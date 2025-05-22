



Image: Ramith Rambukwella in two T20i's against New Zealand and England. Photo: Henry Browne/Retuers Ramith Rambukwella, a former international cricket player of Sri Lankan, was arrested on Wednesday by an anti-graph committee in Colombo in connection with a corruption case related to his father of the politician. The committee to investigate allegations of bribery or corruption called Rambukwella to appear on Wednesday morning. He was arrested after taking a statement with the bribery committee. He was later sent back until 3 June by the Court of Colombo Chief Magistrate. Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali gave permission on Tuesday to name Rambukwella as a suspect in the corruption case linked to his father Keheliya Rambukwella, a former powerful minister in the administration of the Raja Paksas. Keheliya, previously arrested by the bribery committee, is also in custody until 3 June. He is confronted with a series of corruption -and was arrested under his own government in 2024 for the abuse of the Indian credit line to buy undersized medicine as Minister of Health. Ramith played two T20 internationals in 2013 and 2018 against New Zealand and England after a successful cricket career in the schools. In a separate case, Sri Lanka Ploodjana Peramuna is parliamentarian Namal Raja Paksa, who is also the son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, sued for the alleged abuse of LKR 70 million from India-Founded Krish Hotels for Rugby in Sri Lanka. He will be confronted with a hearing for the process on 27 June. Namal was a national rugby player. A large number of former MPs spend time in provisional detention for various cases of corruption. The current national power of the power of the people, in the run -up to general elections last year, had promised to clean public life by holding politicians responsible.

