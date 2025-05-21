Amalraj Highlights need for professional Table Tennis Competitions in the country





Former India table tennis player Anthony Amalraj, who spoke here on Wednesday at the launch of the fourth edition of the Table Tennis Super League (TTSL), emphasized the need for professional competitions to grow the sport in India. In Europe we always had a competition system. But in India we usually had a tournament system and there is a huge difference between the two. In a tournament, if you lose once, you'll be over. But in a competition, players get opportunities to bounce back, record advice and improve. Financial stress is also lower in competitions due to sponsor support, Amalraj said. The TTSL is Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Grassroots Development Tournament. The Tamil Nadu edition will contain six teams Jeppiar Jaguars, Leo Legends, DRA Dragons, SSVM Smashers, Vibe Victors and E Daddy Warriors. Amalraj added that the performance of Indian players have improved since the arrival of the UTT. Leagues are more professional. Since UTT started in 2017, Indias Performance has seen a shift that our women's team has reached the Olympic quarter finals, and now Indian players have the confidence to take top countries like China and Japan, he said. Amalraj, a silver gedallist from the Commonwealth Games 2014 in Glasgow, said that setting up such competitions will stimulate the polish of the player in different states. Only Sathiyan from Tamil Nadu this time made the world championships. But see, were not like China, where Lakhs of people play table tennis. It is not like asking, when will we get the next Virat Kohli in Cricket? Because Lakh's cricket is playing, you have a larger swimming pool. The players' base is smaller in table tennis. It takes time. After I came, Sathiyan came 34 years later. So it's a gradual process, he added.

