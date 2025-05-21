



Seattle, wa (21 May 2025) The Professional Womens Hockey League (PWHL) today announced the appointment of Meghan Turner as general director of PWHL Seattle . Turner agrees with the expansion team of the competitions after two successful seasons as an assistant -albeit director of the Boston Fleet, where she played a key role in building the selection and developing a strong organizational culture. Meghan brings an extraordinary combination of hockey experience, strategic vision and professionalism to PWHL Seattle, said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations. During her time in Boston, Meghan distinguished himself as a big thinker who quickly earned the respect of players and staff. She is the ideal person to lead this exciting new chapter in Seattle. Originally from Bedford, New Hampshire, Turner is a former NCAA and professional player who participated for four years at Quinnipiac University before continuing her career in the CWHL and later the PWHPA. She built a successful advisory career at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC), managing complex projects and advising Fortune 500 companies on operational strategy and organizational change. I am so honored to step into this role and have the opportunity to build a PWHL team in Seattle, Turner said. From the excitement that we experienced during the acquisition tour last season to the established women's sports culture and the close relationship with the Kraken, I am confident that they are stepping into an environment that is more than ready for the hockey of ladies. The talent in this competition is unparalleled and I am enthusiastic about the opportunity to build a team and an organization that reflects the passion of the city and the excellence of the competition. We have a lot of work to do and I am ready to get started. Turner has both A BS and an MBA from Quinnipiac and brings a unique perspective to her role through her continuous service in the National Guard of the Army. Turner will lead PWHL Seattle to the inaugural season 2025-26. After submitting protected player lists of the inaugural six teams, the Leagues Two Expansion Teams will receive a five -day exclusive window to sign a maximum of five players, from 4 June at 9 am et. The expansion of 2025, presented by Bovendek, takes place on June 9 at 8:30 PM et. Details about the availability of media with Turner to follow.

