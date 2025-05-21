



Tempe, Ariz.On the heels of earning regional recognition on Monday, Babson College Associate Head Tennis Coach Alan Dubrovsky was selected as the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Division III Men's Tennis Assistant Coach of the year on Tuesday afternoon. The regional and national assistant coach of the year awards are the first for Dubrovsky, who is now with the program in his third season. The Beavers concluded a historical campaign from 2024-25 on Monday evening that fell at no. 1 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps in the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals. Babson, which came in the spring in the spring, established a new program for one season with 22 victories and conquered his second regular seasonal title of New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference (Newmac) in three seasons by being undefeated in competition match. The Beavers have handed over his first loss of conference tournament since 1995 to conquer their first championship since 2021 and subsequently defeated No. 36 Stevens and no. 8 Bowdoin in the NCAA Tournament Brunswick Regional to continue for the first time in school history. Under the custody of Dubrovsky, first -year students Edward Wang (Burr Ridge, ill.) Set a new record of one season with 24 singles victories, while seniors Lepsoe (Oslo, Norway) and Brady Anderson (Rochester, NY), Junior Alexander Merson (Palisades Park, NJ) and first year Sebastian Mendoza (Weston, Fla.) All exceeded the previous single season Mark of 16 double winning this spring. Dubrovsky, together with head coach Michael Kopelman and assistant Mihir cars were selected as the NewMac coaching staff of the year, while six players earned all conference subjessions. In addition to helping the men to the most successful season in school history, Dubrovsky also helped the Babson women to go 15-7 while reaching the second round of the NCAA tournament this spring. It is unbelievable to see that Alan acknowledges all the hard work he put in our programs, “said Kopelman.” Alan has worked tirelessly to develop our student athletes on and next to the field. “In recent years, almost every Babson Tennis record has been broken, including our first tennis All-Americans and National Championship for Women, and our men's team that wins its first regional title this season. Both teams have also set a single-season records for profits and have achieved their highest ranking. The Beavers, who reached their highest national ranking in program history (11th) at the beginning of April, ended the year with a general record of 22-3.

