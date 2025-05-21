'Kohli gave Indian Cricket faith'

“As a captain and a player, he never played for a draw, he always wanted to win.”

Image: Virat Kohli is the most successful test captain in India and leads the team to 40 victories of 68 games. Photo: BCCI

Virat Kohli's sudden retirement of tests caught the cricket world surprised.

One of the great of the modern cricket in all three formats, the 36-year-old time mentioned in his illustrious test career after scoring 9,230 points in 123 games on an average of 46.85 with 30 centuries and 31 fifties-the fourth highth Counts for India after legends Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli is the most successful test captain in India and leads the team to 40 wins of 68 games.

One of the best moments of his CaptainCy came when he led India to a historic Maiden test series in Australia in 2018-2019.

Under his leadership, India emerged as one of the most consistent test teams in the world, with the number 1 ranking for five consecutive years from 2016 to 2021.

Despite enjoying a fantastic record in white ball cricket, Kohli was one of the biggest supporters of Testcricket and enjoyed playing red balered.

He is the only captain and only Indian who has scored for seven double centuries in test cricket and is the only India skipper who takes two centuries in a test on his CaptainCy debut.

Former Wicketkeeper in India MSK Prasadwho shared a strong relationship with Kohli during his term of office as chairman of Selectors from 2016 to 2020, was shocked about Kohli's sudden decision to step away from Test Cricket, convinced that he could have been easy to play for a few years.

“The charm of Testcricket remained because of Virat Kohli,” says Prasad Harish Kotian/Rediff. The first of a two -part interview:

Surprised Kohli's pension you?

It is not surprised, but shocked us all.

It was a big shock to all of us because no one had ever thought, given the love and passion he received in the Test Cricket. He is a totally different person when he wears that white dress, his dedication to the white dress, his dedication to testing cricket is unparalleled.

He has always believed in test cricket, he has argued for test cricket, especially the moment it went through a difficult time if they wanted to reduce the test cricket from five days to four days.

He was determined and said that we should not mess with test cricket. It has an inheritance of more than 150 years. Because he was so much insisted that he played an important role in maintaining the holiness of test cricket. Otherwise you never know, they would have tampered with test cricket.

Image: Virat Kohli shakes a leg to celebrate India's victory in the second test against South Africa in Cape Town in January 2024. Photo: ESA Alexander/Reuters

You have seen his passion for test cricket more than any format, regularly dealt with him as the most important selector while he was the test captain.

Would you say that he changed the way in which India has changed tests and it formed in a team that started to win consistent tests away from home?

To start with the energy he showed from the first ball to the last ball of the last day it was incredible, it was actually contagious.

The charm of test cricket remained because of Virat Kohli.

Test Cricket actually faded in interest, he was the WHO brought back the glory of test cricket, with his pure energy levels and his pure passion for test cricket.

In the past, when we won a test competition under a captain, especially away from home, we praised the captain and the team.

During Kohli's CaptainCy official period, people started talking about the tests we were losing, because winning started to become a habit among his captain.

People were only talking about the test matches we had lost and not the ones we won because winning actually became a habit.

We won left, right and in the middle of Kohli, so that is the kind of impact he created – both as a player and as a captain for test cricket.

Image: Virat Kohli warms up during a practice session. Photo: BCCI

Kohli captain India for a historic win in Australia in 2018-2019. As chairman of the selectors you must have communicated a lot with Kohli and then head coach Ravi Shastri.

What went to India's biggest triumph?

We started planning that series from 2017 itself, we had planned for the South Africa series, then the English series. In the end, the Australia series was our last border.

The South Africa series was very much in our hands, but unfortunately we lost it. Even the English series, the way we fought, I felt really proud, it was the hard -fighting series of an Indian team.

So the lessons we learned from these two series have helped us a lot in winning the series in Australia after a long wait of 71 years old.

The whole honor of planning that historical triumph must go to team management, to the selection committee and also to the players who have responded to the planning.

I would say that a lot of credit should also be given to Ravi Shastri, after which the other coaches, including Bharat Arun, R Sridhar, then Shanker Basu, who were a lot of instrumental in developing this team and creating the conviction in this team that they can defeat each team in their own trait.

The Kohli-Shastri era resulted in creating an excellent bank strength of fast bowlers, where your selection committee played a major role in identifying and giving the deserved players a call-up.

That is another system that has been working perfectly in recent years and has made India a real powerhouse for formats. Isn't it?

Yes, exactly. If you see Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma – these three pacers have taken more wickets together than any other quick bowling trio in test cricket in a calendar year (131 Wickets combined in 2018).

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav were there too and then you had the all-rounder in Hardik Pandya, so India had a deadly pace bowling unit that was rated as the best in the world.

Then the trend continued when we saw other quality fast bowlers coming through such as Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, so many fast bowlers then appeared.

That was actually a collective effort from all of us. We also have to credit Rahul Dravid, because he provided these fast bowlers through a systematic process of the level under 19 to India A and then to the Indian team.

Kohli had been amazingly consistent in different formats for so many years and also led the Indian team with large aplomb, especially in tests.

How would you remember his estate?

Kohli gave the Indian cricket team the conviction that they can beat each team in their own backyard, regardless of the conditions.

Under his captain, India began to win consistently matches in Sena (South Africa, England, New -Zeeland and Australia) to land.

He is the one who will be reminded because he has the courage to choose a game of a game with five Wicket-Taking Bowlers. The fast bowling tree of India also happened during his CaptainCy official period.

As a captain and a player, he never played for a draw, he always wanted to win and that is why he became the most successful test captain of India.