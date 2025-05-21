The sun was clear on a wonderful weekend of cricket with the OB Cricket team, the butterflies, who returned for their first luminaires of 2025.

On Saturday, the butterflies were stripped for 142 with Ollie Drews 67 from 53 balls that save which could have been a very low score. Fred BS 4 Wickets for 8 runs of 3 overs was the highlight for Bryanston, who came close and the electricity of runs due to the innings limited. In response, the 1st XI came a strong start with openers Leo C and Ranuk J scoring 40 and 60 respectively. Ranuk falls on a brilliant catch on the border, followed by some tight bowling by Baz Street and Ben Ladd Gibbon exerted some pressure on the 1st XI stroke people. They crossed the line with 6 wickets, Hugh F hit the winning runs with a nice straight ride for 4.

On Sunday, another looking butterflies took up against the staff XI. The butterflies first and a solid opening partner of Guy Buckknell and Cam Robertson, built by a stylish 75 from 47 balls by Kumar Sangakkara, in which the butterflies reached a strong total of 247 for 4 of their 35 overs. In answer, the staff also had a great opening partner of 90 between Ben Pullan and Owen Morris. When Owen was bent by the always tricky bowling of Baz Street, Rory McCann came to the Wicket, and missed half a century. Ben ended at 63, but the rest of the batting struggled to keep track of the Run rate and the Staff XI ended at 215 for 8, 32 runs shortage of their target. Finn Young was the choice of the butterflies -bowlers with 4 wickets from 6 overs.

The butterflies return for a new match against the 1st XI in the last week of the period and then again for their cricket week, playing OB teams from other local schools from 7 July.

Send an e -mail [email protected] If you want to know more about the member of the Butterflies team.