Covington Tennis remembers long -term coach Terry Field

Lafayette Area Top Plays: baseball, volleyball and softball for 1-17 May View the top games of the week of the week of Lafayette, organized by Twin Lakes Baseball players Mason Brummett and Carson Wagner.

Lafayette the Love for Tennis and Students is what former players remember the most when they think about the life of the old Covington educator Terry Field.

Both boys' and girls players fell as the basis for the sport and the man who would use his Christian faith to teach tennis and always create a trust present, whether competitions were won or lost.

“He was really a good inspiration,” said Covington player Peyton Brown. “He was not only a really good tennis coach, he only made us better people as a whole and really brought us into a team.”

Veld died of cancer last July, leaving a generation of players to continue his estate.

More: Girls Tennis Sectional Draw for Lafayette esta Teams: Tuesday matches moved to Purdue

He led the Covington Boys Tennis Program to sectional titles in 1991, 1992, 1993, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2004, 2016, 2021, 2022.

Field's crown year was in 2021 when he won the only semi-status and regional title of the program, led by the number 1 double team of Nolan Potter and Myles Potter of the State. Field was appointed Indiana Boys Tennis Coach of the Year.

His success was productive and also helped the girls. Covington won six straight sections between 1993-98 and three more in 2000, 2019 and 2021.

< util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/>

Brown's DoubleSpartner, Senior Addison Streuer, remembered the prayers he would have his teams performed before competitions.

“He gave us a strong bond with God and tennis,” said Streuer. “We would always pray for our competitions. He was a great person everywhere. He always knew something to get us going.”

Mentoring, Guidance and Calculus

Velden's sorcery had no limits. Together with coaching tennis, Fields was a mathematician who inspired advanced Calculus and inspired future educators, such as graduated Jeremy Pettit from 1994.

“He really thought the good, or as he would call it, the” divine “thing in people,” said Pettit.

Pettit lives in Covington and is a practice player for athletes such as Brown and Streuer.

Growing up was difficult for Pettit and his twin brother Jeremy. He claims that his father was in and out of problems with the law, and together they used sports as an outlet to improve themselves. The tennis court is where they met the field.

More: Lafayette Jeff's Sydney North goes from the balance beam to the basic line

“He worked with so many people who had to deal with parental children in Covington and never treated anyone else,” said Pettit.

Field helped Pettit Opportunities and Beurzen to play College Basketball and Tennis at Parkland College in Champaign, Illinois and the University of Hawaii in Hilo on the island of Hawai'i.

Pettit is now a Liberty Elementary Fourth-Grade teacher in Danville, Illinois.

“He lived many, many lives,” said Pettit. “Most people could not achieve what he did in his 74 years.”

Continuous legacy and then

Brown and Streuer carry the inheritance of Field, who also coached youth tennis players in Fountain County.

Among them was Covington first -year no. 1 singles player Malah Bridwell. Bridwell had lessons with the field between the sixth to the eighth year and remembered the confidence he had taught her.

“He always knew what to say when I would sit on myself,” said Bridwell. “He knew how to get my mind.”

Now the program continues with the IHSAA Girls Tennis Sectionals who start without his former coach, who led Covington Tennis since 1984.

The current coach Jerry Taylor was previously at Fountain Central and remembers how influential field was both as a competitor and as a friend.

More: Elise Medrano from Lafayette Jeff helps to collect $ 3,000 for cancer patient in Smash Cancer Tennis Match

“Terry was a good, moral, Christian man,” said Taylor. “He loved the children, and he was always there. He was very successful in tennis and we would have some good competitions. You always know that you would get the best of his girls or boys coach.”

Ethan Hanson is the sports reporter for the Journal & Courier in Lafayette. He can be reached at [email protected]on twitter onEthanahanson and Instagram on Ethan_a_Hanson.