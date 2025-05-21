The man fined s $ 7,000 for crashing model aircraft to MGS Tennis Court





Singapore: A man who has crashed a model plane in a tennis court at methodist Girls School (MGS) received a fine of S $ 7,000 (US $ 5,400) on Tuesday (May 20). NG Tchi Mun, 68, had found guilty guilty of operating an unmanned aircraft in a way that probably endangers ownership, a violation under the Air Navigation Act. The Offencec cares a maximum fine of S $ 100,000 or a maximum of five years in prison, or both. On August 20, 2023, NG operated an unmanned airplane, a pendae 9 Puls 125 remotely controlled, in an open field along Old Holland Road. He was with a friend who also flew with his own plane. He was almost 250 meters away from the MGS sports complex. At 10.15 am NG realized that the wind picked up strength, causing him to send the plane back to the open field. He estimated that the plane was about 50 meters away from the sports complex of the schools when he tried to fly it back. Eventually the strong wind wore the plane to MGS, which is located in Bukit Timah. NG eventually lost control of the plane and lost sight of it. The plane crashed on an open-air tennis court at MGS, where Mr. Oh Boon Kwee, a tennis coach who gave private tennis lessons at the time of the violation, ran. He was planned to give a private tennis class at the tennis courts on the third floor of the school sports complex at noon. The plane landed 4m away from OH and was shattered by impact. The tennis court was scratched, with parts of the surface cratered in it. Oh was shocked when the plane crashed against the tennis court. He started shaking in fear at the thought that he could have caused damage.

