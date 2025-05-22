Sports
In what form is England testing cricket team if they 'shoot for the stars' against India and Australia? | Cricket -Nieuws
“When we assumed a project like this, it was not necessarily about 'good'.”
No, 'good' is not enough for Brendon McCullum, in which the head coach of England wants his test team to “shoot for the stars” in what a legacy-defined nine months will be.
The Hors d'Oeuvre comes in the form of Zimbabwe, on Trent Bridge from Thursday live on Sky SportsBut the most important courses are India at home from 20 June and the Ashes in Australia from November 21.
England team to stand with Zimbabwe
Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (Captain), Jamie Smith (Wicketkeeper), Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue, Sam Cook, Shoaib Bashir
View the one -time test live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event from 10 a.m. on Thursday (11 am first ball)
Fans are already looking ahead to that heavyweight between, but for England there has been a period of looking back, of reflection to work out how they can make contact with those very fans again.
Head coach McCullum is of the opinion that report was lost with the team that is susceptible to throwing away promising positions (the Ashes drawing of 2023 and 4-1 defeat in India at the beginning of 2024 and also a lot of Drivel in the press.
There seems to be an acceptance that words and winning – something England is accused of having a laissez -Faire posture – matters. Less Hokum, more “humility” is the new approach.
Ben Stokes asks his team to “dominate in any situation”, while McCullum de Fans wants to “come along for the ride”.
Yet many fans will still wonder whether the puzzle pieces are entirely for two such selection frame series. Zak Crawley and Spinner Shoaib Bashir, in particular.
Are Crawley and Bashir the right pieces of the puzzle?
There has been no back tracking from England, where McCullum is steadfast in his belief in the couple – at least externally.
Despite Crawley, that is an average of 8.66 with the bat in Nieuw -Zeeland in December and only once in the 14 test knocks once in the 14 test knocks and Bashir on average more than 40 with the ball after heavy tours through Pakistan and New Zealand and then struggling at the start of the County Championship season while he is on loan season.
Instead, McCullum focuses on their plus points. These include Crawley's success versus Australia – an opposition that he will take on average 43 against – and India, and only Jasprit Bumrah and Gus Atkinson in 2024 take more test wickets than elevated off -spinner Bashir.
McCullum said about Crawley, whose overall test average 30.51 is of 53 games: “Bag has recently been short and the first to set up his hand, but we are probably convinced that his top game is as good as everyone in the world against the best opposition.
“We have always said that his role is to go outside and try to win competitions. When he gets to work, there are very few those opposition teams can put pressure as he can.”
On Bashir, the head coach added: “Statistically, there has been times when he has been excellent and other times that it was not completely successful, but his ceiling is so high and we will continue to invest in him. He has the attributes for what stands for us.”
Having the attributes is one thing – and England really loves Bashir's about spider from a high release point – but delivering them is another and if Crawley can no longer go back to scoring runs and Bashir Stutters with the ball there are options. The Uber talented Jacob Bethell in Crawley's case and possibly Liam Dawson in Bashir's.
Another concern can be something that can be a great force – the bowlers that can work at 90 mph or higher.
It is a seductive prospect to think that England had atkinson – who scooped 54 Wickets in a beautiful debutest year – Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Olly Stone and more available at the same time but have been bitten.
Tong is the only one of those quicks that fully fits Carse who has just returned for Durham and the others mentioned in the list above, currently on the sidelines. Archer the last to be taken down, with a thumb problem that threatens to postpone a test strend.
Why England can beat India and Australia
There are numerous reasons to feel that England can beat India and then win in Australia – and not just because India have lost the subdivious Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and Australia have lost an aging side that the runs of Marnus Labuschagne have seen drying.
Ben Duckett is fantastic as a test opener since his return to the team in 2022 – sometimes a bit with his word choice – Joe Root is one of the best of all time, Harry Brook seems to be on that path and Wicketkeeper -Batter Jamie Smith has the gears his predecessor in that role, Ben Foakes, missing.
Inspiring Captain Stokes is back after his second hamstring injury in five months with a New Round realization that, despite much proof of the opposite over the years, he is in fact not superman and must manage his body accordingly.
The skipper who can play a complete role with bat and ball can be the largest asboost of all.
Plus, in Sam Cook, who will debut against Zimbabwe, England may have a man for all seasons. One with a remarkable record at home, but also someone who enjoys the Kookaburra -Ball and a real threat with that seed in the ashes. There can be many names in that little black book of him.
If England can also shed their unwanted preference from losing the last test of a series – it happened successively against Sri Lanka, Pakistan and New Zealand in 2024 – that will go a long way to please fans and perhaps achieve a number of old victories.
An increase in no 2 in the ICC ranking – only Australia is now above them – shows that England is indeed 'good'.
In the next nine months they want to become World No 1 and prove that they are good enough to beat two cricketjuggernuts.
It's time to shoot for the stars. Of course, of course.
View the four -day test match of England against Zimbabwe live Sky Sports Cricket And Sky Sports Main Event From 10 a.m. on Thursday (11 am first ball). Stream cricket and more with now.
English men's tests this summer ☀️
All games at 11 a.m. UK and Ireland; All live on Sky Sports
- vs Zimbabwe: Thursday 22 May – Sunday May 25 – Trent Bridge
- vs India: Friday June 20 – Tuisdag 24 June – Headingley
- vs India: Wednesday 2 July – Sunday July 6 – Edgbaston
- vs India: Thursday, July 10, July 14 – Lords
- vs India: Wednesday July 23 – Sunday July 27 – Old Trafford
- vs India: Thursday 31 July – Day August 4 – The Kia Oval
Ashes series in Australia 2025-26
Always UK and Ireland
- First test: Friday, November 21 – Dinsdag November 25 (2.30 am) – Optus Stadium, Perth
- Second test: Thursday, December 4, December 8, 8 (4.30 am) – The Gabba, Brisbane
- Third test: Wednesday December 17 – Sunday December 21 (12 hours) – Adelaide Oval
- Fourth test: Thursday December 25 -Day December 29 (11.30 pm) – Melbourne Cricket Ground
- Fifth test: Sunday, January 4 – Underdday January 8 (11.30 pm) – Sydney Cricket Ground
|
Sources
2/ https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12123/13372011/what-shape-are-england-test-cricket-team-in-as-they-shoot-for-the-stars-against-india-and-australia
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Noem is wrong saying that Habeas Corpus allows deportations
- Lifting sanctions can overeat the liberal economic opening of Syria
- Shape the future of hockey
- France and China have a common goal |
- Harvard blocked by the DHS of the registration of international students
- Why the supporters of Brexit are upset by the new British agreement
- Felix Auger-Aliass Time out to semi-final after a long time
- Applying new compounds to bednets targets malaria parasites rather than mosquitoes
- Greece Crete rock earthquake for the second time in May is it safe to travel now?
- PSI pattern Jokowi Diploma Reason
- Nvidia Jensen Huang, semiconductive experts think that the borders of American fleas have failed
- College Football Playoff goes to a new Straight Seeding Model