Qatar News Agency





Doha, 21 May (QNA)-Secretary-General of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Raul Calin, praised the exceptional organization of the World Table Tennis Championship Doha 2025, given the best editions he has seen in his more than two decades of career. Calin stated that Qatar is the first country in the East that both the World Team Championship is organizing in 2004 and the individual world championship in 2025, making it an example for other countries in the region. He emphasized that these global tournaments are not only sports competitions, but also a source of inspiration for neighboring countries to develop and embrace the game. As a result of the journey of Qatars, Calin noted that the spectacular organization that is seen today is not a sudden performance, but the result of years of effort and a clear vision, starting in 1994 with the first professional touring event organized by Qatar, the Inaugural Qatar International Championship. He praised the organizing committee for his hospitality, the quality of accommodations, attention to detail and the contributions of everyone involved in making the event a global success. Calin also emphasized Lusail Arena as the best in terms of infrastructure and fan experience in all the tournaments he has attended for the past 21 years. About the intensity of the competitions, Calin noted that some of the world's top players are competing in Doha, resulting in strong competition and unexpected surprises in the early rounds, proof of the progress of the games and the growing professionalism. He proudly expressed his presence of valued figures, including the president of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-thandi, during the opening ceremony, adding that this reinforced institutional support and recognition for the event. Calin also revealed that President of the International Olympic Committee is expected to visit Thomas Bach during the final rounds, which further underlines the global interest of table tennis. Regarding the ITTF presidential elections, Calin explained that three candidates are currently in the race, with the emphasis on the strict separation between administrative responsibilities and the sporting event itself. He noted that the elections will be held as part of the ITTF top next to the championship, but the tournament remains the primary sporting focus. When closing, Calin recalled his first official day who worked with ITTF on 1 March 2004 during the world championship organized by Qatar, and emphasized that Doha has held a special place in his heart since that day. (QNA)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://qna.org.qa/en/News-Area/News/2025-5/21/ittf-secretary-general-praises-outstanding-organization-of-world-table-tennis-championship-doha-2025 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos