





The 2019 World Championships Silver medal winners Romanias Ovidiu Ionescu and Spanins Alvaro Robles have continued to the top eight men's subsequent event in Doha, making their place protected after beating the no. 4 seeds, Japanese Tomokazu Harimoto and Sora Matsushima. Ranked by position no. 173 in the world, the Romanian Spanish combinations came to the opportunity in this round of 16 struggle, with great spirit and consistently delivering winning shots. After dropping the first match, Ionescu and Robles bounced back to take the second 14-12 and maintained their level everywhere. With strategically placed balls that set up powerful finish shots, they again leveled the score at 2-2. In the decisive game they performed their best tactics and shots to achieve a dramatic 3-2 victory (9-11, 14-12, 4-11, 11-9, 11-9).



The VIC International Table Tennis Open is celebrating an important milestone this year, because the 40th edition of the prestigious event takes place on 13 and 14 September 2025, in the Castell d'en Planes Sports Hall in Vic, near Barcelona. Launched in 1986 with a single men's singles event homes by the Spanish legend Josep Ma Pals-the tournament has grown into one of the longest running and most inclusive events on the calendar. In the course of the decades, it has steadily expanded its reach and add new categories that reflect both the developing landscape of sport and a strong dedication to accessibility and diversity. The second edition introduced the Womens Singles event, which was claimed by the Belgian player Barbara Lippens. Since then, the Open has added the Catalan open, the youth opens, open the adapted open and the veterans. This year, the tournament will continue to break new site with the introduction of the 1st open for people with Parkinsons, which underlines the inclusive vision. All categories – except the Catalan open, hold international status and attracts a wide range of athletes from all over the world. During its four -decades history, the Vic Open has welcomed some of the biggest names of the sport. The Chinese Ster He Zhi Wen, a favorite with fans, has won the title seven times an impressive won. Among active Spanish players, Carlos Machado and Marc Duran have eliminated the trophy four times, while Sara Ramrez has been crowned champion twice. Top talents such as Flix Lebrun from France and Ni Xia Lian van Luxembourg also left their mark on the international stage. Lebrun, currently in sixth place in the world and the top of the European player, added to his growing legacy with a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. While the tournament is preparing for its 40th edition, the Vic Open is not only as a celebration of table tennisage in Catalonia, but also as a radiant example of the inclusive future. Both fans and players can look forward to another exciting chapter in this historical event.



Simon Gauzy continued his memorable run on the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals 2025 in Doha, which produced a determined and high-quality version to beat Chinas Lin Gaoyuan 4-2 (2-11, 11-8, 13-11, 11-9) and secured in the round of 16-9, 6-11, 3-3-3-3-3-3). By the time the evening session arrived, Gauzy was fired for a new challenge against an opponent he had never defeated in four previous encounters. Lin opened the match with authority and raced through the first match, but Gauzy responded with sharp counterplay and daring shot to level the score. The third match turned out to be crucial: at the back of 4-9 and confronted with two spelled points, Gauzy his way back and ended 13-11, so that the momentum shifted firmly in his favor. Although Lin reacted in the fifth, Gauzy stepped up again in the sixth game, dictated rallies and drove a wave of confidence to close the game in style. That is the second time that I have defeated a Chinese top player in the world championships, and I will never get tired of that, Gauzy said afterwards. It will not be easier in the next round, but I am really, very happy. I think I'm entertaining if I play well. If I play like that, I like to see myself playing. It has been the case lately, but it has not always been the case. I know that when I play with that harsh spirit and I land my crazy photos, I can disturb someone. And that's what I did today. I mean, I think he (Wang Chuqin) is the favorite to win the world championships. That is my take -but I hope that hell loses a fairly early. With the victory, Gauzy will set up a long-awaited last 16 collision by 2023 world championships silver medal winner Wang Chuqin.

