Before Ryan Grubb expanded an offer to Cincinnati Quarterback Matt Ponatoski from 2026, the Alabama Football Offensive Coordinator avoided the big demand.

Ponatoski, the incoming senior Quarterback on the Archbishop Moeller High School, is also a renowned baseball recruitment, someone who is committed to Missouri and an eighth class, who is no. 16 Honkbonkbelhonkbalpspectief nationwide of America and someone who plans to play football as well as baseball.

And if the non-committed four-star quarterback would choose to choose Alabama, Ponatoski said, Grubb said that plan would be a reality.

(Grubb) was like, you can come here and both play AlabamaSaid Ponatoski, obtaining a Crimson Tide offer after Alabama Quarterbacks coach Nick Sheridan saw him throw him personally.

Alabama is looking for a Quarterback from 2026, one to add to a selection with each of the three fair Quarterbacks that the Crimson Tide has on its 2025 schedule: Ty Simpson, Austin Mack and Keelon Russell. Ponatoski is one of the two recent Quarterback offers from 2026, together with Nebraska Four-Star and Iowa State Commit Jett Thomalla.

Even with a full room, Ponatoski, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound athlete, realizes as the No. 22 Quarterback in the 2026 class per 247Sports Composite ranking, that playing time in a place like Alabama is wearing weight, regardless of how long it is.

You only need one year in Alabama, said Ponatoski. And (if) you play well, you are in the NFL.

That is the path that Moeller football coach Bert Bathiany sees for Ponatoski, someone he calls a one-off player, who has known every passing record to the person for the Crusaders, including career-passing yards and career touchdown passes with another season.

He has the best arm talent I've ever seen, said Bathiany. He can throw away every single on the football field. And we do things with him at the level of high school that he should not be able to do. And I don't know how often I and our coaches just look at each other after a throw that he makes full of awe, like you make a joke? This boy is 17 years old and he makes it like that?

Ponatoski was a late bloomer on the recruitment circuit of football, a prospect that questioned many programs about his primary sport that was baseball or football. But Bathiany said that Ponatoski is committed to playing both at the university.

That is his way of thinking, Bathiany said. He did not give up that dream.

Baseball has helped with Ponatoski the quarterback that the Crimson Tides Eye caught, someone who is competitive is stable and has a big attitude in taking the order about an attack he has run since the end of his first -year season, Bathiany said.

By being an announced shortstop and pitcher on the baseball diamond, Ponatoski said, the Moeller Quarterback knows how he can be calm on a big stage and knows how important the preparation is to just do my thing and let the game come to me.

While the senior football season of Ponatoskis pops up, his potential university football phase is getting bigger and bigger and he adds offers from programs such as Texas A&M, Arkansas, Oregon and Alabama after he led Moeller to the Ohsaa Division 1 State Championship Game as a junior.

Not everything comes if you want, said Ponatoski. And to be honest, waiting a little longer, it feels better. This makes it feel that you have earned it a little more.

Alabama has the right to be patient with a prospect such as Ponatoski, Bathiany said, to ensure that a Quarterback checks each box before an offer is extended. And even with the state of the Quarterback room of Crimson Tides, it is a situation that the Moeller coach thinks his quarterback would thrive.

I mean, he wants to play the best, and that's his way of thinking, Bathiany said. So wherever he goes, he is going to step foot and bring his best foot forward. He is going to make really good efforts and compete with who he is in front of.

Ponatoski admits that the Alabama offer is intriguing. His adviser, he said, has already been in contact with the Crimson Tide Baseball program to gauge potential interest and how the balance would work.

Those conversations, Ponatoski said, go on, people expect to visit Alabama in the coming weeks, while the Moeller Quarterback wants to build the relationships with both football and baseball programs, to see where he would fit.

It's Alabama, said Ponatoski. At least you have to go and see what it is about.

Colin Gay treats Alabama Football for Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA Today Network. Reach him with [email protected] Or follow him @_Colingay On X, previously known as Twitter.