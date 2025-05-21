Sports
Blackhawks Draft Profiles: James Hagens
The NHL entry 2025 takes place on June 27 and 28 in Los Angeles, ca. Our first set of Blackhawks trekking profiles will focus on the possible goals for the third general choice. Today looked at the well -rounded center, James Hagens.
Story about the tape
Date of birth: November 3, 2006
Place of birth: Hapgeuge, NY
Position: middle
Scheuten: Left
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 176 pounds
2024-25 Team: Boston College (NCAA)
Player profile player profile
When the IIHF World Junior Championship concluded, I thought Hagens was the man for the Chicago Blackhawks. He led the United States to his second straight gold medal with five goals and nine points in seven games. He showed that he can perform in the largest phases. He scored nine goals and 22 points in seven games at the U18 IIHF World Junior Championship last year.
Hagens comes from a successful first -year season at Boston College and scores 11 goals and 37 points in 37 games. It was not the dominant first -year season we saw Macklin Celebrini Have the previous year, but a point-per-game average with one of the top programs in the country is impressive.
The biggest criticism of Hagens among Blackhawks fans is his size. If he was a centimeter longer to place a 6 in the foot column, there would be much less fear to add him to the mix. The NHL is no longer a big man. Yes, you don't want a team full of small attackers, but you win with speed and skill in NHL today. That is what brings Hagens to the table. He has enough talent to make up for 5-foot-11. Size is easy to find via transactions and free agency.
Hagens is a cerebral player. His ability to see and process the game cannot be coached. He uses his hockey feeling to push the pace of the game, after which his skills on elite level finish opponents. Hagens fits straight into the type of team Kyle Davidson tries to build. He is smart, fast and deadly of the haste. It is difficult to be pushed around by larger players if they cannot catch you. His skates enables him to avoid defenders and create open space. Once in freedom, he is just as dangerous to shoot at the puck or to set up his teammates.
What experts say
Hagens is always on the move. It is exceptionally difficult to control and contain. During the Power Play he floats through the offensive zone in an attempt to find open ice and get pucks on the net. In all situations, he shows pursuit of the puck along the shelves and works to recover the possession for his group. – Jason Bukala, Sportnet
Hagens game is about skating and playing. It is extremely airy like a skater, making his patterns look easy. To use a hockey cliches, it is on top of the ice, it is agile and his pas and edges are dynamic, light, mobile and adjustable, with legitimate speed and fast acceleration through his cross -overs and cuts. He received high-end touch and handling and real finesse as a passerby or in playing pucks in the room for himself. He is very aware of distance and timing on the ice and is doing well to touch his spots of the puck to present an option in motion to teammates, and finding teammates when they open with his vision through layers. He got an impressive game in the small surroundings and an even more impressive game in open ice, with the possibility to make his first touch and put opposing defenders on their heels when he gets the puck. Scott Wheeler, The Athletics
He sees openings before they reveal themselves and gracefully weaves in and out of traffic and influences plays at all times. Hagens is a real Maestro with the disk and manipulates defenses with his high-end mobility and puckhandling. He is a cerebral distributor who serves fresh and sturdy points of sale with pinpoint accuracy, finding routine crafty ways to feed his teammates, whether it fits with in-between-the-Legs while confronted with the boards, tips, area passes, etc. Joey Fortin Boulay, FC Hockey
Blackhawks Fit
While I think Michael Misa Is the best attacker in this design, Hagens is far from a consolation prize. He is potentially an elite playing no. 1 center, and who doesn't want one? He does bring some redundancy to the line -up with another smaller front in the front, but if he reaches his potential in the middle, you can play Connor Bedard or Frank Nazar On the wing. The New York Islanders, as soon as they get a general manager, can first take Hagens in general because he is a local child. If that is the case, the Blackhawks will probably get Misa. When the Isles Pass and Davidson Hagens prepare, the Blackhawks are a better team.
Video room
Extra concept -profiles
Matthew Schaefer
Michael Misa
