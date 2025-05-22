Hockey Canada Trial: Judge Downplay Trapparts On The Memory's Memory

Legal arguments about potential evidence inconsistencies dominated on Wednesday morning procedures in the controversial hockey canada sexual attack.

Article content Hockey player Brett Howden did not return to testify during the Hockey Canada Sexual Assault Trial as planned Wednesday, but his memory is. In particular, legal arguments seized most of the day during the controversial test of five 2018 Canada World Junior Hockey teammates, without the 27-year-old Vegas Golden Knights player present, and aimed at some of the answers he gave the crown during his witness that started on Tuesday.

Article content De Kroon began to submit an application under the Canada Evidence Act to ask permission for the crossing of their own witness, which suggests that what Howden could not remember, even after he had the opportunity to revise his earlier statements in 2018 and 2022, memory about issues that would not be useful for the defense became. Crown lawyer Meghan Cunningham had pointed to 18 areas of potential inconsistency, many of them related to Howdens earlier answers where he could not remember any details of the events. His lack of memory of those areas is not genuine, she said. The defense argued how the memory -falling memory was real, since the events took place seven years ago. Lawyer of the defense Megan Savard pointed out Howden, who testified via an external link from Nevada, is clearly unplaced. He was not dressed in court. He is unarticulated, a bad communicator, carefree (with his words), she said.

Article content And if someone deliberately fools, you would expect a general trend to be helpful, while there is something, we can all say at the end of the day, this witness is generally useless, but he is certainly not useful for the defense. At the end of the trial, the Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia agreed with the defense. In my opinion, I cannot notice that Mr Howden are the lack of memory or insincere about whether he remembers his earlier statements or details of the events that he is asked to describe. More than once, when he was given the opportunity to freshen up his memory, Mr Howden has witnessed that he has no one memory today, but told the truth when he answered questions earlier, she said and added that he effectively accepted his earlier statements because of his lack of memory and not tried to distance his earlier statements.

Article content There is no basis on which I can conclude that Mr Howden is false about his lack of details, she said. However, there were four evidence on which the crown could still try to investigate Howden, the judge said. That argument will continue on Thursday morning. Howden, whose Las Vegas -Team has recently been eliminated from the NHL -Play -Ooffs by the Edmonton OilersWas already a constant presence in photos and videos that were made exhibitions before he started his testimony during the process of five former teammates who were in London on 18 and 19 June 2018 for a Hockey Canada Gala and Golf Tournament to celebrate the championship. Michael McLeod, 27, Carter Hart, 26, Dillon Dube, 26, Alex Forenton, 25 and Cal Foote, 26, all have not guilty of sexual violence. McLeod also argued not guilty of a second count of sexual violence because he was a party in the violation.

Article content The test, which has received widespread media, focuses on what happened in room 209 in the Delta Armories Hotel where McLeod and a woman, then 20, returned after the first time in Jacks Bar on Richmond Row when some members of the team drank and dance there. McLeod and the woman, now 27, had consensual sex. But the problem with the process is what happened after their first sexual encounter. The woman, whose name is protected under a publication ban, testified that MCLEOD was unknown, McLeod teammates had entered the room for what she described as unwanted sexual activities with them. She witnessed a crown for more than a week. She testified that the memory will lapse about what happened that night and extremely drunk after a night in the bar. She also said she had what could best be described as an extremely physical experience that separated her mind from what happened to her body to cope with unwanted sexual activities.

Article content But the defense jointly presented a counter-scenario that the wife asked McLeod to invite the team for a wild night and that she initiated the sexual activities and invited the men to participate Howden is one of the first players who have been identified in the Jacks Dance Floor Security videos that are played during the process and seemed to be the first contact that the woman made with a player that evening. The woman testified that Howden introduced her to McLeod while she at the bar. Howden testified that, while he was in the hotel room, he wanted nothing to do with what he described as her that they all invited to have sex with her. He remembered that the woman flirted, hit the players, emissions and typed when they refused to get in touch with her. Everyone was a bit of disbelief or shocked that this happened, he said. Sometimes, however, not even after the chances that the crown gave him to renew his memory by being referred to segments of his statements of 2018 and 2022 to the London Police and Hockey Canada, Howden had little memory about certain issues.

Article content The test has seen its share in Hik. Two juries who have been chosen to hear the matter have come and gone, and Mistrials declared in both cases. The first Mistrial was an unexpected contact that a jury member said she made a lawyer during a lunch at the Covent Garden market. The other, which was submitted on Thursday, was a complaint that one of the defense teams whispered against each other when the jury entered the courtroom, which was seen as those who commented at the appearance of the jury members. She called the comment to the judge unprofessional. The defense team for Forenton denied every inappropriate. Carroccia rejected the jury on Friday and the case now continues as a right-alone trial. [email protected]

