Eagan, Minn. – Justin Jefferson blinked a broad smile and did a festive “Olympic Griddy” while leaving the lessons in a press conference during the spring meeting of the NFL Tuesday.

As a worldwide flag ambassador, the Star Wide Receiver of the Minnesota Vikings was an important role in the Tuesday passage of the competition of a proposal that allows NFL players to participate in flag football at the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028. The 32 owners of the competion of the proposal to the Proposal to the Proposal Toten Unanim to approve the Proposal of the Proposal Good Good Good Good Fowler.

“I'm just not words,” Jefferson said before he gave away. “Just to think about the opportunities to play at the Olympic Games and get a gold medal, is a dream that just returns to a child and watching the track and meets Field, watching basketball wins the gold medal.

“That is something I always wanted to participate as a child, but football was not worldwide. So now that we expand the game and become more worldwide, it's pretty cool.”

Although Justin Jefferson said it would fill a dream to play at the Olympic Games, he does not yet undertake to try out the 2028 matches, because that is left for another three years. AP Photo/Abbie Parr

That expansion to a global platform is something that NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent has excited.

“I think it will be phenomenal,” said Vincent. “I think the world finally has the chance to see the greatest athletes in the world participate, both men and women. … I think the membership votes today, so that the young boys can set up their hand and that dream team are that we all saw that I grew up in '92.

“Hey, I'm looking forward to seeing Justin playing. He's going to get his own; we can't wait to hit.”

Jefferson, a four-time Pro Bowl player, has recent experience playing flag football on the Pro Bowl games again conceived. He said that the NFL players gave a taste of how playing in an Olympic team could be together.

“For them to change the rules and for us to go from a regular game to now [a flag football] Game, to be honest, it was much nicer, “said Jefferson.” We felt like children who just have a little fun, just together, the best athletes in the competition. “

However, Jefferson has not added to try the Olympic team of 2028.

“That is the decision that I should definitely weigh,” said Jefferson. “It is three years from now on, it is three whole seasons I have to go through. Of course it will be older, the body will be different, but that has always been a dream. It has always been something that I always wanted to do, compete for your country versus all other countries in the rest of the world.

“I would certainly look forward to it if it came down to it, but that is definitely something to ask myself and see what is good.”

Although the resolution has been adopted, the competition still has to negotiate with the NFL Players Association, Olympic officials and national administrative bodies about the details of the participation of NFL players. There can also be opportunities for players with international heritage to represent other countries at the Olympic Games.

“We want to ensure that we have the insurance policies that the players are protected, the clubs are protected and, man, let the players put on and compete for their country, represent their countries and compete for that gold,” Vincent said. “So I think the most difficult part was today. Resolution was hired, leadership with NFLPA director Lloyd [Howell Jr.] and commissioner [Roger] Goodell. They will protrude all those things, allow the athletes to show their talents. “

Under obstacles for players to navigate while they balance the football shops with NFL requirements, training for two different sports and the timing of the Olympic Games.

“Making sure that the timing in our agenda was really important,” said NFL director Peter O'Reilly. “Conversation or something that happens in '27 would only be an acclimatization period, only during dead periods in our calendar. And then '28 would really work … within the dead periods and real windows that do not conflict with an NFL calendar.”

If the flag football section of the Olympic Games takes place during the first week of the 2028 matches, O'Reilly added, players could still come back for veteran report dates for training camp with a few days of kisses.

And although NFL players possess skills that would help them excel in flag football, Vikings -Linebacker Brian Asamoah II, another global flag ambassador, is already a pool of talented athletes who specialize in flag football.

“It requires many different skills that football in general does not require, but you must have absolute speed, elusive and be able to get away from people,” said Asamoah. “It is a completely different game. You have to give you respect to the players who have already trained for this and feel that they deserve the chance to play. But no matter how this selection process goes, I think that only everyone gets the chance to play flag football this whole growth of the game will push. That is what we are all for.”