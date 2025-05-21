



Former Texas A&M footballer Brian Williams died, according to his family. He was 24 years old. Hours before his death, Williams competed in a half marathon in Irving on Sunday. He died of complications of the heat estate, his brother, Rawleigh Williams III, told the Dallas Morning News. Williams was a former Texas A&M Safety and a four -star perspective in the Bishop Dunne High School in Dallas's recruitment class 2019 The career of Williams in Aggieland only lasted two seasons of 2019-2020, appeared in 18 games and took seven tackles and one bag, According to the Texas A&M football website. Before he went his way to the university station, Williams was a star at Bishop Dunne, named as USA Today High School Sports Texas Defensive Player of the Year and a first team safety during the 2017 season mentioned as the only junior as a first team selection. He was also an Under Armor All-American and graduated from Bishop Dunne in 2019. Although the future of Williams was rosy, his destination was intended for a career outside of football. Williams had worked in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after returning to Texas A&M to obtain a bachelor's degree in 2024, The Houston Chronicle reports. The news of his death found his way to social media on Monday, while family members such as his mother and brother remembered his life. “I can't believe you're gone,” wrote the mother of Williams, Kimberly. “Our hearts hurt more than words can say. You were the best person that we knew the most friendly, purest of heart and most modest despite everything you have achieved. You loved God and you loved us. Now you are total peace, total joy, vigilant about us. We love you and we will see you again.” “B You're my heart,” wrote Williams's brother. “The best version of us in all ways B. I don't think I can make it without you, but I'm going to try it for our parents and our sister. I love your brother.” The former high school of Williams and Texas A&M teammates have also shared their condolences on social media. Aggies Wire reporter Cameron Ohnysty has contributed to this report.

