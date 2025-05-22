News – Hockey Australia

Sports
The countdown is for the national hockey teams under the 21-year of Australia, the Jillaroos and Burras, with both coaches who emphasized squadrons with experience prior to the penultimate Junior World Cup showdown in Europe.
Both programs have mentioned their 2025 national squadrons under 21, as well as the 18-member line-ups that will travel through Europe in June, after a high-quality national championships under 21 in Bendendo, Victoria, two weeks ago.
Burrast -coach Jay Stacy retained 14 of the 18 players who qualified the Junior National Side for men for the World Cup in India in India, in the Oceania qualifications in January.
“We have selected a wide range of talented athletes, all of whom ticks many boxes, and a group that we know will complement each other on the field,” said Jay.
“The team will be a very competitive environment, especially if we announce our European tour team, have the Joor Cup in October and then select the best possible Australian team to dispute the Junior World Cup in December.”
Wa's Matthew van Selm is ready to make his debut after the captain of the WA Under-21 men's team on a historic fourth Straight Gold in Bendendo. The triple gold medal winner will join the baust in three of his counterparts.
Participating in Matthew on debut After striking shows in Bendendo is Victorian striker Duncan Jackson and Tassie -defender Jack Pritchard, who will join his cousin, Oscar, during the Tour to Europe.
“We have a lot of fine -corner power with Ian Grobbelaar, Dylan Downey and Oliver Stebbings. They are a trio that will also offer a lot of experience to what a strong side is, but one that has not had great exposure to the best European nations such as the Netherlands, Belgium and current U21 World Campers Germany,” Jay. Jay.
“It will be a stranger to many of our players, but that also makes it a fantastic experience and perfect timing, while we are preparing to make decisions prior to our biggest test of the year in India at the end of November.”
The competition for a place on the Junior World Cup will also be high in the Jillaroos, because head coach Tim Strapp took 12 of the players who qualified the women's side for the World Cup and five in-form debutants.
Tassie Twins Maddison and Taylor Brooks will join the Junior side for the first time, after Taylor earned her debut after an impressive outing at the national championships under 21.
Taylor will join her twin sister Maddi, who is located in the Hockeyroos team, but remains eligible for jillaroos selection under the age bar.
Also on debut is Wa's Madison Naish, whose journey to the Jillaroos accelerated after making the Futures team of Hockey Australia last year.
“I was in school and I postponed my e -mails all morning until I was at the break with my best friends,” Madison recalled.
“I couldn't find my name on the e -mail that the Jillaroos team announced, but my best friend did that and she shouted and said:” You came in! “I just couldn't really believe it, I'm in the clouds.”
After dreaming of playing hockey for Australia since she was small, Madison grew up with juggling with hockey, school, life and athletics, specializing in 400m hurdles and two years ago second on the Australian National Championships.
'I remember I saw it [Jillaroo] Josie Lawton's name on both hockey and athletics magazines when I was younger and thought, “Damn, that's cool!” And it turns out that I did the same, “Madison added.
“It is so surrealistic to be in the same team as Josie and Maddi Brooks, and other girls I visited for a while.
“I am often in the diary about my games and reflect. I will comment on this with the mentality to enjoy, be brave on the field and give everything. I am excited and I will enjoy every moment.”
De Jillaroos start their tour with a training camp in Antwerp, Belgium, before they participate in a Four Nations tournament in Berlin from 20 – 24 June.
The Burras play Belgium and the Netherlands before he contests a tournament from Four Nations in Berlin from 10 – 27 June.
