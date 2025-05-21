Hockey Canada Trial Judge limits Kronen's efforts to press Brett Howden

London, Ont. After a day of fighting about Brett Howdens Treeltfulness, the judge in the Hockey Canada Sexual Assault Trial said that she did not believe that he did a lack of memory during his testimony, as officers of justice claimed. But Justice Maria Carroccia agreed that there were some inconsistencies that could be questioned.

Howden now a member of the Las Vegas Golden Knights is an important crowned person in the case against five of his former teammates from the Canadian World Juniors team 2018 who are accused of sexual abuse of a woman in the early hours of 19 June 2018, after a Hockey Canada Gala in London.

Earlier, the inability to call on details of the events in the center of this process, challenged by Kroonanionententer Meaghan Cunningham, who suggested that Howden was unfair to protect his former teammates.

Mr Howdens Memory Loss is a fierce memory loss, not a genuine, said Cunningham.

On Wednesday, Cunningham submitted a Canada Evidence ACT application on the basis of section 9-2, so that a party can produce a witness to cross because they feel in earlier statements they have made, are not consistent with their current testimony. Carroccia heard arguments from both the crown and the defense during the deliberations of the days and reigned against the crown about the issue of his memory.

In earlier statements Howden said that he heard the complainant in the middle of this process cry the night of the alleged attack and that he heard Dillion Dillion her buttocks so hard that it looked so much.

But during his testimony, Howden said that he was unable to remember many details about what happened in the early hours of 19 June 2018.

Cunningham outlined what she said that 18 songs and inconsistencies were between Howdens testimony and his earlier statements about the incidents to researchers from Hockey Canada, police and in SMS reports to his teammates after the incident.

DUB, Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Forenton and Cal Foote have all not guilty of the charges with which they are confronted. They were each at individual tables in the courtroom next to their counsel.

The complainant in the business has testified that after an evening of drinking and dancing in Jacks Bar she went to a hotel with McLeod and was busy with consensual sex. Then, she said, men showed up in the hotel room without her permission and for a few hours she was persuaded in sexual acts against her will.

De Kroon says that McLeod, Hart and Dub have all obtained oral sex from EM without her permission, and that forenton had vaginal sex with EM without her permission. The crown also told the jury that Dub Ems hit naked buttocks while she was working on a sexual act with another person, and that Foote did the splits and grazed his genitals over her face while she lay on the floor.

After a day of arguments between the Kroon and the defense, Carroccia ruled that four of those 18 areas could be further investigated by Cunningham due to inconsistencies between Howdens testimony and statements from the past. Those areas include his memory of Dube that beats the buttocks of the complainants, and his interactions with Foreenton before he had sex with EM in the hotel bathroom. Cunningham will now consult with lawyers about how to proceed with regard to those areas.

On Tuesday Howden testified that he could not remember how he felt after he heard Dub in the hotel room. But during her appeal on Wednesday, Cunningham referred to statements from the past in which Howden said that the Smack had drawn a line for me to leave and that it pushed me out.

Cunningham also discussed an SMS message Howden that on 26 June to Taylor Raddysh, his roommate at the hotel, was sent after learning Hockey Canadas research into the incident. Howden was allowed to read it during his testimony.

Dude, I am so happy that I left when all that sh went down. Ha, ha, he wrote.

He also wrote: Man, when I left, Duber hit this girls so hard. It seemed that it hurt so much.

Howden also said during his testimony that he did not know if Em was dressed at the time of the blow, but Cunningham noticed that in the past he told the researchers that it sounded like it was skin to skin.

In statements from the past, Howden also described the hearing of em crying.

I just heard her cry, and I didn't know what was going on. I went to my room because I didn't want to be part of anything, Howden told lawyer Danielle Robitaille, hired by Hockey Canada to conduct his research in 2018.

When Robitaille asked him if he saw or heard her, he answered, I didn't see her cry physically, but I heard it cried anyway.

In response to the Kronen's profession, Megan Savard Counsel said for the heart that howden was clearly a clear non -advanced and unclear witness who was careless with words. She noticed that he didn't even seem dressed in court. Howden wore a hoodie during his first testimony day.

Savard, arguing out of earlier legal precedents, noted that Carroccia, to hear the crowns to hear his own witness, to explore, had to decide that there were indications for collusion in Howdens testimonial and that he was willing to spoil himself for a group of men he did not really speak in seven years.

That is a pretty long order on the record we have, Savard said.

Savard noted that Howden was prone to exaggeration, withdrawal and then more exaggeration.

I would say, if there is something, we can all say at the end of the day that this witness is generally useless, but certainly not useful for the defense, she said.

Hilary Dudding, counsel for Foreenton, argued that Howdens witness was not inconsistent with statements from the past, it was a matter of loose speech with the intention of what he was transferred to the same thing.

Lisa Carnelos, Dub's counsel, argued that Howden was a Strawman witness and that the crown was well aware of his legitimate memory problems before the process.

Procedures on Wednesday emphasized the gap between what the crown can tackle through the current witness and what is still inadmissible as a result of movement rules for the process. Although Cunningham may ask about how the discrepancies of his current testimony and earlier statements are possible, the crown will not have the same chance of referring to earlier statements from a few accused.

In a pre-trial ruling in December 2024, Justice Bruce Thomas decided that certain statements from McLeod, Fordton and DUG collected by Henin Hutchison, a third-party law firm that Hockey Canada had hired to conduct a weapon of weapons because they have their right to a fair trial.

Thomas said in his ruling that these statements were not permissible because they were not done voluntarily. In his statement, Thomas discovered that cooperation between those individuals was forced under the threat of your lifelong prohibition of Hockey Canada and public disclosure of those who refused to participate in interviews.

AthleticsS Kamila Hinkson reported remotely from Montreal. AthleticsS Katie Strang contributed extra reporting.

(Bests of the Court of Justice Meaghan Cunningham Officer from previously in the trial by Alexandra Newbould / The Canadian Press via AP)