With NFL players were allowed to play in Olympic Games of 2028, who would make the Flag Football Dream team of the US?

And you thought the basketball team of the United States from 1992 crushed the competition.

The TEAMEWENERS of the NFL approved a resolution on Tuesday This allows NFL players to participate in the 2028 Olympic Games In flag football. It could play one player of each team, plus a designated international player. Nothing against those international players, but the US versus everyone in flag football would Dream Team vs. Angola Looks competitive.

The game of flag football is five out of five, so let's choose the 2028 Dream team of the United States that start on the line -up for flag football using NFL players:

Infringement

QB: Patrick Mahomes

Lamar Jackson would have been the choice if running was allowed, but Quarterbacks cannot run In flag football. Jackson would still be a good choice because he is also a great passer -by, but we go with Mahomes. Because nobody could go wrong to choose Mahomes to be their quarterback.

One undervalued option: Jared Goff, who won the attacking MVP from last season and a skills match there. He is a perfect pocket distributor. But we can only take one player from each team and …

Jahmyr Gibbs of the Detroit Lions runs up the field during the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl games. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty images) (Perry Knotts via Getty images)

RB: Jahmyr Gibbs

The Quarterback can give it to a running or throwing, but running must be an elusive threat from the back field with the possibility of catching. Sorry Derrick Henry, you can't go through the poor defenders in this game. We have seen Gibbs absolutely NFL defenders in the open space and good luck for the German or French defender who catches up with Gibbs.

WR: Justin Jefferson

We could try to get cute and make an argument as “Marvin Mims Jr. had the most divorce in the NFL last season, so he should be the choice”, or “Kavontae Turpin would be the fastest receiver on the field” but let's be real. If nobody can cover Jefferson in the pros, no one can also cover him at the Olympic Games.

WR: JA'MARR Chase

See above. There may be a contraptic argument that this or that final receiver would be better suited for flag football, or that the speed of Xavier Worthy should be considered. You choose one of them and then tell the Triple Crown winner of the NFL that he is not in the starting line -up.

WR: Tyreek Hill

Hill has made the NFL look like he is already playing flag football. There is some worries that he did not look like the same explosive player last season. But Hill is practically built for this game. Although it is difficult to say no to players such as Malik Nubers, Brian Thomas Jr. and Nico Collins for the last starting place.

(Davis Long/Yahoo Sports)

Defense

Rusher: Micah Parsons

One player usually speeds up in flag football and Parsons will be fine. His background as an off-ball Linebacker at Penn State also helps a bit. He gets a slight nod over TJ Watt and Myles Garrett. An international quarterback that sees one of them who are lusting can lead to one of them fainting.

CB: Travis Hunter

Yes, he has not played a NFL game yet. But he would not have a problem playing both sides on a flag football world. And his body control is as good as everyone in the NFL. It is a shame that the poor defender tries to take his flag after the catch, if he can even get playing time as a recipient.

CB: Patrick Surty II

Perhaps we can claim that slot cornerbacks are actually better for flag football, given the speed and the space selection. I assume that the NFL Defense Player of the Year of last season will be fine in every environment.

CB: Cooper Dejean

We have a recent tape of NFL stars play flag footballof the Pro Bowl matches last season. Vikings Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. Had three pick-6s and was the defensive MVP of that game and should be considered, but we already have Justin Jefferson of the Vikings. Instead, let's go with Dejean, who had the highest Pro Football Focus Grade From every cornerback as a Rookie for the Philadelphia Eagles last season, and has experience playing safety, Slothoek and Buitenhoek. By the way, the Super Bowl Champion Eagles must have some display.

S: Kyle Hamilton

Hamilton is the newest Swiss pocket knife safety in the NFL and plays everywhere for the Baltimore Ravens. That versatility is perfect for an Olympic flag football team. Not that it matters a lot, given the rest of the starting setup.