Recruiting Guru believes that Byu Ryder Lyons Deseret News could land

If this was a horse race, the television would prepare for shouting, They come along the piece While the furious attempt to sign five -star Quarterback Ryder Lyons, the finish line is approaching and Byu becomes strong as a competition.

I think there are three schools that all think they have him. When I am Ryder Lyons, that is exactly where you want to be, Jeff Hansen from 247Sports.com and Cougarinsider.com told the YS Guys Podcast this week. Oregon, USC and Byu all have the feeling that they are number 1. I think Byu is just as much as everyone else.

Lyons is 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds from folsom, California. Byu Senior Quarterback Jake Retzlaff is 6-1 and 205 pounds of Corona, California, and the comparisons do not end there.

I think the way (Jake) that Retzlaff has developed, this last season spoke loudly with Lyons. A year ago Byu was a side issue. College Football Recruiting Guru Jeff Hansen

They are not too different. I think Lyons has an extremely high advantage, but the way they see the game, the way they avoid and use their legs to expand plays, there are many similarities there, Hansen said. I think Ryder has seen Jake and thought: okay, join that system and I can really be very good. I think that played a role.

Retzlaff took a team that was chosen to end 13th in BIG 12 and went 11-2, won the Alamo Bowl and finished number 13 in the last AP Top 25. On the way he threw 2,947 Yards and 20 TouchDowns. He also ran 417 yards and six touchdowns.

It is expected that Lyons will start his official campus visits with Byu in the coming weeks in mid -June. A definitive decision about where he will play after his church mission could arrive in July.

I don't know if BYU is number 1. I think if anyone says they have done this is probably premature, Hansen said. But they are not number 2 for anyone. They are neck fence with Oregon and USC.

Signing Terrance Saryon

Byu -head coach Kalani Sitake took another recipient this week when Terrance Saryon turned his dedication from Washington to Byu. The 5-10, 160 pound multifunctional athlete further strengthens the recruitment class 2026.

When we look at the class of 2026, we always knew that this was a big chance for Byu. The Instate class is probably the best it has ever been. There are 30 to 40 Division I boys in Utah and there is enough holy talent of the last days, Hansen said. But this is a big problem for outside.

Saryon (IS) from the state. He is not a member of the church. He was dedicated to Washington and Byu comes in and turns it around. That is a kind of message to the recruitment world that Byu grew up a bit. They can come outside their back garden and let boys play.

Independence challenges

Beyond are the days that Byu struggled as a football -dependent to recruit against Power Conference programs. Recent victories show that the cougars hold their own as a member of the Big 12. Hansen believes that the beating of Georgia, Miami and Michigan for pine views four -star tight end Brock Harris and Oregon Randen for Clovis, California four -star running are signs of changing times.

I think if you were to give Kalani and the coaches Truth Serum, they would tell you that recruitment became really difficult and it was really difficult to invest and go all-in on some of these large Dawgs when you knew that schools were coming with a larger, Hansen said. For me it feels like they are being revived and compete with everyone.

They don't care who else is chasing these guys. They have faith in their possibilities to establish a relationship. They have faith in the ability to support a financial, football and education component. I think they have fun. These are coaches who are now able to recruit with a full card game and that feels really good for them.

