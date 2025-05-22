In what form is England testing cricket team if they 'shoot for the stars' against India and Australia? | Cricket -Nieuws

“When we assumed a project like this, it was not necessarily about 'good'.”

No, 'good' is not enough for Brendon McCullum, in which the head coach of England wants his test team to “shoot for the stars” in what a legacy-defined nine months will be.

The Hors d'Oeuvre comes in the form of Zimbabwe, on Trent Bridge from Thursday live on Sky SportsBut the most important courses are India at home from 20 June and the Ashes in Australia from November 21.

England team to stand with Zimbabwe Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (Captain), Jamie Smith (Wicketkeeper), Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue, Sam Cook, Shoaib Bashir View the one -time test live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event from 10 a.m. on Thursday (11 am first ball)

Fans are already looking ahead to that heavyweight between, but for England there has been a period of looking back, of reflection to work out how they can make contact with those very fans again.

Head coach McCullum is of the opinion that report was lost with the team that is susceptible to throwing away promising positions (the Ashes drawing of 2023 and 4-1 defeat in India at the beginning of 2024 and also a lot of Drivel in the press.

There seems to be an acceptance that words and winning – something England is accused of having a laissez -Faire posture – matters. Less Hokum, more “humility” is the new approach.

Use Chrome -Browser for a more accessible video player



Head coach of England, Brendon McCullum, says that the team should 'shoot for the stars' when they play India and Australia, but' humble



Ben Stokes asks his team to “dominate in any situation”, while McCullum de Fans wants to “come along for the ride”.

Yet many fans will still wonder whether the puzzle pieces are entirely for two such selection frame series. Zak Crawley and Spinner Shoaib Bashir, in particular.

Are Crawley and Bashir the right pieces of the puzzle?

There has been no back tracking from England, where McCullum is steadfast in his belief in the couple – at least externally.

Despite Crawley, that is an average of 8.66 with the bat in Nieuw -Zeeland in December and only once in the 14 test knocks once in the 14 test knocks and Bashir on average more than 40 with the ball after heavy tours through Pakistan and New Zealand and then struggling at the start of the County Championship season while he is on loan season.

Use Chrome -Browser for a more accessible video player



Mark Wood says that the teammate of England Zak Crawley deserves to keep his place at the top of the order



Instead, McCullum focuses on their plus points. These include Crawley's success versus Australia – an opposition that he will take on average 43 against – and India, and only Jasprit Bumrah and Gus Atkinson in 2024 take more test wickets than elevated off -spinner Bashir.

McCullum said about Crawley, whose overall test average 30.51 is of 53 games: “Bag has recently been short and the first to set up his hand, but we are probably convinced that his top game is as good as everyone in the world against the best opposition.

“We have always said that his role is to go outside and try to win competitions. When he gets to work, there are very few those opposition teams can put pressure as he can.”

On Bashir, the head coach added: “Statistically, there has been times when he has been excellent and other times that it was not completely successful, but his ceiling is so high and we will continue to invest in him. He has the attributes for what stands for us.”

Image:

Hampshire -Spinner Liam Dawson is a solid campaigner in County Cricket





Having the attributes is one thing – and England really loves Bashir's about spider from a high release point – but delivering them is another and if Crawley can no longer go back to scoring runs and Bashir Stutters with the ball there are options. The Uber talented Jacob Bethell in Crawley's case and possibly Liam Dawson in Bashir's.

Another concern can be something that can be a great force – the bowlers that can work at 90 mph or higher.

It is a seductive prospect to think that England had atkinson – who scooped 54 Wickets in a beautiful debutest year – Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Olly Stone and more available at the same time but have been bitten.

Tong is the only one of those quicks that fully fits Carse who has just returned for Durham and the others mentioned in the list above, currently on the sidelines. Archer the last to be taken down, with a thumb problem that threatens to postpone a test strend.

Image:

England Bowler Jofra Archer is currently sidelined with a thumb injury





Why England can beat India and Australia

There are numerous reasons to feel that England can beat India and then win in Australia – and not just because India have lost the subdivious Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and Australia have lost an aging side that the runs of Marnus Labuschagne have seen drying.

Ben Duckett is fantastic as a test opener since his return to the team in 2022 – sometimes a bit with his word choice – Joe Root is one of the best of all time, Harry Brook seems to be on that path and Wicketkeeper -Batter Jamie Smith has the gears his predecessor in that role, Ben Foakes, missing.

Inspiring Captain Stokes is back after his second hamstring injury in five months with a New Round realization that, despite much proof of the opposite over the years, he is in fact not superman and must manage his body accordingly.

The skipper who can play a complete role with bat and ball can be the largest asboost of all.

Use Chrome -Browser for a more accessible video player



England -captain Stokes recently told Nasser Hussain of Sky Sports that he will return for the test summer in peak physical state



Plus, in Sam Cook, who will debut against Zimbabwe, England may have a man for all seasons. One with a remarkable record at home, but also someone who enjoys the Kookaburra -Ball and a real threat with that seed in the ashes. There can be many names in that little black book of him.

If England can also shed their unwanted preference from losing the last test of a series – it happened successively against Sri Lanka, Pakistan and New Zealand in 2024 – that will go a long way to please fans and perhaps achieve a number of old victories.

An increase in no 2 in the ICC ranking – only Australia is now above them – shows that England is indeed 'good'.

In the next nine months they want to become World No 1 and prove that they are good enough to beat two cricketjuggernuts.

It's time to shoot for the stars. Of course, of course.

View the four -day test match of England against Zimbabwe live Sky Sports Cricket And Sky Sports Main Event From 10 a.m. on Thursday (11 am first ball). Stream cricket and more with now.

English men's tests this summer ☀️

All games at 11 a.m. UK and Ireland; All live on Sky Sports

vs Zimbabwe: Thursday 22 May – Sunday May 25 – Trent Bridge

Thursday 22 May – Sunday May 25 – Trent Bridge vs India: Friday June 20 – Tuisdag 24 June – Headingley

Friday June 20 – Tuisdag 24 June – Headingley vs India: Wednesday 2 July – Sunday July 6 – Edgbaston

Wednesday 2 July – Sunday July 6 – Edgbaston vs India: Thursday, July 10, July 14 – Lords

Thursday, July 10, July 14 – Lords vs India: Wednesday July 23 – Sunday July 27 – Old Trafford

Wednesday July 23 – Sunday July 27 – Old Trafford vs India: Thursday 31 July – Day August 4 – The Kia Oval

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

Always UK and Ireland