What are the worst European football final based on the competition position? | Football

Will Tottenham v Manchester United be the worst European final ever in terms of the aggregated competition position? Asks Phil Taylor (and dozens of others).

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, who meet in Bilbao tonight, have put all their eggs in the Europa League basket somewhere before the clocks went back. They are 17th and 16th in the Premier League respectively, giving them a total position of 33. It is, to take a few shamelessly free examples, equivalent to Oldham Athletic play Southampton In the UEFA Cup final of 1992, or Sabadell meeting Racing Santander In the same competition in 1987.

We have experienced every European final, except for obvious reasons, the Intertoto Cup and can confirm that, because of this reasonably meaningless as a nerdily interesting measure, the Bilbao game at some distance is the worst of the 180 European finals that will be played by the end of the season. The aggregated competition position of 33 is 10 for the next worst, divided by two finals from before 1992.

Other attaches will take on West Ham in the final of the Cup winners Cup 1975-76. Photo: PA Images/Alamy

The epic UEFA Cup final of 1988 in between Bayer Leverkusen And Espanyol (Both teams won 3-0 at home, Leverkusen had the upper hand on penalties) involved teams who finished eighth in the Bundesliga and 15th in La Liga. And the 1960 Inter-cities Fairs Cup final between Birmingham City And BarcelonaPlayed in March and May of that year, the 19th best team in England used the fourth Best in Spain. Barcelona won 4-1 aggregated.

Here is the list of the worst European final based on the aggregated league position.

Abundant (2) v west ham (18) Cup winners Cup 1975-76

Other attachment won 4-2

ATLTico Madrid (9) in Fulham (12) Europa League 2009-10

Atltico won 2-1

Fiorentina (8) against West Ham United (14) Conference League 2022-23

West Ham won 2-1

Birmingham City (17) in Roma (5) Fairs Cup 1960-61

Roma won 4-2 aggregated

Birmingham City (19) in Barcelona (4) Fairs Cup 1958-60

Barcelona won 4-1 aggregated

Espanyol (15) in Bayer Leverkusen (8) UEFA CUP 1988

Leverkusen won 3-2 on penalties after a 3-3 aggregated draw

Tottenham Hotspur (17) against Manchester United (16) Europa League 2024-25

In the white corner: 17th traces placed. In the red corner: 16th placed Manchester United. Photo: Nick Potts/PA

Apart from this year's final, competition positions are taken at the end of the season in which the final was played. Two reasons. 1. Finding competition positions on the day of the final would last forever; and 2. League positions sometimes changed during two-legged finals, especially in the Intercites Fairs Cup, when the final was sometimes spread over a few months and/or played at unusual times of the year.

The worst European Cup of Champions League final took place in 1975, then Bayern Munich (The 10th ended in the Bundesliga after a mess of a post-world cup season that could fill three volumes) Beat Leeds (Ninth in division one) in a controversial final in Paris.

The worst (sic) of the Champions League era is shared between 1999-2000 (Real Madrid 3-0 Valencia5th V 3rd in La Liga) and 2011-12 (ChelseaSixth in the Premier League, Bundesliga Runner-Up Bayern on penalties).

Even stranger player-of-the-match prices

In recent weeks knowledge We looked at unusual or downright weird player-of-the-match awards. You have had contact with a few keepers who had the dubious pleasure to be decorated in the defeat.

A number of people mentioned Neville Southalls amazing performance in Eindhoven in 1996. Southall, 38 years old, made 13 saves, many of them brilliant, but Wales were hit 7-1 by the Netherlands. We cannot find a contemporary report that he is the official player of the game, but The man himself remembers the priceAnd Jonny Owen and Elis James, two men who know infinitely more about Welsh Football than we have written the same.

From left to right: Dean Saunders, Gary Speed, Neville Southall and Vinnie Jones prepare to be defeated by the Netherlands 7-1. Photo: Getty Images/Hulton Archive

Then, the FA Cup final of 1981, when Spurs Manchester City defeated 3-2 in a famous repetition after a 1-1 draw. Ricky Villa was a man of the game, the end, right? No. The BBC decided to keep back when awarding their MOTM (it was another, darker time) until David Moore starts after the repetition. Based on both games, they have awarded it to losing city goalkeeper Joe Corrigan, whose all-for-the-cause performance had almost all in tears.

Even my mother, who had little time for football, felt bound to say that Hed was playing his heart. In his acceptance of the prize, he gave one of the most gracious, free of his opponents and worthy interviews that I can remember. Indeed another time.

Felipe Garcia has a story with a painful obvious morality that has not been taken into account. The largest TV channel in Brazil (Globo) used to have an online voice for the player of the game, Felipe starts. In 2019, the Vasco keeper Sido made a few mistakes in a 3-0 defeat by Santos. He was then elected the player of the game.

Unfortunately, Globo forced a journalist to deliver the trophy to him when he left the field. The video is very uncomfortable. Eventually Sido Globo continued and they had to pay for a joke from him.

Above all, refers to the choice of the player who is unusual for some reason. Let's end with a real price that was unusual. Who can forget Conor Sammon and his appearance of pleasure when receiving (checks notes) a pizza like his player-of-the-match award for Partick Thistle? Adam Clark says.

No photos, no problem (part two)

Last week We also looked at teams that have won competitions without having a shot on goal. But we are aware of a funny story from the championship in 2016-17. Norwich defeat Brighton 2-0 on Carrow Road without having a shot on goal, writes Rob Wolf Petersen. Both were own goals. Both came back from the frame of the goal before they touched the keeper David Stockdale and turn it into the net. Even if a fan of Brighton I couldn't help but laugh at the songs of David Stockdale, he scores when he wants. There is a smiling Stockline there, but the poor man probably suffered enough.

David Stockdale sends one of the two own goals in the match against Brighton on Carrow Road in 2016-17. He had better days. Photo: MatchDay Images Limited/Alamy

Knowledge archive

I seem to remember Neal Butler started in 2013, That Brian Cloughs Nottingham Forest once ended a league match with 10 men, when Cloughie not only used his available subs, but also decided to take Steve Hodge away to rest. Did this really happen? And are there more recent authorities?

It was Monday, January 28, 1991 and Nottingham Forest took on Crystal Palace in a FA Cup third round repetition on the city.

The two clubs had signed the first match 0-0 and Forest was 2-1 in the first repetition when a backpass from Roy Keane led to John Salako Chipping Mark Crossley at a distance and Keane was in the dressing room floor that Clough hit him in the face and said: never play the ball back to the goalkeeper.

The third match was a much easier affair for Forest, which took an insurmountable lead with three goals in 11 second half minutes. With six minutes to go, Steve Hodge saw his number up, although Forest had used both their replacements and went to the touchline.

Clough claimed the moment he protected Hodges calf, Jonathan Wilson wrote in no one says thanks. Later, however, he told Hodge that it was not meant to be a light against him, but that he hated palaces on muscular approach and wanted to get the piss out of them by playing with 10.

However, it was almost certain, at least in part a light against Hodge, with whom Clough had a long -term battle for a new contract during the last part of the season. Hodge left Forest to join Leeds in the summer.

Can you help?

My son is a keeper and he wondered if there has ever been a professional keeper in top football who has not worn 10? Dave Sturges asks.

The new Eredivisie champions PSV ran nine points behind Ajax with five games to play, only for Ajax to finish LDLDW, while PSV won all their games. Has there ever been a more spectacular change? Rutger asks.

Dirk Maas has a sub -question: PSV was nine points ahead of Ajax after 15 games, then nine points behind after 27 before he finally won the title. Has there been a more spectacular seesaw.

PSV are champions again. Photograph: Marcel van Dorst/Defodi Images/Shutterstock

How many players were relegated with their club in the same calendar year that they have won an international trophy with their country, and who was the first? Masai Graham asks.

Seeing how Conor Coventry played for Charlton, made me think about Jackie Charlton who played for Manchester United, says Matthew. Would it be possible to perform a full team that consists of players whose names were also EFL teams?

Who was the first team in Europe Big Five League, men or women, to play a starting XI of players all in the 21st century? Asks Chelsea.