Mackinnon has three points, Canada is the first in group A to win over Sweden





Stockholm, Sweden Nathan Mackinnon had a goal and two assists when Canada finished on top of his group on the Heren World Hockey Championship with a 5-3 victory over co-guestheer Sweden on Tuesday. Travis Sanheim, Tyson Foerster, Ryan O'Reilly and Macklin Celebrini also scored when Canada bounced back on Monday from a 2-1 shootout loss to Finland with a statement of defeat about the previously unbeaten Sweden. “It is clear that we scored a number of large goals, but we were dedicated to do the right things in our defensive zone and through the neutral zone,” said Canada coach Dean Evason. “Our third period tonight was exactly how to play, regardless of the score, because that's how we will be successful.” Travis Konecny ​​had three assists, while team captain Sidney Crosby and Jared Spurgeon had two helpers each. Elias Lindholm, Marcus Johansson and Rasmus Andersson scored for Sweden. “The Finland game was good for us,” said Konecny. “We realized how well teams can play in this tournament and how much they can push and test us. “We went back to the drawing table and took advantage of some more opportunities tonight, and I think that was a good learning experience.” Jordan Binnington made 25 Saves for Canada, while Jacob Markstrom stopped 19 shots for Sweden. Canada finished the preliminary first in group A with 19 points from six regulatory profits and an extra loss of time. Sweden was only one point behind the Canadians. Finland became third in the group with 16 points, and Austria took the last Play -Off the group and finished fourth with 10 points. Canada will be confronted on Thursday with co-host Denmark in the quarterfinals. Denmark secured his place with a 2-1 Shootout victory on Germany on Tuesday to finish fourth in group B. Sweden is confronted with defensive champion the Czech Republic, Finland meets the United States and Austria Vecht Zwitserland in the other quarterfinals. After a tight first half of the match, the third goal of Celebrini came from the tournament after he took a crispy exhaust pass from Crosby in the Blue Line of Sweden, skated on Markstrom and the puck stopped past the keeper's vast path. Mackinnon added more insurance with his seventh goal, that Lindholm and Sven Andrighetto from Switzerland bond for the tournament table. “It was a tight game, but we could take advantage of our chances,” said Mackinnon. “(Konecny ​​and Oreilly) are two great players to play with, and they are both hard on the Puck and have a great vision. “I feel that we complement each other well, and you could see that on (Konecnys Pass) on my goal. There was a lot of hard work in that shift to pick up pucks and keep the piece alive, and the only thing I had to do was put the puck in an open net.” The extra pillow came in handy when Andersson scored with Markstrom for an extra attacker.

