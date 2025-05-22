Sports
The growing Yukon Cricket League opens the 3rd season with festive kick -off
Yukon minister Nils Clarke officially opened the cricket competition season on 17 May, in which the competitions and community-driven momentum competitions were praised since the revival three years ago
The third season of the Yukon Cricket League started in Whitehorse with a lively opening ceremony on 17 May, inaugurated by Yukon Highways and Minister of Public Works Nils Clarke.
“Three years ago, the idea of a cricket competition in the North was perhaps ambitious, but today, driven by players, organizers, volunteers and fans, you have built something special. For all players collected here, your pioneers are. You brought a global force in the heart of our territory and made it your own,” Clarke said.
“Remember that the joy of sport is not only in the talent, but also in the comrading on the field.”
Clarke was addressed to the Yukon Cricket Community and proudly proudly proudly noticed that although it remains in a phase of growth, the competition flourished through the “perseverance and passion” of its players and organizers, qualities he described as the rise of the Cricket League ago.
“Many are perhaps surprised to hear that Cricket has a long history in Canada. The game was already played in Montreal in Canada in 1785,” Clarke said.
Clarke gave his comments on the site of Christ de King Elementary on Saturday morning at about 8.45 am under the five teams of the competition and the cricket community before the tournament started with the Whitehorse Kings and Whitehorse Panthers who were held to the first game.
The tournament ended with the Whitehorse hunters who conquered the title of the competition during the last match against the Whitehorse Kings on May 18. The hunters insured the victory with 23 points, which concluded a weekend of energy -rich cricket and community celebration.
Manjot Malhar van de Jagers was appointed player of the game for his crucial all -round performance in the final. League director Aashique Shaikh told the News The contributions of Malhar with both Bat and Ball proved decisive in sending his team to the championship.
Individual praise were also awarded, with Raman Beniwal of the kings who earned both the best Batsman and the player of the tournament. Monu van de Panthers took the best bowler home, while Param of the Hunters was recognized as the best field player for his striking defense efforts.
“What we have seen this weekend is not only the growth of a sport, but also the growth of a passionate community. Cricket has really shot root here and we have just started, Shaikh said.
Now in the third year, the Yukon Cricket League has been expanded from four to five teams, with around 80 players between the ages of 20 and 35, according to competition vice-president Nikhil Sharma. Organizers are planning further growth through youth programs and interritorial tournaments, including potential competitions in Alberta and British Columbia.
The competition, which is currently being played in a softball format, is working steadily on the transition to leather ball cricket for future league tournaments. Sharma recognized the need for improved safety equipment and coaching support and noted that the competition is actively looking for support to expand facilities and develop stronger youth programming and competitive training for more experienced players.
“We have many players and very good prospects. Some players are younger, some players are experienced, some of these guys have previously played leather cricket, but we have a swimming pool with three players here. I am sure there are more players that we can certainly develop a good score of 15 players and compete in Alberta,” Sharma said.
Shaikh told the News That youth programming is planned by the Yukon Cricket League, which is looking for the first time for guidance from Cricket Canada. While details and timelines are limited at this stage, he said that competition organizers hope to overcome resources and coaching -challenges to involve younger players and to increase the presence of sport among the Yukons communities.
“We want to be associated with Cricket Canada, because we are now doing a good competition in a good structure in a good, positive way, so I think it's the time to reach them,” Shaikh said.
Please contact Jake Howarth at [email protected]
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yukon-news.com/news/yukon-cricket-league-opens-3rd-season-with-festive-kickoff-8017022
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Wang/Kuai Cruise in Ladies Doubles Final-Xinhua
- With GOP negotiations to pass Trump's agenda bill
- 5.2 earthquake hits la union
- Live updates: prevails over the speech at West Point, prices and Harvard Legal Battle News
- “Erdogan, thank you for your support”, the new leader of Syria with strong messages from Istanbul – Telegraph
- Break off the upcoming Drouin decision
- Michigan health officials share tips for preventing mites
- Key role of stressed sino-German links
- Polri assures that the original Jokowi forest diplomas, the investigations are arrested – speaking of Indonesia
- Trump warms up in Japanese Steel, support support with US Steel | Trump administration
- Novak Djokovics 100 Tennis Singles Titles: The Places, The optersentens and the Tournaments
- Watch: Trump gives the start of the graduate class of West Point of 2025