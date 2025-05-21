Tennis star Alex Eala about making history 'This is the life I dreamed of'

Connect with us

It is a cliché to say that the teenage years are for a while of rapid changes and non -stop milestones. For Alex Eala, however, Truism exists at a completely different level.

Consider so far the 19-year-old tennis player 2025. At the Miami Open, the Filipino AAS made international headlines by Madison Keys and Iga świątek, two of the top five players in the world. That pushed Eala into the WTA Top 100, making both personal and national history.

Alexandra Eala of the Philippines responds to the beating of Iga Swiateek van Polen in the quarterfinals on day 9 of the Miami Open in Hard Rock Stadium on March 26, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida

Eala was in Spanje voor de recente Madrid Open tijdens de massale black -out die het leven op het Iberische schiereiland stopte, haar Italiaans open debuut maakte begin mei – waar ze ook de Doubles -kwartfinales bereikte met de huidige nr. 2 Coco Gauff – en een Grand Slam voor het eerst in de Rang van de Ranking in de rangorde van Nr. 140 to the ranking of NR. 140 on the ranking of the ranking of the ranking of NR. 140 on the ranking of the ranking of the ranking of NR. 140 at the ranking of the ranking of the ranking, reached, in the ranking of NR. 140 to the ranking of the ranking,

Do you think that sounds a lot? Well, you are not completely wrong. But Eala tries to take it in her pass. “Well, for me I think it's important to keep things easy, because if you sometimes read too much in things, it can be very overwhelming,” Eala said Newsweek.

“And, you know, by being able to navigate black -out or navigating losses, you know, in the end, experiences that you will talk about in 20 years and tell, I don't know, your children, your friends,” Oh, this happened. “

