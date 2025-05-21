Rohit Sharma wanted MS Dhoni-Style Exit from Test Cricket, BCCI Rejected: Report







Rohit Sharma wanted to travel to England for the five-test series and retire, just as Dhoni did during the 2014 tour by Australia, according to a report from Sky Sports. However, the offer was rejected by the BCCI and that reportedly led to the decision to retreat to the series in advance. “Selectors wanted consistency during the series and offered Sharma the opportunity to go to the series, but not as a captain. He decided to retire instead,” the report claimed. Rohit surprised everyone with his decision to retire from Test Cricket and Kohli followed only a few days later. As a result, the BCCI selectors are faced with a heavy challenge to fill the void that has been left behind by the retirement of the two loyal modern cricket. IPL 2025 Live updates | Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Cricket Score The report also claimed that the BCCI selection committee 'informal talk' held with both Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant as potential candidates to succeed Rohit as the next test captain. The selection committee is expected to announce the team for the English series around 23 May and although there have been many media reports around Bumrah and Gill that lead in the CaptainCy Race, nothing has been officially confirmed so far. “One selector at the BCCI has reserved to give Gill the captain, since his place on the side is not guaranteed, and suggested that it would be better suited for the vice-capincy role,” the report was. In the meantime, Sunil Gavaskar believes that the High-Occtane IPL is the perfect training area for future Indicaptains, which offers Shubman Gill the required leadership experience before graduating from the highest level. Gujarat Titans -Schipper Gill is expected to Captainindia on the England's thet test tour after the retirement of Rohit Sharma. RISHABH Pant is probably his deputy. The retirement of Virat Kohli, which came only a few days after Rohit's decision, has left a huge void in the team. Gavaskar said it would take at least a few years before Gill and other potential leaders such as Pant and Shreyas Iyer are finished products. “It would take a few years (to take care of future leaders) to reach the level of our super captains (Mrs. Dhoni, Rohit, Virat). They all raised a different approach,” Gavaskar said in a response to a PTI question to Star Sports Press Room. Pant is currently LSG, while Iyer leads the Punjab kings in this IPL. “If you see Gill, Iyer and Pant, three most important pretenders for Indiancaptainincy, you see a fusion of all three (Dhoni, Rohit, Virat). Gill is probably more competitive, if there is a decision, he asks the referee immediately. He is probably much more involved. “Although pant is behind the stumps, he is also very involved. Iyer has also been fantastic. All three have brought a lot of positivity to the way they have. “If Actaptain makes nothing more than the pressure of a T20 game. It is the best training ground,” added the former India Heraptain. Topics mentioned in this article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/england-vs-india-2025/bcci-rejecting-ms-dhoni-style-proposal-led-to-rohit-sharma-retirement-report-claims-8461568 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos