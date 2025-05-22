The growing Yukon Cricket League opens the 3rd season with festive kick -off

Yukon minister Nils Clarke officially opened the cricket competition season on 17 May, in which the competitions and community-driven momentum competitions were praised since the revival three years ago

The third season of the Yukon Cricket League started in Whitehorse with a lively opening ceremony on 17 May, inaugurated by Yukon Highways and Minister of Public Works Nils Clarke.

“Three years ago, the idea of ​​a cricket competition in the North was perhaps ambitious, but today, driven by players, organizers, volunteers and fans, you have built something special. For all players collected here, your pioneers are. You brought a global force in the heart of our territory and made it your own,” Clarke said.

“Remember that the joy of sport is not only in the talent, but also in the comrading on the field.”

Clarke was addressed to the Yukon Cricket Community and proudly proudly proudly noticed that although it remains in a phase of growth, the competition flourished through the “perseverance and passion” of its players and organizers, qualities he described as the rise of the Cricket League ago.

“Many are perhaps surprised to hear that Cricket has a long history in Canada. The game was already played in Montreal in Canada in 1785,” Clarke said.

Clarke gave his comments on the site of Christ de King Elementary on Saturday morning at about 8.45 am under the five teams of the competition and the cricket community before the tournament started with the Whitehorse Kings and Whitehorse Panthers who were held to the first game.

The tournament ended with the Whitehorse hunters who conquered the title of the competition during the last match against the Whitehorse Kings on May 18. The hunters insured the victory with 23 points, which concluded a weekend of energy -rich cricket and community celebration.

Manjot Malhar van de Jagers was appointed player of the game for his crucial all -round performance in the final. League director Aashique Shaikh told the News The contributions of Malhar with both Bat and Ball proved decisive in sending his team to the championship.

Individual praise were also awarded, with Raman Beniwal of the kings who earned both the best Batsman and the player of the tournament. Monu van de Panthers took the best bowler home, while Param of the Hunters was recognized as the best field player for his striking defense efforts.

“What we have seen this weekend is not only the growth of a sport, but also the growth of a passionate community. Cricket has really shot root here and we have just started, Shaikh said.

Now in the third year, the Yukon Cricket League has been expanded from four to five teams, with around 80 players between the ages of 20 and 35, according to competition vice-president Nikhil Sharma. Organizers are planning further growth through youth programs and interritorial tournaments, including potential competitions in Alberta and British Columbia.

The competition, which is currently being played in a softball format, is working steadily on the transition to leather ball cricket for future league tournaments. Sharma recognized the need for improved safety equipment and coaching support and noted that the competition is actively looking for support to expand facilities and develop stronger youth programming and competitive training for more experienced players.

“We have many players and very good prospects. Some players are younger, some players are experienced, some of these guys have previously played leather cricket, but we have a swimming pool with three players here. I am sure there are more players that we can certainly develop a good score of 15 players and compete in Alberta,” Sharma said.

Shaikh told the News That youth programming is planned by the Yukon Cricket League, which is looking for the first time for guidance from Cricket Canada. While details and timelines are limited at this stage, he said that competition organizers hope to overcome resources and coaching -challenges to involve younger players and to increase the presence of sport among the Yukons communities.

“We want to be associated with Cricket Canada, because we are now doing a good competition in a good structure in a good, positive way, so I think it's the time to reach them,” Shaikh said.

Please contact Jake Howarth at [email protected]