Of: 166/3 (19.1) | Live Cricket Score | Vae vs ban | Prohibition in the VAE 3 T20IS 2025





Tanzid Hasan 40 18 4 4 222.22

B Akif King 6.4 OUT! Has cleared it up! Akif rajacomas around the wicket and chews on a length, in the middle stron line. Tanzid Hasanlooks to defend on the front foot, but the ball goes through the gate and pours into the stumps. Bangladeshhave now lost half their side. The United Arab Emirates are on top of their game. 57/5 55.56% Dotball

44.44% Scoring shots

2 Ball per border Emon Hossain COO 1 0 0 0

C Alishan Sharafu B Dhruv Pararashar 1.1 OUT! TAKEN! Dhruv parasharstrikes the first ball. Discard it completely, out. Parvez Hossain Emondecides to go to the center and free up the ropes. He is unable to get the desired connection and is caught near the long border by Alishan Sharafu. The Centurion from the first game is leaving for a golden duck today. 10/1 100% Dotball

0% Scoring shots

– Ball per border Litton that

C 14 10 1 1 140

LBW B Haider Ali 3.1 OUT! LBW! Maiden T20i Wicket for Haider Ali. Bowls it slower through the air, at the top, on the middle stron line. Litton Dasgets over and looks away to paddle away, but fogs and is attached to the front. An attraction of the bowler and the finger goes up. Haider Aliis pumped and the Bangladeshskipper leaves cheaply. 31/2 50% Dotball

50% Scoring shots

5 Ball per border Tawhid Hridoy 2 0 0 0

LBW B Haider Ali 3.3 OUT! LBW! Second Wicket in the Over for Haider Ali. He is off the blocks and is overjoyed with two wickets in three balls. Full delivery on the stompline of the middle and leg. Tawhid Hridoyadvances and seems to be talking about the line, but fog and gets stuck. Appeal of the bowler while the referee takes his time but increases his finger. Bangladeshare Three Down and now in trouble. 31/3 100% Dotball

0% Scoring shots

– Ball per border Mahedi Hasan 2 9 0 0 22.22

B Haider Ali 6 OUT! Bowd'em! Haider Aligets are third, and the United Arab Emirates are on top. Flatter armball, on the middle stompline. Mahedi Hasanmakes Room for the cut, but he misses and the ball touches the wood. Bangladeshlides in further problems if they lose their fourth wicket in the powerplay. 49/4 88.89% Dotball

11.11% Scoring shots

– Ball per border Jaaker Ali World Cup 41 34 1 3 120.58

C Sub Muhammad Zuhaib b sghir Khan 18.2 Six and outside! Saghir Khanhas the last smile. Follow -up, outdoors. Jaker Alilooks to erase the ropes again, but he cuts it from the outer half to the deep point area, where the replacement Muhammad Zuhaibtakes a simple catch. End of a fighting knock by Jaker Ali. Bangladeshare Nine Down. 128/9 35.29% Dotball

64.71% Scoring shots

8 Ball per border Shamim Hossain 9 12 1 0 75

C Rahul Chopra B Matiullah Khan 10.1 OUT! Packed back! Matiullah Khangets between the wickets after the break. It chews on a length, well outside. Shamim Hossain looks to cut through Point, but gets the bottom edge taken by Rahul Choprabehind. Bangladeshare Six Down in the series Decider. 69/6 50% Dotball

50% Scoring shots

12 Ball per border RISHAD Hossain 2 0 0 0

LBW B Matiullah Khan 10.4 OUT! LBW! A second wicket in the over for Matiullah Khan. It chews to a good length, on the stompline of the middle and leg. Rishad Hossain looks to play over the line, but fogs and is fixed in the front. Appeal of the bowler and the finger goes up. Rishad HossaindeParts for a duck. Bangladeshlose their seventh. 71/7 100% Dotball

0% Scoring shots

– Ball per border Tanzim Hasan Sakib 6 12 0 0 50

C Muhammad Wasem B Saghir Khan 14 OUT! CAPTURED! Saghir Khangets between the Wickets! Back from a length of delivery, round. Tanzim Hasan Sakiblooks to pull it out of the park, but it touches the bat on the higher part and goes to the long-on region, where Mohammed Waseemakes have no mistake. Bangladeshare threatens not to turn out their overs here. Eighth for the visiting side. 84/8 58.33% Dotball

41.67% Scoring shots

– Ball per border Hasan Mahmud 26 15 0 3 173.33

outright 33.33% Dotball

66.67% Scoring shots

5 Ball per border Shoriful Islam 16 7 1 1 228.57

outright 28.57% Dotball

71.43% Scoring shots

3 Ball per border

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/cricket/uae-vs-ban-scorecard-live-cricket-score-bangladesh-in-uae-3-t20i-series-2025-3rd-t20i-uaba05212025261210 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos