook, where a company submitted Monroe County the lowest of the five, said city controller John Murray and video of the Bod opening shows. The city asked for the bids at the end of last month shortly before announcing the project, including the construction of the cricket field in the area of ​​the existing softball court in the Pine Brook Park that was aimed at rejuvenation. The BAT-and-Ball game is played on a generally oval-shaped field with the pitch in the middle, where the pitch is a rectangular area where much of the game action takes place. Plans for the project materialized after members of the SCRANTON Cricket Club Burgemeester Paige Gebhardt approached Cognetti about the prospect of creating a designated pitch, an idea that the mayor generated. Last month, she praised the project as a supplement to the existing recreational facilities and park offers from SCANTON and as an opportunity for cultural exchange with members of the Indian community of the city, including the sport is popular. “It was great to work with the SCRANTON Cricket Club, our park department and Reilly Associates to get this project off the ground,” Cognetti said in a recent press release. “Cricket is the world's second most popular sport, so adding our many sports that are offered in Scranton Parks is an opportunity for our children to try something new, and for our growing Indian community to share their culture with the rest of the city.” Reilly Associates, the Ingenieursbureau of the City, completed the engineering for the project; The Cricket Club is planning to import an official cricket grass from India for use on the field, a donation worth around $ 10,000 to $ 15,000, said city officials. The city asked for bids for removing the Softball Backstop and Infield Soil, replacing the topsoil and grass there and installing the asphalt cricket field with underground drainage, the news item said. Sealed bids for that work were on May 15. The Five the city came from: Xavier Landscapes and Design Inc., $ 53,290; Wayco Inc., $ 57,987.50; Don Scartelli Construction Services and General Contractors Inc., $ 61,888; BT Adams LLC, $ 63,296.75; and Chilewski Enterprises, $ 69,777. The bids are currently being assessed. SCRANTON would pay the cricket Pitch project costs through the city's capital budget, officials said. Video of the recent bod opening is available online via the YouTube channel of ECTV. Originally published: May 21, 2025 at 12:00 am Edt

