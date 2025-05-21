Drop by Drop: Carlos Alcaraz leads shift back to the most agile shot in tennis | Tennis

A Little more than two years ago, Daniil Medvedev opened its way through the early rounds of the Miami open when he noticed a clear shift in his tactics of the opponent. A few days earlier he was convincingly beaten in the Indian Wells final by Carlos Alcaraz, who dismantled him with a ruthless stream of dropshots. Suddenly everyone hit drop -shots against him.

Many guys may saw the final, so they only started to drop shots against me, says Medvedev, smiling broadly. It's not the same. It's like: ok, keep doing it. I'm there. In return for [Alcaraz]I'm not there.

Medvedev had the last smile that week when he won the title in Miami, but his observations reflected a wider shift. Although the drop -shot has long been a common tactic, it has received more attention in recent years, because many players have come to understand how effective it can be.

There was a time when Drop -shots were largely considered the territory of artisan players, depending on those whose shot weight was insufficient. Despite the unparalleled variation in his game, even Roger Federer was skeptical about the Drop -shot early in his career and described it as a panic shot. Nowadays there is a clear consensus that perfectly supplements the drop -shot as an increasingly powerful, athletic sport. I let so many players come to me and say: I don't know which shot you are going to choose, our Jabeur says. That's the great thing about it.

The rise of Alcaraz has strengthened that image. Almost every conversation with top players on this subject ends with a reference to the Spaniard. Asked for how best the drop -shot can be used, Mirra Andreeva, whose game is built around her intelligence and feeling, simply shrugs. You see Carlos Alcaraz playing on TV and you try to do the same.

Although Alcaraz is one of the most destructive ball attacks, he also has agile hands and feeling. The moment his opponents take a step back to give himself more time, he can exploit space and their uncertainty with a drop shot. This is further accentuated by Alcarazs Mastery of the Forehand Drop Shot, which fits perfectly with his bad top spin -forehand.

For Alcaraz, the key to an elite drop -shot is the shot that precedes. You have to make the shot strong, just to push it to take a few steps back, he says. And then just make it. I don't know how to explain it. It's just of course for me, good technology.

Although the low, slip stops of grass courts makes the drop -shot effective at Wimbledon, Clay remains his traditional platform. The smooth character of the surface makes a players first step challenging when chasing a drop shot. Players generally take a more defensive positioning behind the baseline on clay, a slower surface that requires patience to surpass opponents. It is a lot harder to end the point, so you have to find different ways, says Alex de Minaur, the world no. 9.

The athletic skills of the top players have improved massively over the years, which means that more of them can chase good drop shots and points points in an insane cat-and-mouse hunt that test athletics, hand skills and instinctive decision-making to the limit. Under those circumstances, a specific type of dropshot has come into the picture: the counter -twist.

No one is more skilled in combating a drop -shot with a different drop shot or a agile angle and finding their way from these rallies than Novak Djokovic. That is a decision that is taken in a fraction of a second, dozens of split of a second, he says. It is almost with a peripheral vision of understanding where it is the position of your opponent. If you see him go ahead, then in the last second, instead of making a counter drop -shot, you might just try to push the ball deep and close it.

Tennis is a sport with really good margins and those decisions of a fraction of a second are normally in a way for us and our brains have to work very quickly to make these decisions.

The quality of a drop -shot is based on various factors. A good disguise is essential, where players who are shaped to touch a regular driven basis before they change their grip and drop the ball at the last minute, so that they can brush the side down and generate the backspin needed to arrest the ball momentum as soon as it bounces. Positioning of the court after the shot is also important, where players often choose to follow the drop shot on the net to close the corners.

Alcaraz emphasizes the importance of timing. The most important thing is that you have to find the great moment to do it, he says. It is much better to make a not great drop shot at a great moment than a pretty good drop shot at no good time. You have to find the right balance.

There is no consensus about how much feeling is developed in the forming years of a career versus how much it can be improved in adulthood. Jack Draper immediately rolls his eyes on the subject of his drop -shots, who remain a work in progress, although he regularly tries them during competitions. My coach says we can practice drop shots. I say: Ah, I don't want it. I get worse as I practice them more. Id would rather just go on instinct, he says.

Emma Raducanu has enjoyed learning how she can be recorded in her game during this clay season: a good measure, something we are talking about is if I have drop-shot opportunities, then this means that my bullet speed from behind is pretty good. While I wouldn't have had those opportunities before because I hit too slowly.

Musetti, Alcaraz, they can drop shots from the balls that you don't hear Daniil Medvedev

Jabeur, who is known for her drop -shots, notes that although touch can be innate, a player must develop it. It is perhaps 60% of course, 40% learning and adjusting, she says. And you also have to be smart about it. I wasn't that often smart about doing Dropshot and my coach looked at me before she mimics her solemn shaking her coaches.

Although Medvedev has tried to include drop -shots in his game, especially on clay, he is no illusions about the extra talent needed to perform more difficult more difficult and his perspective on this subject was only strengthened by experiencing so many players trying to copy Alcarazs tactics against him: [Lorenzo] Musetti, Alcaraz, they can shoot from the balls that you don't hear, he says. That is when it is the most dangerous because you don't expect it, and they still succeed in making a good one.

I laugh at me or karen [Khachanov]When we drop shot, we can make some good, but we can't do it on a long ball with a lot of spider; Our drop -shot would be a lobe for the other man [to smash]He says laughing.

Madison Keys has long been one of the most devastating shotmakers of all time, but she has had a hate-loving relationship with drop shots. Recently her husband and relatively new coach, Bjorn Fratangelo, encouraged her to include it in her game, especially in combination with her nuclear forehand. If it works well, I think I'm great at it. If I do it the wrong time and it is a stupid decision, then I am so much: this is why I never touched it, she says smiling.

I try to use it more. Bjorn said that if I use it on the Forehand side, hell get up in principle and stop at that time; It is the only goal he has left for his coaching career. So maybe I will not do it to keep him in the neighborhood.