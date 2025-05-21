Stellar comebacks and beautiful disturbances mark dramatic day 5 in Doha

Mixed double

World No. 1 pair up regional

Day 5 started with a big upset when the number 1 placed mixed doubles, Lin Shidong and Kuai -Man, were eliminated in the quarterfinals by Japanese Maharu Yoshimura and Satsuki Odo. The Chinese duo won the first match 11-8 but lost the next three 5-11, 11-13, 10-12. Yoshimura, a former mixed double silver medal winner at the world championships, played exceptionally well and caused crucial rallies to achieve the game. Odo, who first collaborated on Yoshimura, contributed important service points and showed remarkable calmness, propagating the couple to the semi -final and securing a medal for Japan.

A visibly emotional Yoshimura said in his interview after the game, it was a long time since I won a medal at the WTTC the last time in 2019. There are so many excellent players in Japan, so it's never easy for me to get a chance. I have already turned 30 im, 31 this year. To be linked to Odo and winning a medal is my expectations outside. So many emotions all ran over me at the same time and I couldn't help but cry.

Smooth progress for seeds no. 3

Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hi Kem van Hong Kong, no. 7 seeds Alvaro Robles and Mario Xiao from Spain and won in straight matches (11-1, 11-5, 11-7) to secure their place in the semi-final.

Ladies doubles

The comeback victory of the German couple

Sabine Winter and Yuan Wan continued their remarkable run and overcome a shortage of two games to win their quarter-final match against the Chinese Taipeis Tsai Yun-Een and Huang Yi-Hua (8-11, 9-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-7). Winter and Wan, who won in the earlier round against No. 3 seeds Chen Xingtong and Qian Tianyi, now only win away from securing a medal.

Ungowed Korean pair caused in the region

In the round of 16, the no. 5 fell Chinese Taipei couple Cheng I-Ching and Li Yu-Jhun in the unwanted Korea Republic Duo by Kim Nayeong and Lee Eunhye, who prevailed on 12-10, 11-8, 9-11, 11-5 to continue to the quarter finals.

Happy Hawemo and Kahara Vooruit

Japanese No. 4 Seed Miwa Harimoto and Miyuu Kihara stood in a challenging game opposite India No. 12 Seed DIYA Chitale and Yashaswini Ghorade. The Japanese couple won the first game 11-7, fought through the second 11-8 and conquered an 8-4 deficit in the third to win 11-9. The Japanese stars were exceptionally good against Gordades Long Pimple Backhand -Rubber, focused on her and maintained their attacking momentum to complete a tight fixture in straight games and to achieve their place in the quarterfinals.

Top seeds Odo and Yokoi Cruise

Japanese top seeds satsuki Odo and Sakura Yokoi overcome a slow start to send the in-shape Croatian Pair Mateja Jeger and Lea Rakovac into straight games. Odo and Yokoi took some time to get into rhythm and won the first match 12-10. However, they continued to improve as the competition progressed and the second game 11-9 won. The third game was a landslide, in which Yokoi unleashed some spectacular shots when they won 11-0.

Gentlemen

Lebrun Brothers Dominate

French no. 1 seeds Alexis and Felix Lebrun delivered an impressive version to end the Dream Run of Swedens Anton Kallberg and Truls Moregardh. After he had barely lost the first match and the first duo, the French duo bounced back to win the next three (10-12, 11-5, 11-3, 11-5). A crucial service error by Moregardh in the third set shifted the momentum, so that the Lebrun brothers could take over control. The competition contained spectacular rallies, including a stunning trick from Alexis who turned back into their field after bouncing near the net, making the Swedish couple helpless.

Another upset in the round of 16

Japanese No. 4 Seed Tomokazu Harimoto and Sora Matsushima were eliminated in a tense five-game fight by Spain-Romanias Alvaro Robles and Ovidiu Ionescu (11-9, 12-14, 11-4, 9-11, 9-11). The European loyal loyal partners are long -term double partners, brought all their experience to the fore, tactically surpassing the young Japanese combination despite the fact that they did not have the same series of strokes as they.

Ladies Singles

Miwa Harimoto wins epic battle

Japanese no. 4 Seed Miwa Harimoto survived a debilitating seven-set meeting against Kim Kum Yong of the Republic of Korea van de Neighbors. At the front with 3-1, Harimoto saw her opponent fight back to deliver the game, but she maintained her calm to secure the victory (11-8, 5-11, 11-6, 11-7, 8-11, 8-11, 11-3) and to continue to the round of 16.

Hina Hayata Rand along Matelova

Japanese no. 6 Seed Hina Hayata also progressed after a heavily fought against the Czech Republics Hana Matelova (11-7, 7-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-6, 12-10).

Shin Yubins fights Monfardini

Koreas No. 9 Seed Shin Yubin came overly against Italys Gaia Monfardini in a fiercely fought five-game match. Yubin provided a crucial fourth match 12-10, but was confronted with a considerable resistance in the fifth, which needed a time-out on 13-12 before the victory was won 16-14. The match, 49 minutes, ended with scores of 11-5, 8-11, 11-9, 14-12, 16-14.

After the game, Yubin emphasized the need for good recovery and stated: “I want to eat well, sleep well before I prepare for my next round.”

Mima it overcomes Bajors –

Japanese no. 8 Seed Mima Ito defeated Natalia Bajor in a six-game encounter (11-7, 11-9, 11-9, 9-11, 2-11, 11-9). Bajor fought back from 0-3 and won two games before ITO won a momentum to seal her round of 16 spot, where she will meet the Chinese Taipeis No. 10 Seed Cheng I-Ching.

Sun Yingsha to the round of 16

World No. 1 and title defender Sun Yingsha (China) continued her imperious form and ran through Frances Charlotte Lutz 4-0 (11-4, 11-6, 11-6, 11-1). Despite what the Scorelijn could suggest, Lutz was competitive during the game and he prepared a good report of himself. But the difference in level was too much, because Lutzs was the best not enough to push the sun. The Chinese paddler will now be confronted with Shin Yubin (Republic of Korea) in the round of 16.

Men's Singles

Franziskas Dramatic comeback

Germanys No. 8 Seed Patrick Franziska organized an incredible recovery after losing the first three games to the Republic of Koreas Cho Daeseong. Franziska conquered early setbacks and dominated the rest of the game to claim the victory in seven sets (7-11, 9-11, 7-11, 11-7, 11-8, 11-4, 11-3) and continued to the round of 16.

Franziska reflected, I always believe in my chances, but of course I also played my best table tennis up to 0-3. Mentally the sport is difficult. And today I am quite proud of myself that in the beginning I could just go through this negativity and go for everything. If I can win after going three games, I can compete with who comes now.

His next challenge is the Chinese Taipeis No. 13 Seed Lin Yun-Ju, who defeated the Austrian veteran Daniel Habesohn in straight competitions (11-8, 11-8, 11-8, 12-10).

Calderano Bang survives

ITTF World Cup winner and no. 3 Seed Hugo Calderano stood for an early fear against Kazakhstans Kirill Gerassimenko. After losing the first two games, the Brazilian fought back with a decisive third set of victory (11-5) before closing the crucial fourth (12-10) closely. He secured the following two sets to complete his comeback (9-11, 9-11, 11-5, 12-10, 11-9, 11-7). Calderano said, everyone knows how strong he is, especially in the long rallies. He always brings the balls back to the table, so it was very heavy from the start. He played very well and I couldn't find my rhythm, but I always try to find solutions to play better and I think I did that well.

Lin Shidongs Dominant Display

Top Seed Lin Shidong achieved a five-game victory over Sweden Kristian Karlsson. Despite the dropping of the first match 8-11, Lin dominated the second with a stunning 9-0 lead before he closed this 11-1. The Chinese star maintained control in the third and fourth matches (11-6, 11-5). Karlsson showed resilience in the fifth, led 8-4, but Lin responded strongly and leveled the score on 9-9, including a coincidental net agreement, before the match was terminated (8-11, 11-1, 11-6, 11-5, 11-9). Lin is now going to the round of 16.

Harimoto Knock -Out

No. 4 Seed Tomokazu Harimoto of Japan was eliminated by countryman Shunsuke Togami 1-4 (7-11, 9-11, 11-9, 5-11, 9-11). Togami, in a frightening representation of attacking table tennis of both sides of the table, let Harimoto stunned with his strength and accuracy. That was the pressure created by Togami that Harimoto was forced to take a time-out early in the second game, but it didn't help. A short spark of Hope showed in the third game, which Harimoto won 11-9 despite following 7-9, but it was short-lived because Togami quickly regrouped to win and book its place in the round of 16.

Moregardh survives

No. 7 Seed Triels Moregardh (Sweden) Dug deep to ward off the Chinese taipe requirement Kao Cheng-jui. Moregardh, with 0-1 behind, started to mix the pace very well, using his Chopblocks and Forehand TopSpin recordings with a great effect, causing Kao to guess. Moregardh was also strong in rallies away from the table, won a number of spectacular exchanges, which allowed him to end strong and win. The final score line reads 4-2 (5-11, 11-8, 11-7, 13-15, 11-4, 11-3).

With top players performing on the big stage, day 6 promises to be exciting and compulsive. Follow all live promotion on theWTT YouTube channeland stay informed of resultshere.