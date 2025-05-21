Tennis management organs submit motions to reject the PTPA right case that describes them a cartel

On the eve of the French Open, the most powerful administrative bodies in tennis have submitted motions to reject a lawsuit that labeled them a cartel and accused them of both damage to players and fans.

The ATP and WTA tours, that rule professional men and women's tennis; The International Tennis Federation (ITF) and the Tennis-Anti-Doping organ, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), moved in March to destroy the Antitrust Rechtszaak submitted by the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) and 12 player neesers.

The four authorities have submitted individual movements to reject or transfer the accusations against them to them, as well as a joint motion to completely reject the PTPA as the claimant.

The ITIA first had to submit his motion, which states that the court case did not plausibly claim that the ITIA was consistent with the administrators of the board and stated that the PTPA did not give any allegations to support the ITIs claimed conspiracy to commit an illegal act.

The ATP, WTA and ITF later submitted their own movements, which referred to their respective player agreements, all forcing players to arrange disputes, either with arbitrators or on a forum of the organizations' choice. For the ITF, that is the court of arbitration for sport (CAS); For the ATP it is the courts of Delaware and for the WTA it is the American Arbitration Association.

The core of the motions for administrative bodies, which only apply to the American court case and not to the actions in the United Kingdom and the European Union, is the argument that the PTPA does not have the status to submit an antitrust procedure against them. Lawyers for the tennis -proof authorities claim that the PTPA has no formal membership role, it does not charge a contribution and is not a Union or a players' association, similar to those who represent athletes in organized team sports in the US

Tennis players are independent contractors and therefore cannot be the kind of association that players in baseball, basketball, hockey, football and football are formed, as employees of the competitions and teams. Their membership agreements with the WTA and the ATP require that they decrease legal disputes due to arbitration, rather than the federal courts. So, the Tours lawyers claim that they cannot submit an antitrust procedure. The PTPA cannot, either, because it does not directly suffer from the effects of behavior that the antitrust laws violates.

The movements also claim that the players do not experience any adverse effects. They say that monopolistic behavior would theoretically float the market for player services, but the fact that the prize money continues to rise.

Finally, the tours argued that the ATP players cannot be a party for an action against the WTA tour, because they are not members of that tour, and the WTA players cannot take action against the ATP tour for the same reason.

Ahmad Nassar, the executive director of the PTPA, said that these were all arguments that the organization expected to be made. The PTPA, he said, is willing to argue against them. The PTPA specifically did not hold membership roles or cost costs because the ATP promotion threatened to someone who was affiliated with an organization that considered the ATP to be an important threat, Nassar said.

In May, a federal court ruled before the American court that the ATP tour could not take revenge against players who join the court case or considered coming to the court case after the Tour distributed a letter to be signed by men's players in which they did not support the action. At the time of that statement, a spokesperson for ATP said that it continued to support our players, to maintain the integrity of the game and to fully defend ourselves in the current legal proceedings.

A hearing in the event that largely logistics and planning will include this week. The court is expected to consider the motion to reject the case and to do all the arguments against this that the PTPA will make in the next 60 to 90 days.

The lawsuit also described the owners and organizers of tennis tournaments, including the Australian, French and US and Opens Wimbledon, as fellow samplers, who act in collaboration with the defendants to enrich themselves at the costs of the players, at the expense of fans and the game. Placed in New York City, London and Brussels, it focuses the most directly on the share of the income from tournaments that are shared with players, as well as the demanding schedule of 11 months and its impact on the health of players and the earning potential.

The ITIA researchers also accused illegal acts, including the harassment and interrogation of players and their families. When the lawsuit was brought, the ITIA said it is trying to maintain the highest standards in our work, according to the best practice and appropriate rules during the management of things, from collecting information to investigations and, where applicable, sanctions.

The ultimate goal of the court case, says the PTPA, is not necessarily to have the courts create a new structure for the sport. It is rather to force his leaders to negotiate the things that players are most concerned: sharing the income that purchases behind similarities between players and competitions such as the NFL and NBA, and the schedule. Tennis players usually receive somewhere between 13 and 30 percent of sales from events. In the NFL and NBA, that figure is closer to 50 percent.

Because one of the biggest events is approaching in sport, it is now confronted with the possibility that it might not continue. For the time being, the parties are disputed on when they should make the discovery. The tennis -resistant authorities want to remain the process until these movements have been assessed; The claimants are against the stay.

In a case schedule that is submitted to Judge Margaret Garnett, the PTPA and Player -Requirements ask for the first discovery of the documents that are most important for every party that claim and defense are completed before July 7. The tennis files wish to dismiss this 14 days after the decision about their motions.

