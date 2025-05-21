How can Tim Lester get from Iowa Football Mark Gronowski for week 1? The offensive coordinator of the Hawkeyes talks about the transition to the Shanahan attack in year 2 and his new Quarterbacks room that will go into the summer.

Iowa Football has large voids to fill at Linebacker with the departure of Jay Higgins and Nick Jackson.

Legacy Hawkeye Irose Epenesa has generated Buzz as a prospect of high school. Could he perform a role as a real first -year student in Iowa?

Cedar Rapids Iowa Footballs Linebacking Corps was confronted with a large transition on the way to the 2023 season.

Jack Campbell and Seth Benson continued with the program and found the Hawkeyes to fill the gaping holes of a tandem that combined more than 500 tackles at university level.

But Iowa Navigled those changes remarkably well. Jay Higgins and Nick Jackson became their own dynamic Linebacking -Duo and continued the Hawkeyes Excellence at that position in the past two seasons.

Now that Higgins and Jackson have exhausted their eligible university, Iowa is now confronted with a strikingly similar situation than what it did for the 2023 season.

Karson Sharar and Jaden Harrell are two obvious candidates to be the next one in line what seemed like a Linebacker conveyor belt. Both members of the 2021 High School Recruiting Class, Sharar and Harrell have waited in turn and now have the chance to take on more prominent roles with the Hawkeyes, just like Higgins did.

But it is not a run -away competition for that open playing time.

I can tell you that this boys were pushed in the spring, said assistant-head football coach Seth Wallace at a Linn County I-Club event on May 15, referring to Sharar and Harrell. On paper they would be the ones who may be out a few centimeters for the others, but Jayden Montgomery, Landyn of Kekerix, Kelby Telanders came off (a seasonal ACL and lateralmeniscus) but Kelbys did an excellent job so far, on this point, at the moment, Nolan Delong.

“There is a big list there and I didn't even start the first -year students.

Wallace added: “(Derek Weisskopf) did a great job. (Preston Ries) did it great and that also applies to (cam) Buffington. And they also did very well.

In Iowas efforts to replace its striking Linebackers, there is a big difference between 2023 and 2025 in the game production. Iowa had much more to enter the 2023 season than in the coming campaign.

Before Jackson switched to Iowa, Jackson had already been a productive tackler in Virginia, so he collected more than 350 tackles in his career at the Cavaliers. Higgins, who entered the 2023 season with more than 40 career tackles, had much less than Jackson. But the total of Higgins was still more than Harrell and Sharars current career rally combined.

Beat on Wood, I think it was probably a bit deeper than we have sometimes been to the position, said Wallace, who coaches Linebackers from Iowas. We just don't have the experience. We do not have the experience with the bullets that fly to you from a defensive position. We can do as much as possible as we can during the autumn camp and the spring training to make that, but until it actually happens.

“You actually saw it with Nick Jackson (two seasons ago), who was an experienced university football player. The first two or three games were close to ugly, in terms of my evaluation of how he played. But ugliness started to get better with every game and eventually got his feet on the ground.

The line of defense of Iowas also has to do with wear after multi -year starters Deontae Craig and Yahya Black, further. But the Hawkeyes turn contributors Aaron Graves, Ethan Hurkett, Max Llewellyn and Brian Allen (who was out for spring).

Wallace seemed to be encouraged by what he saw from Iowas couple transfer portal newcomers on the line of defense, claiming, with the addition of Bryce Hawthorne (South Dakota State) and Jonah Pace (Central Michigan), I think (the defensive line is currently in a pretty good place.

A highly recommended signer on the line of defense that did not register early is ISOSE Epenesa. A Legacy Hawkeye and brother of the current NFL -defending Lineman AJ Epenesa, ISOSE has generated Buzz as a high school student and according to the 247Sports Composite is generated as a high school student and is considered no. 36 -out view in the 2025 class.

AJ managed to come in and have an immediate impact as a real first -year student in Iowa, something that is not easy to do. Although it is not entirely fair, comparisons with his older brother will be difficult to avoid. So it will be interesting to see how big or small a role that ISOS cuts out with the Hawkeyes in his first season.

I think you just have to be open and you really have to pay attention as soon as he gets on campus to see where he is in terms of development and things of that nature, Wallace said about Ioose Epenesa. And then there is a lot of football that continues in June and July, it is simply not managed by the coaching staff. But part of that will in turn give us a better picture if we come in August.

“When the line of defense comes together and they go through all the training work and things of that nature to try to make sure that when they can fall, they are at least able to be evaluated in the way you talk in terms of games as a first -year student.

After the suffering of widespread departure from Linebacker to the line of defense to the defense of the secondary Iowa, his part of question marks has tries to bridge the gap between 2024 and 2025.

I think in some cases I should be open to playing, maybe several Linebackers, Wallace said. Simply because there is currently that level of unknown. I think we should have the same openness, probably in the secondary to a certain extent, when it comes to the corners. And probably the same when it comes to the line of defense.

