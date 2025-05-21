Tennis star Alex Eala about making history 'This is the life I dreamed of'

It is a cliché to say that the teenage years are for a while of rapid changes and non -stop milestones. For Alex Eala, however, Truism exists at a completely different level.

Consider so far the 19-year-old tennis player 2025. At the Miami Open, the Filipino AAS made international headlines by Madison Keys and Iga świątek, two of the top five players in the world. That pushed Eala into the WTA Top 100, making both personal and national history.

Alexandra Eala of the Philippines responds to the beating of Iga Swiateek van Polen in the quarterfinals on day 9 of the Miami Open in Hard Rock Stadium on March 26, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida

Robert Prange/Getty



Eala was in Spain for the recent Madrid Open during the massive blackout that stopped life on the Iberian Peninsula, made her Italian Open debut in early May – where she also reached the Doubles quarterfinals with current No. 2 Coco Gauff – and reached a Grand Slam for the first time in the main draw at the French Open.

Do you think that sounds a lot? Well, you are not completely wrong. But Eala tries to take it in her pass. “Well, for me I think it's important to keep things easy, because if you sometimes read too much in things, it can be very overwhelming,” Eala said Newsweek.

“And, you know, by being able to navigate black -out or navigating losses, you know, in the end, experiences that you will talk about in 20 years and tell, I don't know, your children, your friends,” Oh, this happened. “

“And this is life on tour, the life of a tennis player, the life I have dreamed of since I was little. So to be able to live and be surrounded by all these great players and great people who have achieved so many things … I feel so grateful and so blessed.”

Saying “because I was small” can feel a bit different when a teenager says so, but in this case there is truth in sentiment. Her parents, Mike and Rizza, encouraged Eala and older brother Miko to play tennis from a young age.

“I started [playing tennis] Because it was a way for me to make a band with my grandfather. My parents knew they wanted their children to really go into sport, and my brother, who is three years older, was a bit ahead. As a baby I would go to his exercises and I would keep an eye on him. So my parents, when it was time, just decided: “Ok, Alex, it's your turn.” Since then I fell in love with it, “Eala said.

And although tennis is not the biggest sport in the athletic scene of the Philippines, that family affair Eala kept her colleagues watching elsewhere. “Growing up, many of my classmates would play at school … Volleyball, basketball,” said Eala. “They would dance, or they would do ballet, things like that.

“Tennis in particular was such a large part of my life, I was so surrounded by it. And, you know, my love for the sport really grew.”

Reach the international stage

In the end, however, it was time to continue to a larger pond. “We all knew that if I really wanted to succeed, I had to go out of the Philippines to develop my game,” said Eala.

And that chance arrived thanks to the Rafa Nadal Academy in the hometown of the Spanish star of Manacor, Spain, in 2018.

Moving all over the world and falling into an elite sporting environment may sound stressful, but Eala was not discouraged. Although she may have learned to play tennis far from the traditional spectacle of sport, she was no stranger to hard work.

Alexandra Eala of the Philippines celebrates with Father Michael Eala after beating Iga Swiateek van Polen in the quarterfinals on day 9 of the Miami Open in Hard Rock Stadium on March 26, 2025 in …

“It is definitely an intense environment in the academy. But it was Hella intense when I was home again. You know, we took this thing seriously, I can tell you. My family and I, we have taken tennis really seriously,” Eala said.

“I used to wake up, like, 4:45. I was in the gym at 5 o'clock at 5 o'clock, like 12 years old. So … we really cherish the sport, and we put a lot of trouble in it.” Thanks to that effort, the teenager started filling in her resume. There was a victory at the Petits 2018 Les Petits as an international tournament in France for 12 to 14-year-olds. Success also started in the Grand Slams, including a Junior Singles title on the US Open 2022.

Her biggest step in the mainstream, however, arrived at the Miami Open in March of this year. Eala drew Madison Keys in fifth place in the third round and beat the defending Australian Open champion in two sets with 6-4, 6-2. Her reward for that surprise profit? Faced with the second ranked Iga świątek, who has won five Majors and has previously held the first place in the world ranking, in a quarterfinals.

Again, Eala pulled the upset and won 6-2, 7-5.

How did she deal with those competitions? Although it is tempting to read in the ranking and make important adjustments to compensate the star power over the net, the teenager trusted in himself.

Alexandra Eala of the Philippines in action against Sorana Cirstea of ​​Romania in the second round on day three of the Mutua Madrid Open in La Caja Magica on 25 April 2024 in Madrid, Spain …

“It must always be a balance,” said Eala. “A balance between demands with yourself and being confident while you are also modest and see other great players. And they can, if you are in the score or if they make good winners, it is because they are also good players.

“But at the same time you can't think about everything they have done;” Oh, they are a four -time Grand Slam, five -time Grand Slam [winner]. Those are things I don't think about when I go against them, because you can eventually play someone who [ranked] 150 and they are also good players.

“Tennis is an ever -changing game, always evolving game. And you know, things can happen.”

An important thing that happened to Eala was to write history. On the back of those two wins, she broke Top 100 ranking in the WTA. In addition to the personal milestone, she was also the first Filipino woman to cross that plateau.

That reality is not lost on Eala, who, despite her young age, carries the flag of her home country on the world stage. “It is such a blessing to come from where I come from, because I feel that the Filipino community is like no other,” she said. “We are so proud of our roots and our culture. You know, for me to release that and to expose it to … the tennis world and the international scene, this is such a blessing for me to be able to do that.”

Remain faithful to himself

Another advantage of her ranking, which rose to 69 after Rome, is automatic qualification in the main drawing of the French Open, also known as Roland-Garros, in May, which will place EALA square on the world stage. The iconic clay surface of the tournament is a challenge – it is unique under Grand Slams – but Eala does not want to make drastic changes, even though he is eliminated early from the recent Italian open, also played on a clay rod.

“There will always be a few tweaks, but not in terms of changing your entire game,” said the left -handed player, speaking Newsweek For her defeat in Rome. “Personally … it's important that I stay faithful to my identity as a player. And I think that's when I'm most effective.

“But yes, I think being comfortable on clay is super important. And what you are going to bring to that phase is the amount of hours you spend on this surface, because in the end it is difficult for most of the year [court]. “

Alexandra Eala of the Philippines with her parents Mike Eala, Rizza Maniego-Eeala, brother MLKO Eala and supporters after her victory against Lucie Havlckova of the Czech Republic in the Girls Singles Final during the US …

And although the results, especially with Roland-Garros, matter, there is a larger picture outside of every tournament. In the end, sport is cyclical; Nobody can stay on top of the mountain forever. Although that may seem cruel, it is also fair because everyone gets their chance and the best will rise to the top.

That leaves Eala at a crossroads, where she both claims the attention for herself and puts the foundations for the young girls who will find her. “The little girls are the best fans,” she said. “I think that, because … in the end you see yourself in it because at some point you were a little girl with a racket, and you wanted to play in the big stages. And what I would like to tell is … Not trying to be the next me, it is to try to be the first to be them.

“And that's what I always try to say that I grew up because I used to look up a lot [Maria] Sharapova, after li, to Simona Halep. And you know, although they have done great things, I wanted to do my own things … I wanted to do my own great things. “