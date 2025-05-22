Sports
Does Bill Guerin have the right vision of the wild? – Minnesota Wild
As a hockey fans there are few depressing months than the six months without Minnesota Wild Hockey. So, since the wild habits are of habit and being eliminated early from the late season, it's time to be pessimistic again.
The way I look at it is that there is always a chance to win the cup as long as you still play. So, given that the wild occasionally looked impressive, it was safe to say that I was skeptically hopeful on a deeper play -off run. However, that hope rushed through the drain. The second Gustav Nyquist had forgotten what is on the other side.
I am not saying that the early exit of the team is exclusively on one player; That cannot be further from the truth. But mistakes such as Nyquist's can cost a team a game, or even worse, a series. Avoidable mistakes have cost wild fame in recent decade, but there is a chance to change that. With Minnesota finally from Cap Hell, Bill Guerin can build a fighting team.
Although a star player can make the difference, the success of a team eventually comes from the Front Office. They brought Nyquist back to Minnesota after his first non -impressive Stint. But it is always easier to blame the player. In the case of Nyquists, he is the culprit. However, the Wildernis problems are much deeper.
The mistakes lie with the decision -making of Guerins.
During his term of office, Guerin has made a few questionable decisions as general manager, including bringing in unproductive players. However, there has been a pattern in the preferences of players that Bill Guerin chooses to sign: they are all old. Guerin signed or traded for Patrick MaroonZach Bogosian, Ryan Reaves and even Marc-Andre Fleury, who were all pick-ups, and only Fleury did everything memorable in Minnesota.
I still believe that Bill Guerin will continue to act for age and experience in developing his highly appreciated Prospect Pool. I had this conversation with many wild fans, and many still believe that Guerin just worked with the cap he had. He couldn't afford better players, and I almost believed it. That was until I realized that Guerin Marco Rossi is trying to phase out of the line -up. What more evidence do you need?
Since long before the play -offs, rumors have created many conversations about the Wild Trade Rossi. I will now say what I said then: they should not exchange Rossi. Players who do not fit with Guerins fungus that have not been developed in Minnesota. Air -suspicious prospects such as Calen Addison, Kevin Fiala and Marat KhusNutdinov have come and gone through the wild system.
De Wild has finally set up and developed a top-six center. However, when they needed something from their star players in the series against the Vegas Golden Knights, the coaching staff Rossi held on the fourth line with grinding machines such as Yakov Trenin and Justin Brazeau. Although Rossi played fourth line minutes, he still found the back of the net.
When I was Rossi, I beg the game to trade out if it meant more playing time.
Rossi has earned his right to be paid. However, Guerin does not seem to be willing to sign him in the long term, so that someone can eventually leave that part of a competitive core, eventually leaving Minnesota. De Wild have appreciated players such as Trenin and Brazeau about prospects with potential such as Khusnutdinov and even Lauko. It becomes clear that the Front Office does not prioritize developing players, which is probably the reason why Bill Guerin is notorious to attract veterans at the back of their career.
If the development of players is not a priority for the team, it is unlikely that they build a warring selection among this management.
They knew that buying Zach Parise and Ryan Suter would bring the game in Cap Hell to the 2025-26 season. That gave Bill Guerin a lot of leeway to build a team in his own way without expectations to win immediately. All in all, the wild has played some of the most exciting hockey in franchise history. What kind of shares, however, is success in the regular season if Guerin is still unable to collect a play-off-caliber team?
I don't know what is happening in the Front Office or Guerins plans of De Wild, but I hope I am wrong. If Guerin can change the game in the team that we have seen flashes, I will support his vision.
However, until he shows a clear, compelling vision, I am not sure if I rely on his possibilities to run this team. Many red flags have let me ask if Guerin is suitable for the wild. Yet with more cap -space, Guerin has to build a selection that is now ready to win. If the game cannot succeed quickly in the play -offs, it is hard to believe that Guerin effectively used the Cap Hell years.
