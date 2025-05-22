WSU -Tennis For Women's Progress to NCAA Quarterfinals





Thanks to Wayne State Athletic Communications Altamonte Springs, FLA. -The 27th ranking Wayne State University Women's Tennis Squad (14-4 General) pulled the only first round upset of both the men's and ladies' stretches at the NCAA Division 2 Tennis Championships 2025 that were held in Sanlando Park. The Warriors Updened No. 23-Dallas Baptist (23-5 General) 4-1 in a round of 16 match-up on Wednesday afternoon. DBU had won six games in a row and their losses were in Texas A&M-Kingsville (4-3 on March 29), in Texas-Tyler (4-3 on 11 April), USA. St. Mary's (4-3 on April 12) and in Midwestern State (5-2 on April 18). The Lady Patriots competed for the first time in Sweet 16 in program history, while the Warriors have now won a sweet 16 match for the third consecutive year. WSU started the game with a 6-0 triumph at the first double when the 23rd-ranked duo of graduated student Anais Ruyssen (Nantes, France) and Redshirt Junior Dea Gorgidze (Tbilisi, Georgia) beat Islana Rios and Madalyn Smelley. DBU achieved a 6-3 victory at Third Doubles, before WSU claimed the Doubles point as a junior Malak Arafat (Alexandria, Egypt) and second-year Justine Beaulieu (Montreal, Que.) Won 6-3 by Second Double. The Lady Patriots aligned the match at 1-1 while Lone Star Conference of the Year Emily Buchanan improved to 26-0 with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Beaulieu at number 5 singles. Gorgidze booked a 6-3, 6-0 victory with third singles to regain the leadership on 2-1 for WSU. Ruyssen expanded the benefit to 3-1 with a 6-3, 6-2 triumph at number 1 singles. Junior Shanice Weekes (London, England) completed the victory for the Warriors with a 6-3, 7-6 (11-9) victory at Fourth Singles. Arafat had sets (6-2, 5-7) on No. 2 singles, while Junior Martyna Szpakowska (Gdansk, Poland) had lost the first set (7-5), but was 5-4 in the second set at number 6 Singles when the game was stopped. Those two games will not have been finished yet. Next Wayne State (14-4) plays on Thursday at 9 a.m. no. 3-ranked Midwestern State (22-3 General) in the quarterfinals. The Mustangs moved on Wednesday with a 4-2 victory over Rockhurst.

