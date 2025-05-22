Sports
Emma Raducanu: Brit misses internationals from the quarterfinals of Strasbourg after the defeat of Danielle Collins | Tennis news
Emma Raducanu suffered an injury afraid of the French open when she opened the Strasbourg and lost to the American Danielle Collins of a set for 4-6 6-1 6-3.
The 22-year-old left the court during the second set of her second round collision for treatment on a back problem, although seemed to recover.
After winning the first set, Raducanu was 5-0 lower when she called a medical time-out before she returned to court 10 minutes later.
The defeat brings an end to a good form for British no. 2 on Clay on the way to the French Open, after three consecutive victories over the Italian open last week and a comfortable victory over Daria Kasatkina earlier this week.
Raducanu made only six casual mistakes about the opening set and wrapped it with a few Azen, because only a single break of Serve turned out to be enough to push ahead in the match at the Patrice Dominguez court.
Collins, however, recovered her calmness well during the interval between sets and Raducanu broke twice in the second set while she held her own serve to race in a 5-0 lead.
Raducanu was much less successful behind her first service and the conviction in her success avoided her before she left the court for a medical time out and seemed to struggle with her back.
Raducanu, who almost missed the SLAM of the year with back problems, returned to avoid the bagel before Collins forced a decision -maker.
Collins saw a tight third set for the first break to move 3-2 at the front, but the American did not succeed in consolidating that break when Raducanu was stuck in a battle of a sixth game and won after several Deuses to break back for 3-3.
A third consecutive break in the set, however, arrived at the time, when Collins dominated to love the Raducanu-Serve and this time she held ahead of 5-3 and one of the victory, and completed it with a further break of Raducanu.
Collins will now be confronted with Anna Kalinskaya, who shocked No 1 Seed Jessica Pegula.
“To be good at something, self -expression is really important. There are not many successful people who feel they can't be themselves,” Collins then said Courtside.
“I am a competitor at the end of the day, I am not gentle and mild, I am not someone who goes through life quietly.
“I want to succeed and I know what is needed to succeed. At this level you have to compete. This is what competing is about, bringing the energy, showing positive emotion and sometimes being negative emotion and angry with yourself, and then trying to work through those moments.
“It can be difficult in the world in which we live because of the noise and criticism, but at the end of the day when you go out and try to be yourself, and try to compete hard and do the best, good things will happen.”
Djokovic and Norrie Advance
Elsewhere Novak Djokovic Marton Fucsovics 6-2 6-3 defeated to achieve his first victory over this season and reach the quarter-finals of the Open van Geneva.
The 24-way Grand Slam Singles Champion has set up a meeting with Matteo Arnaldi while continuing his search for his 100th career title on the ATP tour.
“My first victory this season is clear, it's great to break the ice in a certain way. It's a very demanding surface,” Djokovic said in an interview on the field.
Even in the quarterfinals, Taylor Fritz is not a 4-ranking after his 6-4 7-6 victory over Quentin Halys of France.
The Great Britain Cameron Norrie also made the quarterfinals in Geneva after he had seen opponent Tomas Machac during the third set.
Norrie led 3-6 6-2 4-3 when Machac withdrew from the game.
Aanemdiddeling Jacob Fearnley saw his tournament end in a loss of 6-4 6-3 for Alexei Pofyrin in Australia.
